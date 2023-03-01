  1. Home
  2. Big blow to AAP as its Karnataka vice-president and ex-top cop Bhaskar Rao joins BJP

Big blow to AAP as its Karnataka vice-president and ex-top cop Bhaskar Rao joins BJP

coastaldigest.com news network
March 1, 2023

bhaskarRao.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 1: Former Bengaluru police commissioner and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday in Bengaluru. 

A Karnataka-cadre IPS officer who took voluntary retirement to join the AAP in April last year, and was the party state vice-president, Rao claimed that there was no “growth” in the party and his attempts to “transform” it had failed.

"I joined the BJP after seeing works of PM. There's lack of transparency in party (AAP). It is run like a multinational corporation. Donations are collected in name of fighting corruption," said Bhaskar Rao after joining the saffron party. 

Rao was one of AAP’s prominent faces in Karnataka where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wants to be a force to reckon with. 

On Tuesday, Rao visited the BJP and held talks with the party's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai, who is a co-incharge for the saffron unit's Karnataka election effort. Rao also met Revenue Minister R Ashoka. Rao was commissioner for transport and road safety between 2008 and 2011 when Ashoka was the transport minister. Rao has also held talks with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

AAP was banking on Rao to be its candidate in the Basavanagudi Assembly constituency against BJP’s incumbent L A Ravi Subramanya and Congress MLC U B Venkatesh  - all Brahmins. 

Rao had joined AAP in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in April last year. His move to the BJP comes just days ahead of Kejriwal's rally at Davangere on March 4. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 15,2023

GPmember.jpg

Puttur, Feb 15: A Gram Panchayat member in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada lost his life after the car in which he was travelling rammed into electric poles and turned turtle last night. 

The victim has been identified as Muralidhar Bhat, a BJP backed member of member of Nidpalli gram panchayat. 

The tragedy occurred on the Santhyaru-Bettampady Road at Balakka near Santyar in Puttur when Bhat and others were heading towards Bettampady. 

It is learnt that the ill-fated car hit two electric poles, fell off the road and landed on 50 feet deep agricultural field. 

The other occupants of the car, identified as, Dileep Kumar Rao, Shashi Kumar and Navaneeth Bettampady, suffered injuries in the mishap. The injured have been hospitalised. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 22,2023

karnataka.jpg

Eight persons including six Umrah pilgrims from south Indian state of Karnataka died and 20 others were injured on Tuesday night when a bus transporting them to Madinah rammed into a trailer ahead. 

The tragic incident occurred nearly 150 km away from Madinah.

All six who died hailed from Gulbarga region of Karnataka and were travelling to Madinah from Makkah.

Among the deceased Shafid Hussain Sullad, Bebejan Sullad, Siraj Begum Sullaid and Shifa Sullaid are said to be members of a same family from Raichur district. Mohammed Zainuddin and Rehana Begum are from Gulbarga district.

The other two deceased are driver and a catering employee of a tour group, according to primary information.

All the injured were shifted to hospitals in Madinah city by Saudi Crescent, Civil defense and Emergency medical ambulance teams. Indian Consulate officials are also in touch with the bereaved families.

Gulbarga Welfare Society, a prominent Karnataka NRI organisations in Saudi Arabia, and volunteers reached Madinah city to assist pilgrims and also to complete legal formalities for their burial, said Naser Qurshid of Gulbarga Welfare Society.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 28,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 28: A 44-year-old businessman was hacked to death by a gang of unknown miscreants that entered his house at Nayandahalli in West Bengaluru last night.

The deceased has been identified as Liyakath Ali Khan, a resident of a building near Durgaparameshwari Temple in Chandra Layout. After the preliminary investigation, police said Khan was found dead in one of his houses behind Chetty's fuel station in Nayandahalli around 2 am on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by Khan's 17-year-old son Armaan Ali Khan, his father was hacked to death by lethal weapons. 

He suspects that two persons who had financial transactions with his father or one of Khan's close friends, who always used to be with him, were behind the murder. The Chandra Layout police have taken up a case of murder against unknown persons and are investigating further.

Khan had been running an advertisement printing agency named Royal Communication in Gangondanahalli for the last 20 years. He is survived by his wife and two children, including the complainant who is a PU student, and his elder sister, a medical student.  

Khan used to go to a gym in Nagarabhavi every day around 8 pm and after working out, leave for his office in Gangondanahalli. He used to return home around 11.30 pm. On Monday also, he left home around 8 pm informing his wife that he was going to the gym, but didn't return even after midnight.  

The family members started searching for Khan and learned that he had not gone to the gym. Khan's office was also locked. 

Armaan went to one of their houses in Nayandahalli around 2 am to find his father's Jawa bike parked outside the house and the door open. Armaan turned on the torch on his mobile phone as there was no power supply and searched for his father. He found Khan dead on the bed with severe head injuries. He noticed blood spattered on the wall and the body cold.

Armaan immediately alerted his family members about the incident and then to the police. Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) has formed a special team to nab the miscreants.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.