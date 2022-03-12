  1. Home
  2. BJP Mahila Morcha leader Shobha brutally murders her husband in Karnataka

News Network
March 12, 2022

Dharward, Mar 12: A leader of Mahila Morcha, the women's wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has murdered her husband in Karnataka’s Dharwad district last night.

The victim has been identified as Eeranna, husband of Shobha Amaragol, the president of Dharwad rural assembly segment unit of BJP Mahila Morcha. 

It is said that she reportedly attacked her husband in the presence of her daughter. 

The accused has claimed that her husband used to abuse her under the influence of alcohol.

Even though Eeranna was taken to a hospital after murderous assault by the wife, he breathed his last without responding to any treatment. 

A case has been registered at Dharward rural police station. 

News Network
March 4,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 4: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has proposed no hike in taxes in the Budget 2022-23 presented by him in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday.

In his maiden budget, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, has expressed his government's commitment for the implementation of the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, to which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed to, and has provided Rs 1,000 crore for it this year.

With just a year left for the Assembly polls in the state, this is most likely to be the last full-fledged budget ahead of the elections. "The economy in 2021-21 is on the road to recovery. In these circumstances, I am not willing to put extra burden of additional taxes on the common man," Bommai said.

Presenting the Budget in the legislative assembly, he said, tax collection targets will be achieved by ensuring all the tax departments to perform better. The Chief Minister also said that he is not increasing petrol and diesel rates.

"Realising the difficulties caused by the second and third wave of Covid-19 pandemic in 2021-22, sales tax on petrol and diesel was reduced in November 2021. Because of which the petrol and diesel rates had come down by Rs 7 per litre," he noted.

Compared to other south Indian states, the rates of petrol and diesel are less in Karnataka, he said, adding that "I am not intending to increase the rates in 2022-23." Stating that the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Bengaluru Drinking Water Project will be implemented by getting required clearances from the appropriate authority of central government, Bommai said, for implementation of the project, a grant of Rs 1,000 crore will be provided in the current year.

Pointing out that his government has given more importance for preservation of cattle resources and has implemented the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, the Chief Minister said, for the effective implementation of the Act, the number of 'Goshalas' will be increased from the present 31 to 100 and Rs 50 crore will be provided for the purpose.

Also for the first time in the state, the government will launch 'Punyakoti Dattu Yojane' to encourage public and private institutions to adopt cows in the Goshalas by paying Rs 11,000 annually. To encourage the use of farm machinery and to reduce fuel expenditure for the first time in the state, diesel subsidy at Rs 250 per acre subject to maximum for 5 acres will be given through DBT under a new scheme "Raitha Shakti" for which Rs 500 crore has been provided in the Budget.

An amount of Rs 500 crore has been provided in the Budget for the development of infrastructure in the government schools of the state, and priority will be given for selected inspirational taluks under this grant. The Budget also proposes to establish 438 "Namma Clinics" in major cities of the state, also they will be established in all wards of Bengaluru.

In these clinics, the services of detection of non-communicable diseases and referral for higher treatment to specialists will be provided. To enable establishment of enterprises, entrepreneurship training will be provided in the prestigious IIM Bengaluru to 300 women graduates of SC/ST.

News Network
March 10,2022

It is the 'thoko taali' moment for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab as it stares at a landslide victory, it’s first-ever win outside the national capital. State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who became a reason of embarrassment for his party and was backed regardless, failed to save the day.

Many other bigwigs including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former chief minister Amarinder Singh too lost have lost their seats. 

However, accepting the voice of the people as the "voice of God", he congratulated AAP on Twitter.

The constant defiance of the Congress high command which had finally led to the ousting Amarinder Singh from the party was not of much help; instead, a lack of a united face in the party could be one of the major reasons for its defeat in the northern state. On several occasions, Sidhu was seen attacking top candidate Charanjit Singh Channi, directly or indirecty, while he was keen on being named the CM face. 

Later, when Rahul Gandhi announced Channi as the chief ministerial candidate, the first Dalit chief minister of the state was seen touching Sidhu's feet for his blessings, triggering reactions from the Opposition parties who termed it as an 'exposure' of the party's culture.

Sidhu, who owes strong allegiance to the Gandhi family, was also seen targeting his own party over the appointment of officiating director general of police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, who was the head of the special investigation team formed by the previous SAD-BJP government to probe incidents of sacrilege. He had even stepped down as the Punjab Congress chief questioning the appointments of the AG and the DGP. Later, Sidhu withdrew his resignation but with a precondition that he would resume the charge the day a new advocate general is appointed.

Even as the “infighting” in the Punjab Congress was evident, the party did not take any step to save itself from the embarrassment, at least there was no significant effort. Sitting MLA from Amritsar East, Sidhu, as well as SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, were trailing from Amritsar East seat. AAP candidate Jeevanjyot Kaur was leading her nearest rival Majithia by 590 votes.

Apart from this, nine-year-old AAP playing its cards right was also a reason for Congress' failure. On one hand, an eerie silence descended on Channi's residence, on the other comedian-turned-politician and AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, confident of a victory, did not fail to make the 'jalebis' in advance and is now seen celebrating with party workers in Sangrur.

News Network
March 5,2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Russia’s neighbors against escalating tensions amid an ongoing war with Ukraine, reassuring that the Kremlin has “no bad intention toward” the neighboring countries.

Speaking at a televised speech on the ninth day of the military conflict in Ukraine, Putin said, “There are no bad intentions towards our neighbors. And I would also advise them not to escalate the situation, not to introduce any restrictions.”

“We fulfill all our obligations and will continue to fulfill them,” Putin said, adding that the Kremlin did “not see any need here to aggravate or worsen our relations.” “And all our actions, if they arise, they always arise exclusively in response to some unfriendly actions, actions against the Russian Federation,” he said.

The Russian leader ordered a military campaign in Ukraine over concerns about NATO military activities close to its borders.

Russia open to dialog with Ukraine: Putin

Putin said on Friday that, “Russia is open to dialog with the Ukrainian side, as well as with everyone who wants peace in Ukraine. But under the condition that all Russian demands are met,” according to the Kremlin.

These include the neutral and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, its "denazification," recognition of Crimea as part of Russia and of the "sovereignty" of people in eastern Ukraine.

Last month, Putin signed a decree recognizing the breakaway Lugansk and Donetsk regions in eastern Ukraine as independent republics.

The Russian president also expressed “hope that during the planned third round of talks, the representatives of Kiev would take a reasonable and constructive position.”

Russia and Ukraine are holding talks in Belarus for finding a way out of the conflict.

During the second round of talks on Friday, the two sides agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from unspecified locations. A third round of talks is expected to take place next week.

Putin denies Russia bombing Ukrainian cities

In a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin also denied reports that Russian troops were bombing Ukrainian cities. He dismissed such information as “gross propaganda fakes,” according to his office.

Everything depends on Ukraine: Kremlin

The president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the negotiations “were a good opportunity to clearly convey to the Ukrainian side our vision of solving this problem.”

“Going forward, everything will depend on the reaction of the Ukrainian side,” he told reporters.

He said that no documents had been agreed on with Kiev at the talks, but that Moscow had told the Ukrainian side how it saw the solution to the war.

