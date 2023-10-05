  1. Home
BJP is desperate that nobody got killed during Milad violence: Dinesh Gundu Rao

October 5, 2023

Bengaluru, Oct 5: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday slammed the BJP for "glorifying" the communal violence that occurred during an Eid-e-Milad procession in Shivamogga recently.

“The police have taken action against the miscreants who were responsible for the Shivamogga incident and cases have also been lodged againt them. Even after this, the BJP leaders are glorifying the incident. Why this glorification? Is it for political gains? Or are you (BJP) desperate that no death was reported?” the Minister queried.

“The BJP was eagerly looking forward to the fact that someone would get killed in the incident. They are masters in playing politics over dead bodies in the whole country. No matter who dies, like how leeches take birth all of sudden during rainy seasons, BJP leaders get activated,” he stated.

Rao also claimed that similar incidents like the one in Shivamogga were also reported in the state during the former BJP government's tenure.

"Then the BJP government only gave assurance of taking action. But, our government had taken action against the culprits without showing any mercy,” he noted.

"It is the responsibility of the government to establish peace in the society.We will not be under any obligation to achieve this."

Reacting to the Shivamogga incident, the Karnataka BJP said on Wednesday that it would not tolerate the Congress government’s policy of stubbornness to keep snubbing the Hindus, adding tha it will give a befitting reply.

“Do not provoke the Hindus or try to threaten with swords or knives, befitting answers will be given. If Hindus are attacked, inevitably they will also have to defend and attack. If you think Hindus will be tolerant at all times, it is foolishness,” BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said on Wednesday while addressing a joint press conference at the party headquarters in Bengaluru with Arvind Bellad and former national general secretary C.T. Ravi.

Karnataka DGP and IGP Alok Mohan has said that 27 FIRs have been registered and 64 persons arrested since the incident occurred last Sunday.

September 27,2023

Imphal, Sept 27: Several students were injured on Wednesday after security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse a stone-pelting mob in Imphal's Moirangkhom, about 200 metres from the CM's secretariat.

The students were participating in a rally which started from Hau grounds of the state capital protesting the kidnapping and killing of two youths, who went missing in July and whose photographs went viral on social media recently.

The students, raising slogans of 'we want justice', were heading towards the Chief Minister Biren N Singh's bungalow, officials said.

Lanthengba, a student leader leading the rally told reporters, "We demand that the killers of the two students be arrested within 24 hours and their bodies be recovered for their last rites. We also want to meet the chief minister to address our grievances. How can we continue with our studies when our friends and classmates are being murdered in cold blood."

Police tried to cool down tempers by announcing that 'arrangements are being made to allow student representatives to meet both the chief minister and the governor.'

However, the situation suddenly turned ugly and some students started pelting stones prompting the security forces including RAF personnel to fire several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse them, officials said.

This comes a day after a clash between RAF personnel and locals left 45 protesters, mostly students, injured. 

September 22,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 22: Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy met BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday, to officially join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji for “New India, Strong India,” said Nadda on X (formerly Twitter).

Kumaraswamy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda also may hold talks on this, if required.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Kumaraswamy said, "Today formally we discussed about joining hands with the BJP. We've discussed the preliminary issues formally. There is no demand (from our side)."

Talks on alliance between the two parties have been in the limelight ever since veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is also a parliamentary board member of the party, had earlier this month said his party will have an understanding with JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections, and the regional outfit will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

JD(S) had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress, as both parties were then running a coalition government under the Chief Ministership of Kumaraswamy.

September 26,2023

A dip in Indian households' net financial savings due to elevated debt threatens to choke major sources of funds for the government's capital investments, key for the nation to retain its mantle of the fastest-growing major economy, according to a report published by Bloomberg News. 

In its latest data, the Reserve Bank of India stated household financial assets, including bank deposits, cash, and equity investments, after deducting debt servicing and consumption, eased to 5.1% of gross domestic product in the fiscal year ended March from 7.2% in the previous year. 

This level is the lowest since the fiscal year ended March 2007 and will crimp resources for the rest of the economy, as per calculations done by IndusInd Bank Ltd.'s Chief Economist Gaurav Kapur. 

In absolute terms, net household financial savings added stood at ₹22.8 trillion in FY21 and it came down to ₹16.9 trillion in FY22 and to ₹13.75 trillion in FY23.

The report also stated that the Indian government depends on these savings to finance its capital investments in physical assets such as infrastructure, machinery, and equipment, Bloomberg reported. 

While savings increased for many households globally during the pandemic, most used up the resultant extra spending power as COVID-19 curbs ended.

Saugata Bhattacharya economist at Axis Bank Ltd said, "Household financial savings not keeping pace with growth is a matter of concern. Without adequate domestic savings, funding the needed investment will require large foreign capital, which is often volatile."

“The household sector is consuming by borrowing more. This happens when the income level stays stagnant but inflation creeps up. The recovery is not broad-based — while a section splurges on luxury goods, others are borrowing to stay afloat," said Rupa Rege Nitsure economist with L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. as quoted by Bloomberg. 

More than 300 million Indian households have seen debt levels increase following aggressive lending tactics by banks after the pandemic. The rise in financial liabilities with falling asset levels could be a sign of rising inequality. 

The finance ministry, meanwhile, sought to dispel worries expressed by economists about the declining trend of financial savings of households saying it signaled a shift in their investment preference for non-financial assets. 

Investments into financial instruments are often guided by factors like risk perception, financial literacy, and easy liquidity while purchases of physical assets like houses and gold are often based on the need for these assets, their potential for appreciation, and cultural factors.

