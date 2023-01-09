  1. Home
  2. Biryani didn’t kill her! Police now suspect suicide in college girl’s death; crucial details retrieved

Biryani didn’t kill her! Police now suspect suicide in college girl’s death; crucial details retrieved

News Network
January 9, 2023

Kasaragod, Jan 9: In an interesting turn of events, the death of a Kasaragod native Anjushree Parvathy has now turned out to be a suspected case of suicide. The team probing the incident found a suicide note and retrieved crucial details from her mobile phone.

The college going girl, from Perumbala near Kasaragod, died at a hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday, January 7. The death was initially suspected to be food poisoning from eating ‘Kuzhimanthi’ which she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31. Later, state Health Minister Veena George, had ordered a probe into the incident.

The police retrieved a suicide note and mobile phone used by the deceased. The suicide note reveals that she was facing 'mental depression.' Traces of poison were found in her body.

Earlier, the preliminary post-mortem report revealed that the death of Anjushree not due to food poisoning. Preliminary findings concluded that the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to an infection in the internal organs.

Though the final post mortem report is yet to be released, the doctor who conducted the procedure concluded that Anjushree's death was due to cardiac arrest. A detailed post-mortem report will be released after chemical examination and other factors to clarify the cause of infection that led to cardiac arrest.

Earlier, the Food Safety Department had conducted a preliminary investigation into the incident and submitted a report before the Food Safety Commissioner. Interestingly, the report did not mention the cause of death as food poisoning. Further, the officials also conducted a detailed inspection of the hotel.

120 customers purchased 'Kuzhi Mandi' from the same hotel on the day Anjushree bought the same. But none of them had any symptoms of food poisoning, the report mentions. The report also dismisses the presence of unhygienic condition in the hotel.

Anjushree showed various ailments five days after consuming Kuzhi Mandi. Therefore, it was not possible to collect a sample of the food.

News Network
December 26,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 26: Stressing the need to create awareness with a spurt in Covid cases globally and Omicron sub-variant BF.7 infections, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the government will implement preventive measures step by step, without hampering normal life and economic activities. This was discussed at the cabinet meeting held here, earlier today.

"The current Covid situation was discussed at the cabinet meeting today, about the need to create awareness among the public about an increase in booster dose, testing, making testing compulsory for Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases, wearing masks in closed places," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, all these things will be discussed at a high-level meeting later in the day. "We will have to bring in preventive measures step by step, without hampering normal life and economic activities in any way," he said, adding for New Year celebrations there will be certain directions, in the wake of an increase in Covid cases in different parts of the world.

A meeting headed by the state's Health Minister K Sudhakar and Minister-in-charge for Disaster Management R Ashoka, along with technical experts is scheduled today, which is likely to decide on Covid preventive measures and guidelines to be followed in the days ahead, including for the New Year celebrations. 

News Network
December 30,2022

modi.jpg

Ahmedabad, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, died in the early hours of Friday. She was 99. 

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tribute informing about his mother's death.

PM Modi, who was scheduled to visit West Bengal to launch a series of projects, arrived in Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister's Office or PMO tweeted that he will join today's scheduled programmes in Bengal via video conferencing.

"PM @narendramodi will join today's scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council," tweeted the PMO.

The Prime Minister, 72, was seen shouldering his mother's bier. The body was then put in an ambulance and the Prime Minister climbed in.

"We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," a family source said.

Heeraben used to live with PM Modi's younger brother, Pankaj Modi, at Raysan village near Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister would regularly visit Raysan and spend time with his mother during his Gujarat visits.

In June this year, PM Modi wrote a blog on her 99th birthday. In the blog, the Prime Minister wrote about various aspects of his mother's life which "shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence."

"This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother's centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his," he had written in the blog post.

The Prime Minister, in the blog, says compared to him his mother's childhood was extremely difficult, adding that she lost her mother early in her life and that continued to pain her.

"Mother used to wash utensils at a few houses to help meet the household expenses. She would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement our meagre income," the Prime Minister wrote recounting the early days of family hardship.

"Whenever I go to Gandhinagar to visit her, she offers me sweets with her own hands. And just like a young child's doting mother, she takes out a napkin and wipes my face once I finish eating. She always has a napkin or small towel tucked into her saree," the Prime Minister wrote underscoring his mother's focus on cleanliness, adding that "she was extremely particular that the bed should be clean and properly laid out".

News Network
January 9,2023

