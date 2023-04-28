  1. Home
  2. BJP leader calls Sonia Gandhi 'vishkanya', says she destroyed India by working like agent of Pak, China

News Network
April 28, 2023

Koppal, Apr 28: Raising objection against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's poisonous snake barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leader and former Union minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal has called Congress leader Sonia Gandhi 'vishkanya' (poisonous maiden). 

He was speaking while campaigning for the BJP candidate in Yalaburga of Koppal district on Thursday night.

“People have accepted that PM Modi is a world leader. How can Congress compare such a leader to a poisonous snake? The Congress leaders are giving such statements by dancing to the tune of Sonia Gandhi”, Yatnal said.

Accusing Sonia Gandhi of destroying the country, he said that she has been working like an agent of Pakistan and China. The Congress leaders are insulting Modi just because a tea vendor has become the Prime Minister of India. They should not attack him in such languages, he said.

News Network
April 18,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 18: The candidate of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for Mangaluru constituency, Riyaz Farangipet who has submitted nomination to contest from the Ullal constituency in Mangaluru, faces alleged sedition charges and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is closely watching his movements.

The SDPI has fielded a formidable candidate in the form of Riyaz in Mangaluru constituency where it wants to defeat Congress MLA U T Khader. The constituency is considered as the bastion of Congress so far.

Riyaz, the national secretary of SDPI, was accused of hatching a conspiracy to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Phulwari Sharif Aarea of Bihar on July 12, 2022. The investigations allegedly revealed Riyaz's links with accused persons. The NIA had filed an FIR against him. He is alleged to have taken part in the meetings with accused persons in planning.

In 2022, NIA had lodged an FIR against him on charges of sedition. The case is being investigated under IPC Sections 120, 120 (B), 121, 121 (A), 1s3(A), 1s3(B) read with 34.

Apart from this, there are many cases lodged against him in Belthangady, Mangaluru South, Konaje, Mangaluru North, East police stations in Dakshina Kannada district. He is facing charges of creating enmity between groups, obstructing the duty of policemen.

Riyaz Farangipet had taken out a massive rally to file nomination for the Mangaluru constituency on Monday. Sources said that the SDPI had aggressively campaigned against Congress candidate Khader, in the wake of hijab controversy and boycott call on Muslim traders.

Khader had won from this constituency three times since 2008 by defeating BJP candidates. In 2018 Khader defeated Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru from BJP by more than 19,000 votes. BJP had won this constituency constantly for three times between 1994 to 2004.

Khader, known as a progressive leader, is facing stiff competition from the SDPI this time in the Muslim dominated constituency. It was the only constituency to be won by the Congress in the 2018 elections. All seats of the district were won by BJP. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 24,2023

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s key strategist Amit Shah began his campaign in the Old Mysuru region, on Monday, April 24.

Amit Shah offered prayers to idol of Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill, on Monday morning. 

He then held roadshow in Gundlupet of Chamarajanagar district. Thousands of people had gathered in Gundlupet, swaying the BJP flags to welcome their leader.

The roadshow began from the new bus stand in Gundlupet. The 1.5-km long roadshow took more than 45 minutes to cover the stretch.

The vehicle used during the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra was used for the roadshow also. Shah was accompanied by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and BJP Gundlupet candidate C S Niranjan Kumar.

Addressing the crowd, Amit Shah said, BJP will win all the four assembly seats in Chamarajanagar and will come to power in the state again.

Earlier, he was welcomed at Mysuru airport by MLA S A Ramadass, MP Pratap Simha and other leaders of the BJP. 

He proceeded to Chamundi Hill and offered prayers accompanied by the leaders. 

Amit Shah's poll campaign from Old Mysuru Region is to strengthen the party, which is said to be a strong fort of JD(S), followed by Congress. 

He will begin the roadshow from Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district and campaigns for the party candidate C S Niranjan Kumar.

It may be mentioned that Congress too began its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Gundlupet taluk.

From Gundlupet, he will leave for Sakleshpur and hold a roadshow campaigning for the party candidate Cement Manjunatha. He will later proceed to Hubballi. 

News Network
April 21,2023

result.jpg

The results of second Pre-University (PU) examinations are out and the overall pass percentage is 74.67, up from the previous year.

Of the 7,02,067 students who appeared for the exams, 5,24,209 manage to clear.

The results will be available online after 11 am at http://karresults.nic.in&nbsp;
Results will be displayed in colleges today after 3 pm.

Dakshina Kannada district retained the first place with total pass percentage of 95.33, followed by Udupi (95.24 per cent) and Kodagu (90.55 per cent).

Tabasum Shaik from NMKRV PU College, Jayanagar (Bengaluru) emerged as state toppers in arts by securing 593/600. 

In commerce stream Ananya KA of Alva's PU College, Moodubidre, scored 600/600. 

The science stream has two students sharing the top position with 596/600. One is SM Koushik from Gangotri Science College, Kolar and another is Surabhi S of RV PU College, Bengaluru.

SCIENCE TOPPERS 

Rank 1: SM Koushik - 596 marks

Rank 1: Surabhi S - 596 marks

Rank 3: Kattoiu Iayishika - 595 marks

COMMERCE TOPPERS

Rank 1: Ananya K A - 600 marks

Rank 2: Anvitha D N - 596 marks

Rank 3: Chaaya Ravi Kumar - 596 marks

ARTS TOPPERS 

Rank 1: Tabassum Shaikh- 593 marks

Rank 2: Kushanaik G L – 592 marks

Rank 3: Daddi Karibasamma – 592 marks

