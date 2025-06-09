  1. Home
  2. Beware of social media manipulation: Mangaluru youth’s photo misused to trigger tension

Beware of social media manipulation: Mangaluru youth’s photo misused to trigger tension

coastaldigest.com news network
June 10, 2025

Mangaluru: A troubling case of photo misuse on social media has surfaced, where an image of a young man riding a scooter was altered and falsely circulated to claim he was carrying deadly weapons. The incident highlights the growing risk of misinformation and the dangerous consequences such manipulations can cause.

How the Incident Unfolded

Kilpadi resident Mohammed Suhail filed a complaint at the Bajpe Police Station, stating that on June 6, he was traveling to Moodbidri on a scooter with his friend, Wasim Sharif. While passing a construction site, Suhail noticed a white crystal-like stone on the ground, which he picked up, intending to place it in his fish aquarium at home. At the same time, he was holding a vape device in his other hand.

The next day, Suhail was shocked to discover that a photo of him on the scooter was circulating on WhatsApp, falsely alleging that he was carrying swords. His neighbor, Adil Mohammed, informed him of the WhatsApp message and shared a screenshot of the fabricated claim.

Upon checking Instagram, Suhail found that the account Karavali_tigers had posted his photo with exaggerated highlights, accompanied by a caption questioning law enforcement and alleging that individuals were roaming with dangerous weapons unchecked.

To worsen the situation, an audio clip in the Beary language was shared alongside the image, falsely warning that a scooter had passed through Mijar toward Todar carrying “stones and swords”, hinting at potential violence. This misleading content was also widely shared in the WhatsApp group Ulaibettu 24/Breaking News.

The Dangers of False Claims

Such fabricated posts can have serious consequences, including:

•    Inciting communal tensions and disturbing public peace.

•    Damaging the reputation of innocent individuals.

•    Spreading misinformation that can provoke unnecessary fear and distrust.

Use Social Media Responsibly

This case is a stark reminder that images and videos on social media can be twisted to create false narratives. With advanced editing tools and viral platforms, misinformation spreads rapidly, often leading to panic, hostility, and even legal consequences for those falsely accused.

Protect Yourself from Social Media Manipulation

To safeguard against photo misuse and fake news, take these precautions:

> Be cautious about sharing personal images online, especially on public platforms.

> Verify information before believing or forwarding posts—even if they seem urgent.

> Report misleading content immediately to social media platforms or authorities.

> Enable privacy settings to restrict who can access and share your photos.

> Avoid engaging with inflammatory posts that seem designed to provoke unrest.

Legal Action and Next Steps

Suhail has lodged a complaint with police authorities, urging them to investigate the individuals responsible for spreading false claims using his image. Barke Police have also registered a case against the Instagram account beary-legend for posting provocative and misleading content about a Hindu activist.

Authorities continue to stress the importance of responsible social media use and urge citizens to remain vigilant against online misinformation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 27,2025

abdulrahman.jpg

Mangaluru, May 27: A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday near Kolthamajalu, close to Kambodi Irakodi on the outskirts of Mangaluru, where a man lost his life following a violent assault.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rahman, son of Abdu Khadar and a resident of Kolthamajalu. He worked as a driver of a pickup vehicle and was reportedly attacked while unloading sand. 

According to preliminary reports, two individuals arrived on a bike and assaulted Abdul Rahman and another man, Qalandar Shafi, with a sword. Rahman succumbed to his injuries, while Shafi sustained critical wounds.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Bantwal Rural Police Station. Investigations are underway.

In response to the situation, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhite, 2023. Acting Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Dr. Anand K announced the order on May 27 following a report from the Superintendent of Police warning of potential threats to public peace.

The prohibitory orders will remain in effect from 6:00 PM on May 27 to 6:00 PM on May 30 across Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba, and Sullia taluks.
 
Key Restrictions During This Period:

1.    Gathering of five or more individuals is not permitted.

2.    Possession or carrying of weapons or harmful objects is banned.

3.    Use of firecrackers or possession of explosives is prohibited.

4.    Public rallies, protests, processions, or celebratory gatherings are restricted.

5.    Storage of stones or objects meant for hurling is banned.

6.    Display of human bodies or effigies in public spaces is disallowed.

7.    Slogans, gestures, or visual content that may incite unrest or communal discord are banned.

8.    Government events, pre-approved official functions, and authorized security personnel are exempted.

9.    Scheduled religious and cultural events may proceed with conditions.

10.    Funeral-related religious rituals will be allowed only at designated burial or cremation sites.

District authorities have clarified that the measure is precautionary to maintain law and order and protect public safety.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 4,2025

Mangaluru, June 4: A Mangaluru resident was allegedly duped of ₹21.7 lakh in an online investment scam that began through a social media connection. The victim filed a complaint with the Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police, who have launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, the victim came across a Facebook profile in September 2024 under the name Raveena Roy, who claimed to be an MBA graduate and investment consultant. She promoted seemingly lucrative investment opportunities in gold trading and deposit schemes.

Gaining the victim’s trust, the accused later shared two WhatsApp contact numbers and directed him to download and register on an app via a link. Believing it to be a legitimate platform, the complainant shared personal information including his mobile number, email ID, and Aadhaar details.

Through the app’s customer support, the victim was provided with multiple bank account numbers and IFSC codes for making deposits. Between October 3, 2024, and April 25, 2025, he transferred a total of ₹21.7 lakh via NEFT and IMPS to various accounts linked to the scam.

Initially, the complainant was allowed to withdraw a small sum, reinforcing his trust. However, when he attempted to withdraw the remaining amount, he was asked to pay an additional tax. This demand aroused suspicion, and upon further scrutiny, he realised he had been scammed.

The CEN Crime Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Public Alert:

Authorities urge citizens to exercise extreme caution while engaging in online investment offers. Avoid sharing personal or financial details through unverified apps or unknown contacts on social media. Always verify the legitimacy of platforms through official channels before making any monetary transactions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 3,2025

KMshareef.jpg

Mangaluru, June 3: K M Shareef, a senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and a widely respected figure in religious, social, and educational circles in Mangaluru, passed away on Tuesday, June 3, evening at a private hospital in the city following a brief illness. He was 85.

He was the first chairman of the Sanmarga Publications Trust, and one of the driving forces behind Sanmarga Kannada Weekly, an Islamic publication launched in 1978 with humble beginnings. The religious tabloid was started with a group of close friends who each contributed ₹500—a modest sum at the time, but with a vision. 

As the founding president of Shanti Educational Trust, he played a vital role in the establishment of Hira Girls’ High School and Hira Women’s College in Babbukatte, institutions dedicated to empowering women through education. These institutions continue to uplift hundreds of students, especially from underserved communities, fostering dignity and opportunity through learning.

He served as the president of Mangaluru unit of JIH for over 20 years, offering active involvement in community-building initiatives. He also served as an advisory committee member of Karnataka and Goa unit of JIH. He was a founding member of Islamia Arabic College Mansoora in Hassan. 

Despite his many achievements, he remained remarkably humble—an embodiment of quiet strength and sincerity. Those who knew him recall a man of few words, but with profound wisdom. His simplicity and dedication to educational and moral reform endeared him to all.

Born and raised in the Kandak area of Mangaluru, Shareef Sahib was a man of vision and conviction. He is survived by his wife, five sons, one daughter, and a wide circle of relatives, colleagues, and admirers. He was the elder brother of the late Ibrahim Saeed, the founding editor of Sanmarga Weekly.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.