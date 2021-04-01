  1. Home
Bhagawan is new SP of Dakshina Kannada; Laxmi Prasad transferred to Shivamogga

coastaldigest.com news network
April 1, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 1: The government of Karnataka today transferred BM Laxmi Prasad, the superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada. 

 

Mr Prasad will be taking over as the new SP of Shivamogga, the home district of incumbent chief minister.

Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan, who was serving as the SP of Yadgir district will be the new SP of Dakshina Kannada.

March 31,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 31: In another setback for Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Karnataka HC has granted permission for an investigation into the charges that BSY was behind 'Operation Kamala'.

The court has now allowed for an inquiry into the FIR filed by JDS leader Nagangouda Patil's son Sharanagouda Patil.

The Audio Tape

On February 8, 2019, then Karnataka chief minister and JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy had released the audiotape of an alleged conversation between state BJP chief BS Yediyurappa and Sharanagouda.

In the phone call, Yediyurappa allegedly attempted to poach JDS MLAs by offering them money and cabinet berths. He allegedly also offered Rs 25 crore to Sharanagouda and a ministerial post for his father.

Yediyurappa was also allegedly heard saying that 12-13 MLAs from the coalition government were ready to help instal a BJP government in Karnataka.

Another BJP MLA Shivanagouda Naik, who organised the meeting between Yeddyurappa and Sharanagouda, is allegedly heard saying that the speaker had been taken into confidence in return for Rs 50 crore for accepting the resignation of the MLAs who had switched sides.

A few days later, Sharanagouda filed a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. An FIR was booked under section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) against the Karnataka BJP leader.

Later, BS Yediyurappa admitted that the voice in the audio clip is his and that he met Sharanagouda at the inspection bungalow in Devdurg.

Yeddyurappa said, "It is true that Sharanagouda came and I spoke to him."

However, Yediyurappa claimed that the audio clip released by Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had been edited according to convenience.

Probe 

An interim order in February 2019 had stayed the probe into the case.

Now, Justice John Michael Cunha has vacated the stay order in the probe and has also rejected BS Yediyurappa's plea seeking the quashing of FIR.

Operation Kamala 2.0 was the name given by the Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka to the BJP conspiracy to topple the state government in 2019.

The 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) government collapsed in Karnataka in 2019 as MLAs rebelled against the government and resigned. After months-long drama, CM HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote in the state assembly, leading to BJP staking claim to form the government under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa in July 2019. The rebel MLAs were eventually inducted into the BJP. 

March 30,2021

Riyadh, Mar 30: Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announced the launch of the Green Middle East initiative.

According to Arab News, the initiative is set to apply a number of ambitious programmes that will reduce carbon emissions by 60 per cent in the region and plant 50 billion trees in the world’s biggest afforestation project.

“As a leading global oil producer, we are fully aware of our responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis,” said the Saudi Crown Prince.

The tree-planting project will be double the size of the Great Green Wall in Saudi’s Sahel region, the second-biggest regional afforestation initiative.

The initiative will work to increase the percentage of protected land to more than 30 per cent, exceeding the global target at 17 per cent per country.

It will reduce carbon emissions by more than four per cent of global contributions through renewable energy projects that will provide 50 per cent of the Kingdom’s electricity production by 2030.

The initiative is expected to eliminate more than 130 million tonnes of carbon emissions by using clean hydrocarbon technologies.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will work with these countries to transfer knowledge and share experiences, which will contribute to reducing carbon emissions by more than 60 per cent,” he added, explaining that the joint effort would achieve a reduction of more than 10 per cent of global contributions.

During a phone call on Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, affirmed the UAE's full cooperation with Saudi Arabia on this initiative.

Multiple other countries have expressed their readiness to take part in the initiative, including, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Sudan and Iraq. The initiative was also recently lauded by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

March 25,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Five districts in Karnataka including two from coastal region are reporting higher than 2% daily positivity rates in the past one week, according to official data.  

While Udupi tops the list with 3.5%, Bidar has the second highest positivity rate of 3.1%. Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi 2.5% each, and Bengaluru 2.3% share next three slots.

While apartments and educational institutions have turned out to be clusters in Bengaluru, students with travel history from other districts, especially Kerala, are the index cases in clusters in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

The highest number of active covid cases in the state comes from Bengaluru at 10,766, followed by Dakshina Kannada 563, Kalaburagi 545, Udupi 424, Mysuru 516 and Tumakuru 344 as on March 23.

The lack of restrictions in districts will lead to a rise in Covid transmission, as adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour has largely vanished compared to the lockdown a year ago, said a district health officer.

