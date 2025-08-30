  1. Home
  2. Beware of bogus apps: Online share trading scam drains ₹24.9 lakh from Mangaluru investor

Beware of bogus apps: Online share trading scam drains ₹24.9 lakh from Mangaluru investor

coastaldigest.com news network
August 30, 2025

Mangaluru, Aug 30: An unsuspecting investor in Dakshina Kannada has lost a staggering ₹24.9 lakh after falling victim to a fake online share trading app. Police have urged the public to remain alert against such scams.

According to a complaint lodged with the CEN Police, the victim, C. Subrahmanya from Bantwal taluk, received a call on July 20 from an unknown person who claimed to represent the stock trading platform Fivepaisa.

He was then tricked into downloading a fraudulent app called Fivepaisamax through a link sent by the caller. Initially asked to invest ₹5,000, Subrahmanya deposited ₹40,000 and managed to withdraw only ₹1,000. Convinced by further promises of profit, he continued investing larger sums.

In multiple transactions, he transferred a total of ₹24.9 lakh to the fraudsters’ accounts. When he attempted to withdraw his remaining funds, the app blocked him, and he realised he had been duped.

Police have registered a case under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, and Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials have cautioned citizens to avoid downloading investment apps from unverified links and to rely only on official platforms.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 18,2025

buggy.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 18: Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru has set a new benchmark in patient care by introducing Karnataka’s first ambulance buggy service on Sunday. The facility will ease the movement of patients, medicines, and medical records across the hospital’s sprawling campus, making inter-block transfers smoother and faster.

The buggy, costing ₹7 lakh, was purchased through the Area Development Fund of MLC Ivan D’Souza. “I am the first MLC to sanction funds for a buggy in a government hospital. Wenlock is now the first government hospital in Karnataka to have this facility. If more buggies are required, I am ready to extend further support,” said Mr. D’Souza during the inauguration.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. D.S. Shivaprakash expressed gratitude for the initiative, noting that the buggy will particularly benefit post-surgery patients. “Those operated in the surgical block often need to be shifted to beds in the old block. This vehicle will also help patients reach diagnostic services such as X-ray, CT, MRI, and scanning facilities more comfortably,” he said.

Until now, no other government hospital in Karnataka has introduced such a facility. For patients who frequently need to move between Wenlock’s multiple buildings, this innovation marks a significant step toward patient-friendly healthcare.

Agencies
August 22,2025

DKS.jpg

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, took everyone by surprise on Thursday when he sang the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state Assembly on the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people.

A sudden musical note amazed the House, which heard the first few lines of the RSS Anthem ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome’ as shown in a video of the proceedings.

Shivakumar’s recital came when the BJP legislators accused Shivakumar of being an ‘abettor’ of the stampede as he created mass frenzy.

They alleged that Shivakumar went to receive the RCB team on their arrival at the Bengaluru airport, waved the Kannada flag throughout the journey from the airport to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Replying to the accusations, Shivakumar said, "I am a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and people there, including the KSCA secretary, are my friends. I am the Bengaluru In-Charge Minister. I had gone to the Airport and Stadium (on June 4). I also held the Karnataka flag, I did wish them (RCB) and I kissed the cup as well. I have done my job".

He added, "The accident happened. Such things have happened in other states as well. If needed, I will read out the list of incidents that have occurred in other places as well. I, too, have many things to say about you as well".

The Deputy CM also said he grew up with Home Minister G Parameshwara.

To this, Leader of the Opposition BJP R Ashoka reminded Shivakumar that he once said he wore ‘RSS Chaddi’.

Much to the amusement of the House, Shivakumar sang ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome......’.

The opposition welcomed the anthem by thumping the table but there was an absolute silence in the Congress camp.

The BJP legislator V Sunil Kumar quipped, saying, "Hope these lines are not removed from the records".

Shivakumar sought to know did the governments ever take responsibility whenever such incidents took place.

"You should feel proud that this government quickly (after the stampede) acted and initiated action against police officers and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru," he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 30,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 30: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing allegations of multiple rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala spanning the past two decades, on Saturday took arrested witness-complainant C. N. Chinnaiah to undisclosed locations for a spot mahazar, police sources confirmed.

According to district police sources, Chinnaiah was taken to Bengaluru in connection with claims that he had obtained a human skull there. The SIT escorted him under tight security around 6 a.m. to conduct mahazars at sites linked to his earlier statements. Officials are also said to have seized documents during the exercise.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact locations visited. “The process was carried out early in the morning in view of security concerns. Details of the places and documents cannot be disclosed at this stage,” a source familiar with the investigation said.

The case had sparked controversy after Chinnaiah, initially the complainant and later arrested on charges of perjury, alleged that several bodies—including those of women showing signs of sexual assault—were buried in Dharmasthala over the years, with implications pointing towards the temple administration. The BJP had staged protests against what it termed an attempt to target the temple.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar had warned of strict action if the allegations proved false. Meanwhile, Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari (hereditary administrator) of the temple, welcomed the government’s decision to constitute the SIT.

