  2. BJP govt in Karnataka mulls bringing new law to free Hindu temples from laws

News Network
December 29, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 29: In yet another Hindutva push, the BJP government in Karnataka is likely to introduce a new law with an intention to make Hindu temples free from laws pertaining to them at present.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday stated that his government would make Hindu temples free from laws and rules that make temple managements seek permission to utilise their income for development.

"Hindu temples are under different types of control bylaws and rules. Before the budget session a law would be given shape to make our temples free from such restrictions. Temples will be allowed to function freely, and there will be only regulations," he said.

Our seniors have informed me how prayer halls of other communities are safe under different laws and free to perform, he added.

News Network
December 15,2021

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday, December 15, said the police have been given a free hand to act against elements from any community who vitiate communal harmony.

''We have not given any direction to police to act against one community and not the other. We want law and order in the state and communal harmony is important for us. We have given a free hand to police to act against communal elements who vitiate religious harmony,'' he told the Karnataka Assembly.

He was replying to the matter raised by Congress MLA U T Khader who alleged communal tensions in coastal Karnataka due to fringe elements who organise events like 'Trishool Deeksha' which lead to communal flare up.

''Such events result in clashes between communities. Give police freedom to act against such elements who try to vitiate the atmosphere,'' Khader said.

In his reply, Jnanendra said police promptly initiated action whenever it came across any such incident.

''Irrespective of the faith, police are acting mercilessly against those who disturb peace,'' the minister said.

He cited an example where 300 to 400 people attacked police in Uppinangadi area in Dakshina Kannada district. He added that some of the miscreants attacked the policemen with sharp weapons.

The Minister also pointed out that the police acted against those who ''celebrated'' the death of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat along with 12 others in a helicopter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

''People celebrating the death of decorated soldiers lead to conflict. Should we support such elements?'' Jnanendra said.

He also told the House that a couple was attacked recently in Mangaluru and the police quickly registered a case on its own.

The Minister asked the Congress MLA to bring any case where the police did not act against communal elements vitiating religious harmony among communities, to the government's notice.

''Don’t panic and bring such cases to our notice. We will act tough against such officials,'' he said.

Jnanendra appealed to the people of coastal Karnataka to maintain communal harmony.

News Network
December 15,2021

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday, December 15, strongly defended the lathi-charge against by the police on Tuesday in Uppinangady wherein dozens of activists of Popular Front of India suffered injuries.  

He assured the Legislative Assembly that the government would hand out "merciless" treatment towards people disturbing peace and harmony, especially in coastal areas where communal incidents are reportedly on the rise.  

"Police have a free hand to take action as per law. Our police are responding seriously to such incidents irrespective of the religion of the perpetrators of communal incidents," Jnanendra said, requesting people to cooperate with the government in the maintenance of peace. 

Jnanendra said the police themselves were attacked in Uppinangady by a crowd involving 300-400 people to retaliate arrests that were made in a case. "We will have to take strict action in such cases," he said. 

This is true came to light revealed the truth that earlier one BJP minister said that 60% are RSS goondas/Bagwa Athankees in police force. who can take law in their hands in any time with the help of BJP ministers.

Hussein
 - 
Friday, 17 Dec 2021

If 400 people attacked police, it is a big issue. I request home minister to form an enquiry commission and bring out the truth. Even enquiry commission will give suggestions to take care in future to avoid such incidents.

News Network
December 26,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 26: The government of Karnataka today decided to impose night curfew across the state from December 28 in amid fears of a rise in the number of Omicron cases.

The night curfew will be in force for 10 days from 10 pm to 5 am.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. The high-level meeting was attended by ministers and technical experts to evaluate the Covid situation and decide on the containment measures to be taken over the rise in Omicron infection cases in the state.

Following the meeting, health minister Dr Sudhakar announced that the government has decided to resume night curfew.

The night curfew is further likely to dampen the New Year celebrations, which have already been restricted by the state government. 

