  2. Beware of parcel scam: Dakshina Kannada woman loses ₹2.4 lakh to fake gift promise

Beware of parcel scam: Dakshina Kannada woman loses ₹2.4 lakh to fake gift promise

News Network
August 4, 2025

parcelscam.jpg

Mangaluru: A woman from Bantwal has reportedly lost ₹2.4 lakh to an elaborate online fraud, after being misled into believing she would receive a high-value gift parcel containing gold, an iPhone, and cash.

According to her police complaint, the fraud began on December 3 last year, when she received a call claiming that a parcel had arrived for her through DHL Express Courier Services, Delhi. The caller said the parcel contained gold ornaments, an iPhone, ₹49 lakh in cash, and other valuables — but to claim it, she would need to pay a clearance fee in advance.

When she expressed her inability to pay, the fraudsters allegedly convinced her to take a loan from a finance company and assured her that a loan of up to ₹10 lakh would be sanctioned after paying a small processing amount. Trusting them, she transferred ₹80,000 in stages via PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm.

Several months later, on June 6, she received another WhatsApp message from an unknown number repeating the same claim about a high-value parcel. Believing it again, she made additional payments — ₹35,000 on June 6, ₹65,000 on June 12, and ₹50,000 on June 16 — totaling ₹2.4 lakh. She never received any parcel or refund.

A case has been registered at Bantwal Town Police Station under Sections 318(2), 318(4), and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have urged the public to remain vigilant against such scams, which often lure victims with promises of expensive gifts and cash rewards.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 2,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 2: A Mangaluru resident has lodged a police complaint after being swindled of ₹22.59 lakh in a months-long online trading scam allegedly promoted through a fake video using Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s name.

The victim stated that the ordeal began on October 15, 2024, when he stumbled upon a Facebook video falsely depicting Sitharaman endorsing an investment platform. Convinced by the video, he clicked the link, registered, and was soon contacted by a caller identifying himself as Anurag Sharma, who instructed him to transfer an initial amount of ₹12,600.

In the weeks that followed, he was approached by multiple individuals—Nikhil Agarwal, Thomas George, Jetting Navya, and Naveen Tiwari—who persuaded him to invest larger sums, luring him with promises of high returns and bonuses. The scammers frequently demanded additional payments, citing taxes, penalties for incorrect IFSC codes, and “forex exchange” adjustments.

At one point, the victim was threatened with legal action for alleged money laundering unless he paid more. Believing the claims, he transferred amounts ranging from ₹28,400 to ₹2 lakh across several accounts, many linked to reputed banks and foreign phone numbers.

By March 2025, the victim had paid a total of ₹22,59,613, only to realise he had been conned when no returns materialised. A case has been registered at the Kankanady Town Police Station and investigations are underway.

Agencies
August 1,2025

prajwalrapist.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 1: In a major blow to former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, a special court for elected representatives on Friday convicted him in a sexual abuse and rape case registered at KR Nagar police station.

Special judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat delivered the verdict, with sentencing expected to be pronounced on Saturday.

Revanna, who was expelled from the JD(S) following multiple allegations of sexual assault, reportedly broke down and wept in court as the judgment was read out, according to ANI.

Case Details

The case involves the sexual abuse of a 48-year-old woman employed as domestic help at the Revanna family’s Gannikada guest house in Hassan. Investigators said Prajwal not only assaulted the woman but also recorded the act on his mobile phone.

The SIT chargesheet invoked IPC sections 376(2)(k) (rape by a person in a position of dominance) and 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), along with section 66E of the IT Act and related offences.

Prosecution alleged that the woman was raped twice in 2021 — once at Revanna’s Hassan residence and later at his Bengaluru residence. The chargesheet listed 113 witnesses, and the trial concluded on July 18.

Multiple Cases Pending

Prajwal Revanna is also the prime accused in four separate cases filed after explicit videos allegedly depicting him assaulting multiple women surfaced online in 2023. The first complaint was lodged in April 2023, triggering a wider SIT investigation.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 27,2025

Mangaluru, July 27: A shocking case of online fraud has surfaced in Mangaluru, where a woman lost a staggering ₹7.76 lakh after being lured by scammers posing as representatives of the hit TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

The ordeal began on May 23, when the woman stumbled upon a Facebook post claiming KBC prize winnings. Tempted by the promise of riches, she clicked the link and submitted her details.

Days later, on May 27, she received a call from a man identifying himself as Sanjeev Kumar from the “KBC Delhi Office.” He declared she had won ₹8 lakh and requested her Aadhaar, PAN, and photo via WhatsApp to process the prize.

But what followed was a web of deceit: the caller demanded multiple payments — citing registration fees, TDS, and processing charges — promising each would be reimbursed with the prize money.

Blinded by the lure of instant wealth, the victim transferred ₹7.76 lakh via Google Pay in several installments between May 27 and July 19. Only later did she realise she had been conned.

The victim has filed a complaint with Urva Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway.

