Beware of social media manipulation: Mangaluru youth’s photo misused to trigger tension

Mangaluru: A troubling case of photo misuse on social media has surfaced, where an image of a young man riding a scooter was altered and falsely circulated to claim he was carrying deadly weapons. The incident highlights the growing risk of misinformation and the dangerous consequences such manipulations can cause.

How the Incident Unfolded

Kilpadi resident Mohammed Suhail filed a complaint at the Bajpe Police Station, stating that on June 6, he was traveling to Moodbidri on a scooter with his friend, Wasim Sharif. While passing a construction site, Suhail noticed a white crystal-like stone on the ground, which he picked up, intending to place it in his fish aquarium at home. At the same time, he was holding a vape device in his other hand.

The next day, Suhail was shocked to discover that a photo of him on the scooter was circulating on WhatsApp, falsely alleging that he was carrying swords. His neighbor, Adil Mohammed, informed him of the WhatsApp message and shared a screenshot of the fabricated claim.

Upon checking Instagram, Suhail found that the account Karavali_tigers had posted his photo with exaggerated highlights, accompanied by a caption questioning law enforcement and alleging that individuals were roaming with dangerous weapons unchecked.

To worsen the situation, an audio clip in the Beary language was shared alongside the image, falsely warning that a scooter had passed through Mijar toward Todar carrying “stones and swords”, hinting at potential violence. This misleading content was also widely shared in the WhatsApp group Ulaibettu 24/Breaking News.

The Dangers of False Claims

Such fabricated posts can have serious consequences, including:

• Inciting communal tensions and disturbing public peace.

• Damaging the reputation of innocent individuals.

• Spreading misinformation that can provoke unnecessary fear and distrust.

Use Social Media Responsibly

This case is a stark reminder that images and videos on social media can be twisted to create false narratives. With advanced editing tools and viral platforms, misinformation spreads rapidly, often leading to panic, hostility, and even legal consequences for those falsely accused.

Protect Yourself from Social Media Manipulation

To safeguard against photo misuse and fake news, take these precautions:

> Be cautious about sharing personal images online, especially on public platforms.

> Verify information before believing or forwarding posts—even if they seem urgent.

> Report misleading content immediately to social media platforms or authorities.

> Enable privacy settings to restrict who can access and share your photos.

> Avoid engaging with inflammatory posts that seem designed to provoke unrest.

Legal Action and Next Steps

Suhail has lodged a complaint with police authorities, urging them to investigate the individuals responsible for spreading false claims using his image. Barke Police have also registered a case against the Instagram account beary-legend for posting provocative and misleading content about a Hindu activist.

Authorities continue to stress the importance of responsible social media use and urge citizens to remain vigilant against online misinformation.