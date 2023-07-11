  1. Home
  BJP legislators stages protest at Vidhana Soudha demanding CBI probe into Jain monk murder

News Network
July 12, 2023



Bengaluru, July 12: Opposition BJP legislators on Wednesday staged a sit-in demonstration near Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka legislature, here against the brutal murder of Jain monk Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi.

Led by former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, the legislators sat near the statue and raised slogans against the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

The BJP said ever since the Congress came to power in May, another round of murders of Hindu figures have started and the killing of the Jain monk was a glaring example.

The opposition party has demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder case saying it required an impartial investigation.

The Jain monk heading a monastery at Hirekodi in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district was chopped into pieces and his dismembered body parts were dumped in a defunct borewell.

Two people, Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath, have been arrested in the case. Police suspect money-related matters were behind the murder.

Former ministers R Ashoka, V Sunil Kumar Dr C N ashwath Narayan and many others joined the protest.

Later, they took out a march towards Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. 

News Network
July 6,2023

Mangaluru, July 6: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain to lash Karnataka till July 10, while it also issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi.

The much awaited monsoon rain have arrived in the state, bringing cheers to the farming community.

State capital Bengaluru woke up to drizzles on Thursday morning, but commuters faced trouble as waterlogging in parts of the city led to traffic jams.

Meanwhile, fishermen have alerted not to venture into the sea.

One person was killed in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday due to the heavy rain.

It is predicted that the Uttara Kannada district will witness thunderstorms with heavy winds.

Heavy rain will lash Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Chikkamagalur, Davanagere, Kodagu, Shivamogga and Vijayanagar districts.

Mysuru, Ramnagar and Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar are also expected to witness downpours.

Dams and water reservoirs in the state, which were dried due to lack of rains have started filling up.

The water level in KRS dam has reached 10.17 tmc. This time last year, the water level stood at 34.06 tmc.

The recorded inflow is 1,249 cusecs.

Alamatti dam has recorded 19.24 tmc of water against 50.04 tmc feet of water storage last year.

Tungabhadra dam with 259 cusecs of water inflow has 3.07 tmc of water following initial rain. In the same time last year, the dam had 50.7 tmc of water.

Linganamakki dam has recorded inflow of 9,237 cusecs of water, Kabini reservoir is seeing an inflow of 3,431 cusecs of water following incessant rains. Bhadra dam is seeing 2,397 cusecs of water inflow, Harangi dam is witnessing 1,518 cusecs of inflow and Supa dam is seeing an inflow of 1,736 cusecs of water.

Varahi dam, Malaprabha dams are yet to receive water inflow, according to authorities.

News Network
July 5,2023



Mangaluru, July 5: Heavy rains coupled with gusty winds left a trail of destruction across coastal district of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday as many trees and electric poles were uprooted and giant hoardings crashed on parked vehicles in different places. 

The coastal city was hit by power outages in certain areas and Mescom officials were trying to restore it. 

A few vehicles at the parking area of Mangaluru International Airport were also damaged when small trees fell on them in the morning.

In Bikarnakatte, a large hoarding atop Raj Complex came hurtling down along with its foundation, damaging at least 13 two-wheelers that were parked beside the building on Bajjodi Church Lane. 

Angry residents, whose vehicles were damaged, demanded the authorities pull down the building alleging it was unsafe. Fortunately, no one was hurt at the time of the incident, as there was hardly any traffic movement.

The owner of the building said that he had spoken to the company that had put up the hoarding and they assured they would compensate for the damage to vehicles. He also said he had purchased the building long back and was not aware of any violations. Regarding the mobile towers, he said the companies had obtained requisite permission.

All the two-wheelers that were parked beside the building have been damaged extensively, some irreparably, as the blocks holding the hoarding had crashed on them. A transformer was also damaged and the Mescom had cut off power to that area from 10.30am. Mescom personnel said it would take at least six to seven hours to restore power since the transformer has to be replaced.

Trees were uprooted at Nanthoor junction, at several places in Maroli, Adu Maroli and Kulshekar, Kadri Kambala areas. Hoardings also crashed at several places in the city. But no one was injured, according to authorities.

News Network
July 7,2023

Bengaluru, July 7: Tipplers in Karnataka will now have to shell out more to buy alcohol as additional excise duty on Indian Made Liquor (IML) has been hiked by 20 per cent. 

The additional excise duty on beer has also been increased to 185 per cent from 175 per cent. 

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presented a Budget of Rs 3.27 lakh crore on Friday where the above-mentioned changes came up. 

More details are awaited. 

