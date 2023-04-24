BJP falsely projected me as anti-Hindu and mislead voters in 2018: Siddaramaiah

  1. Home
April 24, 2023

Bengaluru, Apr 24: Congress veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said "false propaganda" that he was anti-Hindu took centrestage during the 2018 Assembly elections and denied he was against the majority faith as projected by the BJP.

In an interview, the excerpts of which were released on Monday, he further said there was nothing wrong in state Congress President DK Shivakumar also aspiring for the chief minister's post in the event of the party winning the May 10 Assembly polls, as "healthy competition" was fine.

"See, if there is healthy competition there is nothing wrong. If DK Shivakumar wants to become CM and he is an aspirant there is nothing wrong. If I become an aspirant for the CM post there is nothing wrong. Ultimately newly elected MLAs will decide and the high command will take a decision," on the top post, he said.

Asserting that the people of Karnataka want to show the door to the ruling BJP, Siddaramaiah said the saffron organisation cannot "mislead" the voters like it did five years ago.

"In 2013, there was a clear mandate from the people for the Congress party. We had done good work during our tenure between 2013 and 2018 (when he was CM). The false propaganda had taken upper hand because they made allegations against me that I am against majority communites, against upper class and like that and that I am against Hindutva/Hindu dharma."

"Like that they have projected but it is not true. This time, the people will not believe their propaganda because they know there is no truth in their allegation. That is why, this time they (BJP) are not talking much about Hindutva/Hindu Rasthra or Hindu dharma because with money power they wanted to win this time. But it is not possible," he added. He claimed the BJP was able to swing the mandate in its favour in the 2018 polls through false propaganda.

To a question, he said "caste is not an important factor in the elections."

"Issues are important. Now the issues are corruption, price rise, unemployment...like that there are so many issues. People of Karnataka will not consider caste," he insisted.

Asked if the May 10 election will be a battle between himself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he replied in the negative.

"It is not a fight between myself and Modi and that issue will not be discussed in the coming assembly election. The issues will be the local issues concerning the people of Karnataka and it is an election to the state legistature, not the Parliament. Therefore the people of Karnataka will discuss local issues," he said.

April 20,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka including coastal belt, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

He said the Prime Minister's campaign programme is being finalised. "There is all possibility of the Prime Minister campaigning in about 20 places", Bommai told reporters here.

"In most (of these) places, he will address rally-meeting and in some, there will be road-shows", the Chief Minister said.

Karnataka would vote on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13.

Modi, BJP President J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a strong team of Union Ministers figure in the list of the party's 40 star campaigners for the elections.

The Union Ministers include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Pralhad Joshi, according to the list of leaders released by the party.

In addition to Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh and Assam Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma, respectively, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadvavis have been included.

Bommai, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, some Karnataka Ministers, and state party leaders also figure in the list.

April 14,2023

Upset that the bus she was travelling in did not stop near her college despite multiple requests to the crew, a 20-year-old engineering student jumped off the vehicle at Huligudda in Vijayanagara district and succumbed to head injuries at a hospital in neighbouring Davanagere on Wednesdsay evening.

Shweta Shanthappanavar was from Holalu village in Huvina Hadagali taluk in Vijayanagara district, about 320km from Bengaluru. She was a first-semester student at Government Engineering College, Huligudda, 6km from Hadagali where she was staying in a hostel.

According to the FIR, Shweta boarded a KSRTC Vijayanagara-Ranebennur bus at Hadagali to go to her college. When the bus was nearing the college around 12.45pm, she reportedly requested the driver and conductor to stop the bus near her institution, but they didn't oblige her.

They allegedly asked her to "jump out" if she so wanted to alight from the bus. As the bus was speeding near the college, the student, frustrated and angry that she would miss her classes, jumped out only to land with severe head injuries.
She succumbed to her injuries at a private facility in Davanagere around 5pm on Wednesday. The girl was taken to government hospital in Hadagali and later shifted to a private facility in Davanagere where she succumbed to her injuries around 5pm on Wednesday.

After the incident, students staged a protest, holding the bus crew responsible for the death of Shweta and seeking action against the duo. Police had a tough time pacifying the students. Following assurances by tahsildar K Sharanamma, the students withdrew their protest.

Chalapathy, KSRTC depot manager in Hadagali, said the bus involved in the incident belongs to Haveri and they have sent a report to their counterparts.

April 12,2023

After what seemed like a long wait, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday night released its first list of 189 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections, betting high on new faces as it faces a tough battle owing to mounting anti-incumbency. 

The BJP has fielded 52 new faces, including those who replace nine sitting MLAs. Fisheries Minister S Angara from Sullia and Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat did not get the tickets. 

The list also had 32 names from the OBC community, 30 from the Scheduled Caste, 16 names from the Scheduled Tribes and eight women. 

In Bengaluru, former police commissioner Bhaskar Rao is the BJP candidate from Chamarajpet. Contrary to speculation, senior MLA S Suresh Kumar has been renominated from Rajajinagar. The first list, however, does not contain Somanna’s seat Govindarajanagar and Mahadevapura represented by former minister Aravind Limbavali. 

According to sources, the BJP is trying to follow three broad principles in choosing candidates: replace those who have enjoyed senior positions and are nearing retirement, asking fathers to withdraw from the fray if they want tickets for their children, and avoid those facing charges of corruption and sexual misconduct. Based on this, some more sitting MLAs may not get tickets. 

The BJP list dominated by Lingayat and Vokkaliga candidates - was finalised after several days of back-to-back meetings. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan - he supervises the BJP’s election effort in Karnataka - said the list is based on “detailed political analysis”. 

Singh added that the list also had candidates with high professional achievements, with five advocates, nine doctors, three academics, one retd IAS officer and retired IPS each. Among the 189 names, 31 were post-graduates and three retired government employees. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that since Karnataka was a state of “intellectual leadership”, the party wanted to field peppy with more academic achievements. 

Sources said that the BJP’s list was delayed as it was waiting for a nod from PM Modi; a meeting of the party’s top election committee was held on April 9 with the attendance of union home minister Amit Shah, union defence minister Rajnath Singh, former Karnataka CM BS Yedyurappa, and CM Basavaraj Bommai. Yedyurappa left for Bangalore on Tuesday even as meetings between Shah and party president JP Nadda continued. The only next list will be out within the next four-five days, said the BJP. 

BJP leaders involved in the process said that there was consensus on over 160 names but that there were certain disagreements over the last few names. The strategy now, the leader said, is to field the prime minister as many times as possible. “We could not have expected the same mandate with the same old names. Newer faces will be the party’s future,” the leader said. 

Pradhan said that the list has representation from all sections. An example of that was the ticket to Bhagirathi Murulya from Dakshina Kannada’s Sullia reserved seat, over regional heavyweight and minister Angara S. 

The party’s ticket distribution, a repeat from what it did in states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, has angered several leaders with followers of senior faces like KS Eashwarappa and former deputy chief minister Jagdish Shettar holding demonstrations. There were also murmurs that V Somanna, who has been fielded against former CM Siddharamaiah from the Varuna seat, expressed reservations. He has been fielded from a second seat Chamarajpet, and in the list of 189 names, is the only second person fighting from two seats — the other is R Ashok who’s taking on Congress’s other heavyweight DK Shivakumar at Kanakpura, who’s also fighting from Padmanabhanagar. 

