  BJP fields Savadi, Hemalatha, Narayaswamy, Keshavaprasad for June 3 MLC polls; Horatti for June 13 polls

News Network
May 24, 2022

Bengaluru, May 24: The Bhartiya Janata Party today announced its candidates for the upcoming June 3 Karnataka Legislative Council elections.

The BJP has selected former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, secretary of the BJP state unit Hemalatha Nayak, president of BJP SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayaswamy and S Keshavaprasad.

The BJP can win four of the seven seats of the Legislative Council for which MLAs will elect the members.

The announcement of the list came as a setback to former CM B S Yediyurappa as the party national leadership refused to field his second son B Y Vijayendra - who is vice president of the BJP state unit - as a candidate for the MLC elections.

According to reports, Vijayendra's name was recommended by the state BJP core core committee.

Senior leader Basavaraj Horatti, who recently quit the JD(S) to join the BJP, will be the party’s candidate for the Karnataka West Teacher's constituency election scheduled June 13.

News Network
May 15,2022

A new initiative may soon be taken to promote Vedic education in the country. The Union Education Ministry is going to recognise the Veda-based education board, which would work like any other education board. Experts of Sanskrit language and mathematics will also be involved in the process.

Though there is no degree level course on Vedic education so far, the ministry is in favour of providing Vedic education and Veda-based knowledge to the students. In view of this, the government is mulling linking the Veda system with the modern education system and the process of establishing a dedicated education board has started.

Under the National Education Policy (NEP), a special Vedic education board will come into existence to maintain the relevance of the text of Vedas in modern society.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that a special Vedic Education Board will come into existence to maintain the relevance of recitation of Vedas in modern society. The Education Ministry is of the view that the Vedas are the basis of Indian culture.

According to the ministry, in order to make the Vedas a subject of public practice with scholarship, the government has decided to establish five Veda Vidyapeeths led by Maharishi Sandipani Pratishthan at the 'Char Dhams' and Kamakhya Devi's place.

Ved Shankar Lal Chaturvedi, who has been associated with Veda Vidya, said that under the NEP, Veda education can play a crucial role in taking forward the Indian traditional knowledge. Veda education is not a subject of any religious system, but it contains the knowledge and science of living a better life.

According to Chaturvedi, the knowledge of Vedas can prove beneficial for all sections of the society. Vedic Mathematics is a living example of this. Almost all the students of the society are getting the benefits of Vedic Mathematics, he asserted.

At the same time, a few reputed institutes are providing Veda education to students. Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan is imparting education to more than 6,000 students across the country to maintain the relevance of recitation of Vedas in modern society and to preserve and promote the Vedas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also discussed Vedic Mathematics recently during the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. It is worth mentioning that during the programme, the Prime Minister said, "For the people of India, who made the world aware of the most important laws of mathematics, mathematics should not be a problem but an easy subject. If we teach Vedic maths to our children, then their fear about maths will also end."

The ministry wants the country's youth to be guided by India's rich mathematical traditions nurtured by mathematicians like Acharya Pingala, Acharya Aryabhatta, Ramanujan and former Shankaracharya of Puri Jagadguru Swami Bharatikrishna Tirtha Maharaj.

During the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, the Prime Minister said, "With Vedic Maths, you can even solve big scientific problems. I would like all parents to teach Vedic Maths to their children."

Hemnagar Koti, a famous educationist of Sanskrit Vedic education, agreed with the statement of the Prime Minister. He said that by learning Vedic Maths, the confidence of the students will increase as well as the analytical power of their brain will also improve.

News Network
May 22,2022

teelewalimasjid.jpg

Lucknow, May 22: Amid the ongoing Hindutva onslaught against the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura, saffron outfits staked their claim to the historic 'Teele Wali Masjid' in Lucknow, stating that it was in fact 'Laxman Tila' and vowed to march to the Masjid to sing Hanuman chalisa there.

The police, however, banned the proposed march on Sunday and detained Rishi Trivedi, president of Hindu Mahasabha's state unit, late on Saturday night after the imam of the Masjid Syed Fazlul Mannan warned that the Muslims would protest against the march.

Hundreds of Hindu Mahasabha workers laid a siege to the police station where Trivedi was allegedly kept after being detained, demanding his immediate release.

"The Laxman Tila Mukti Sankalp Yatra was banned.....security personnel in strength had been deployed on the roads leading to the Masjid....No yatra was undertaken," said a senior police official here on Sunday.

The 'Teele Wali Masjid', which, according to the Avadh historians, was built in the 16th century, is situated on the bank of the Gomti river near the famous 'Imambara' and was the biggest sunni mosque in Uttar Pradesh. Around one lakh people can offer prayer in the sprawling Masjid and its adjoining lawns.

While the saffron outfits claim that it is 'Laxman Tila' and was 'converted' into a mosque during the Mughal period, the Muslims reject the claims saying that it had been built during the 16th century. "It is nothing but propaganda by the saffron outfits," said Mannan.

The saffron leaders also claimed that the city of Lucknow was built by Laxman, the younger brother of Lord Ram, and also that its old name was 'Lakhanpuri'. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had recently hinted that the state government could rechristen Lucknow as Lakhanpur or Laxmanpuri.

News Network
May 19,2022

New Delhi, May 19: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the civil court in Varanasi to not proceed with hearing the Gyanvapi case till it takes up the matter on Friday.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narashima was informed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain that lead counsel Hari Shankar Jain for the Hindu devotees in the civil suit in the case is indisposed.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain urged the court to take up the matter for hearing on Friday.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, said several applications have been filed across the country to "seal" various mosques and in the Gyanvapi case in Varanasi the hearing is going on and an application has been filed to "demolish" a wall around the ‘wazukhana’ (ablution room).

Ahmadi said he cannot oppose adjournment on the grounds of health of a counsel but an undertaking should be given that Hindu devotees will not proceed with the civil court proceedings.

Advocate Vishnu said they are assuring the bench that the Hindu parties would not proceed with the hearing before the civil court at Varanasi. The bench recorded the submission and passed the order asking the civil court to not proceed with the hearing in the case till Friday, when it will hear the matter.

On May 17, the top court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of an area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' is said to have been found during a survey and allowed Muslims to offer ‘namaz’ and perform “religious observances”. 

