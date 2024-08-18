  1. Home
  2. BJP misusing Governor’s office as part of conspiracies to dislodge govt: Laxmi Hebbalkar

BJP misusing Governor’s office as part of conspiracies to dislodge govt: Laxmi Hebbalkar

News Network
August 17, 2024

Belagavi: Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said that the issue of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigning with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot permitting his prosecution does not arise. All ministers and MLAs of Congress were with the chief minister.

Hebbalkar told reporters here on Saturday that Siddaramaiah has not done any wrong and has been accused of the MUDA 'scam' by the BJP. "The saffron party is known to misuse the office of Governor and Raj Bhavan for political gains," the minister said.

"They are making conspiracies for dislodging governments led by opposition parties," the Congress leader further alleged.

She said Siddaramaiah was in politics for over four decades and does not have any stigma attached to him. Investigations into the MUDA 'scam' were in progress, and before the report coming out, the governor gave permission for prosecution, the minister noted, adding that it has made things clear that this move is a 'political witchunt'.

The permission to prosecute the CM will not have any bearing on the government and Siddaramaiah will complete his tenure, she added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 14,2024

kharge.jpg

A senior minister from Karnataka has requested the party top brass in Delhi to revamp guarantee schemes by limiting it to only the poor to reduce burden on state exchequer.

The minister, who met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka in-charge Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala here, apprised them about the ‘concern’ expressed by a large number of legislators of the lack of funds for development after implementation of the guarantee scheme, sources in the Congress said here.

If the guarantee schemes were limited to only below poverty line card holders in the state, the state exchequer would save at least Rs 25,000 crore per annum and the same amount could be spent on other developmental works, the leader is said to have suggested to Congress leaders.

Citing the Congress' poor performance in Lok Sabha polls, he said it was a clear indication that such a scheme won't help the party electorally. The state senior leader also brought to the party high command's notice about the state legislators facing wrath from the public about pending developmental works including roads and drinking water facilities.

As the launching of some of the guarantee schemes completed one year last month, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently said in the national capital that he too had noticed that some of the MLAs and other leaders were demanding the stopping of the scheme.

Ruling out the stopping of the guarantee scheme, the CM said the government would also keep welfare of the poor in mind while cutting down expenditure of the guarantee scheme.

Earlier this year, Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, while presenting state budget announced Rs.1,20,373 crore for welfare programmes, of which a whopping 43 per cent (Rs.52,000 crore) has been set aside for the five guarantee schemes– Shakti, Gruhajyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, Yuvanidhi and Anna Bhagya.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 12,2024

collegesUS.jpg

Bengaluru: EducationUSA, the US government’s official source of information on higher education in the US, will host an education fair in Bengaluru on August 18. The fair is part of a series of eight such events planned across India.

The Bengaluru event will be held at Hotel Taj on MG Road, between 2 pm and 5 pm. Students seeking admission in undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctorate programmes will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from more than 80 accredited universities and colleges in the US. There is no participation fee. Students can register for the fair on https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair24Emb

The discussions with US universities, EducationUSA advisers, and US Embassy representatives will help the students make informed choices about US higher education and learn about the US student visa application process, an official statement said.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said the fairs offer the students a chance to meet representatives from a huge range of US colleges and universities and get first-hand information on admissions, scholarships, and campus life.

The fairs will be held at Hyderabad (August 16), Chennai (August 17), Bengaluru (August 18), Kolkata (August 19), Ahmedabad (August 21), Pune (August 22), Mumbai (August 24), and New Delhi (August 25). 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 16,2024

vicar.jpg

Kasaragod: A priest tragically died while lowering the flag after Independence Day celebrations at Mulleria in Kasaragod on Thursday. The incident occurred around 6 PM.

The victim is as Fr. Mathew Kudilil (Shince Augustine, 29), a vicar at Mulleria Infant Jesus Church under the Thalassery Archdiocese. 

The tragedy unfolded when the national flag became stuck in the ropes as Fr. Kudilil and fellow vicar Sebin Joseph attempted to lower it. As they tried to move the flagpole, it fell onto an overhead high-voltage electric cable, causing electrocution.

Both vicars were rushed to a nearby hospital, but Fr. Mathew Kudilil could not be saved. Sebin Joseph, 28, sustained significant injuries and is currently hospitalised in Mangaluru.

Fr. Mathew Kudilil had been serving as vicar at Mulleria Infant Jesus Church for about a year and a half. He was also pursuing an MSW course at St. Philomena College in Puttur. 

After the inquest, his body was transferred to Kasaragod General Hospital for a post-mortem. The incident has been met with mourning from people of all walks of life, including local religious leaders.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.