  2. Bhagvad Gita will improve intelligence level among schoolchildren: Karnataka CM

News Network
March 19, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 19: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Saturday, indirectly defended the move to introduce Bhagavad Gita in state schools.

Speaking to reporters at Devatkal village of the district on Saturday, he stated that the Bhagavad Gita has been introduced in Gujarat to impart moral education among children.

"In the competitive era, there is need for moral education among children," he said, appealing not to create unnecessary confusion over this issue.

"If Bhagavad Gita is incorporated in the textbook, it will improve the intelligence level among the children. What is wrong in it? The education department is also making preparations to introduce it in our state. Let them give their report first. We will then take a decision in this regard," the CM said.

"Personality development is a motto of the state government and it will take a suitable decision towards it," he added. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 18,2022

accident.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 18: Two siblings, who were on their way home after mourning the demise of a relative lost their lives when a speeding KSRTC bus knocked down their two-wheeler near Belthangay in Dakshina Kannada district today. 

The victims have been identified as Sadiq Ali (28) and Sirajuddeen (27), both sons of retired Hindi teacher Abdul Razzak, resident of Adekkal near Uppinangady. One among them had recently returned home from abroad. 

It is learnt that the duo had been to Venur village in Belthangay taluk attend funeral of a relative. The tragedy occurred at Kannadikatte area near Venuru when they were returning home. 

The impact of the collision was such that the scooter got stuck under the bus. While one of the riders died on the spot, another one breathed his last while being taken to hospital, sources said. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 16,2022

udupigirls.jpg

Udupi, Mar 16: Muslim girl students are dived in Udupi district after Karnataka High Court upheld state government’s controversial hijab ban order in classrooms. 

While hundreds of Muslim girl students today stayed home across the district after their colleges told them that headscarves would not be entertained in classrooms, some Muslim girls helplessly removed headscarves and entered classrooms. 

The six students of Government Women’s First Grade College, Udupi who had first launched the protest against college for not allowing hijab remained absent today. 

Most of the Muslim girl students of MGM College, Udupi, G Shankar P U College, Ajjarakadu, Govt Junior College, Kundapura, and many other colleges in the district also had to stay away from the colleges thanks to High Court’s verdict.

A few Muslim girl students of Govt First Grade College in Kaup pleaded the authorities to allow them enter the classrooms with hijab. However, they had to return home after college authorities asked them to remove their headscarves. 

Meanwhile, the police have intensified security around educational institutions in the district. 

News Network
March 15,2022

A plea was Tuesday, March 15, filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom, saying Hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The petition has been filed in the apex court by a Muslim student against the high court judgement.

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the high court said. 

