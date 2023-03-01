Big blow to AAP as its Karnataka vice-president and ex-top cop Bhaskar Rao joins BJP

Bengaluru, Mar 1: Former Bengaluru police commissioner and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

A Karnataka-cadre IPS officer who took voluntary retirement to join the AAP in April last year, and was the party state vice-president, Rao claimed that there was no “growth” in the party and his attempts to “transform” it had failed.

"I joined the BJP after seeing works of PM. There's lack of transparency in party (AAP). It is run like a multinational corporation. Donations are collected in name of fighting corruption," said Bhaskar Rao after joining the saffron party.

Rao was one of AAP’s prominent faces in Karnataka where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wants to be a force to reckon with.

On Tuesday, Rao visited the BJP and held talks with the party's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai, who is a co-incharge for the saffron unit's Karnataka election effort. Rao also met Revenue Minister R Ashoka. Rao was commissioner for transport and road safety between 2008 and 2011 when Ashoka was the transport minister. Rao has also held talks with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

AAP was banking on Rao to be its candidate in the Basavanagudi Assembly constituency against BJP’s incumbent L A Ravi Subramanya and Congress MLC U B Venkatesh - all Brahmins.

Rao had joined AAP in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in April last year. His move to the BJP comes just days ahead of Kejriwal's rally at Davangere on March 4.