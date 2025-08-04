Beware of parcel scam: Dakshina Kannada woman loses ₹2.4 lakh to fake gift promise

Mangaluru: A woman from Bantwal has reportedly lost ₹2.4 lakh to an elaborate online fraud, after being misled into believing she would receive a high-value gift parcel containing gold, an iPhone, and cash.

According to her police complaint, the fraud began on December 3 last year, when she received a call claiming that a parcel had arrived for her through DHL Express Courier Services, Delhi. The caller said the parcel contained gold ornaments, an iPhone, ₹49 lakh in cash, and other valuables — but to claim it, she would need to pay a clearance fee in advance.

When she expressed her inability to pay, the fraudsters allegedly convinced her to take a loan from a finance company and assured her that a loan of up to ₹10 lakh would be sanctioned after paying a small processing amount. Trusting them, she transferred ₹80,000 in stages via PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm.

Several months later, on June 6, she received another WhatsApp message from an unknown number repeating the same claim about a high-value parcel. Believing it again, she made additional payments — ₹35,000 on June 6, ₹65,000 on June 12, and ₹50,000 on June 16 — totaling ₹2.4 lakh. She never received any parcel or refund.

A case has been registered at Bantwal Town Police Station under Sections 318(2), 318(4), and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have urged the public to remain vigilant against such scams, which often lure victims with promises of expensive gifts and cash rewards.