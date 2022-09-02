BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali shouts at woman, gets her detained for asking questions

  1. Home
News Network
September 3, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 3: A video in which senior BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali is clearly seen scolding a woman, who posed questions regarding a land encroachment in the city and tried to hand over a petition to him, has gone viral. The opposition Congress hit out at the BJP government in the state over the video clip.

Congress state President D K Shivakumar on Saturday condemned Limbavali's behaviour, saying he is not eligible to be a legislator. The BJP government in the state cannot remain in power, he said. The incident occurred on Friday when the saffron party legislator was on rounds in his assembly constituency here, which had seen severe water-logging due to heavy downpour a week ago.

The woman had approached Limbavali and asked him to look at the complaint letter relating to land encroachment in Mahadevapura constituency. However, he is seen yelling at her and directing the police to take her away. When the woman asked the former minister to behave properly, he allegedly said that there was nothing to talk to her as she was an 'encroacher.'

On his instruction, two women police personnel took the woman to the police station. The incident comes months after Limbavali’s daughter was caught on camera threatening and misbehaving with policemen, who stopped her overspeeding car in the city. 

News Network
August 26,2022

Kochi, Aug 26: The Kerala High Court on Friday denied permission to construct a mosque in a locality that has many mosques, observing that the state already has a large number of religious structures and their ratio to the population is very high.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan opined that Kerala, that is termed as 'God's own country', is crammed full of religious places.

"Because of the peculiar geographical situation of Kerala, it is known as 'God's own country'. But we are exhausted with religious places and prayer halls and we are not in a position to allow any new religious places and prayer halls except in the rarest of rare cases," he said.

The court observed that even though mosques are important to the Muslim community, it is not necessary, as per the Holy Quran, that there be a mosque in every nook and cranny.

"The verses of the Holy Quran clearly highlight the importance of he mosque to the Muslim community. But it is not stated in the above verses of the Holy Quran that a mosque is necessary in every nook and corner.... It is not stated in the 'Hadis' or in the Holy Quran that mosque is to be situated adjacent to the house of every Muslim community member. Distance is not the criteria, but reaching the mosque is important," it said.

The court also referred to a study on religious structures, based on the 2011 Census, which it termed as "alarming" as it said that Kerala has 10 times the number of religious structures as villages and 3.5 times the number of hospitals.

"Kerala is exhausted with religious institutions and prayer halls... If every devotee ... Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Jew, Parsi, etc. starts to construct religious places and prayer halls near their residence, the state will face serious consequence including communal disharmony. In this case, the intelligence report and the police report says that if the present conversion of the commercial building to a religious prayer hall is allowed, there is chance for communal disharmony. It is a sensitive issue," it noted.

In the instant case, since 36 mosques were existing within the vicinity in question, the court held that there was no need of another mosque in that vicinity because the adherents of Islam can go to other nearby mosques, especially considering the fact that most citizens have access to some kind of vehicle or public transportation.

"It is true that Article 26(a) of the Constitution of India states that subject to the public order, morality and health, every religious denomination or any section thereof shall have the right to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes. That does not mean that they can construct religious places in every nook and corner of the country. Kerala is a very small state," it said.

Justice Kunhikrishnan also referred to a movie song by acclaimed poet, late Vayalar Ramavarma which speaks of how man created religions, religion created God, and together they divided the world and humanity.

The verdict was given on a petition seeking to change a commercial building to a Muslim place of worship so as to enable Muslims in the vicinity to access a mosque to offer prayers.

The District Collector considered the request and denied it, based on reports of the district police chief who noted that there are about 36 mosques situated within 5 kilometre radius from the existing commercial building of the petitioner.

This prompted the petitioner to approach the High Court.

The court went through the 'The Manual of guidelines to prevent and control communal disturbance and to promote communal harmony' issued by the state, via a Government Order, and found that even for a change of occupancy, the permission from district authorities is necessary.

In the present case, the court found no reason to interfere with the decision of the state authorities and dismissed the petition.

It then asked to issue the following directions to the state government and police authorities, including, that the Kerala Chief Secretary and the state police chief shall issue necessary orders/circulars directing all the officers concerned to see that there is no illegal functioning of any religious places and prayer halls without obtaining permission from the competent authorities as per the Manual of Guidelines.

If any such religious place or prayer hall is functioning without necessary permission, they should take necessary steps to close down the same forthwith, it said.

Besides, the court said that it should be clearly mentioned that the distance to the nearest similar religious place/prayer hall is one of the criteria while considering the application for religious places and prayer halls and also directed the Chief Secretary to issue a separate circular/order prohibiting change of category of a building to a religious place/prayer hall, except in the rarest of rare case, and that also only after getting report from the police and intelligence, ascertaining the ground realities of that particular place.

News Network
September 2,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A large number of students participated in official programme of PM Narendra Modi at Gold Finch City grounds, here as district administration has declared holiday to educational institutions on account of Ganapathy immersion processions. 

PM Modi arrived at the international airport in the city to inaugurate various projects including those of NMPT and MRPL worth Rs 3,800 crore. He was welcomed by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

People in large numbers started arriving at the venue, as early as 9 am, even though the event was scheduled to start in the afternoon, wherein the PM is slated to lay the foundation stone for eight projects worth Rs 3,800 crore.

Most of the city buses remained off roads as they were used to ferry people to the venue. With public transport hit, the movement of people in most areas other than the venue was limited.

Nearly 100 senior police officers are in the city to ensure tight security during PM's visit. In addition to 2,000 policemen, platoons of Karnataka state reserve police, anti-naxal force, city armed reserve, district armed reserve, coastal security police, rapid action force, garuda force have been deployed. In total, about 3,000 personnel from different units are in the city.

The police security at the entrance gates prevented people from even carrying umbrellas. People were even asked to remove shoes during frisking at the entrance gate. A majority of the party workers reached the venue wearing saffron shawls and caps with BJP written on it. ASHA workers and students were also seen at the venue. 

While MLAs had visited several houses asking people to attend the programme, BJP Yuva Morcha representatives had visited various colleges urging students to be present for the programme. Whenever a minister arrived, the public would start shouting ‘Modi Modi”.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 22,2022

Madinah, Aug 22: Veteran Kannada journalist, writer and translator M Sadullah, passed away after a prolonged illness at his residence in the city on August 22. 

The 76-year-old Islamic scholar, who dedicated most part of his life to Islamic literature and journalism in Kannada language, was known for his kind and humble nature. 

In his four decade long career as a journalist and writer, he translated dozens of Islamic books from Urdu to Kannada. 

He also translated Sahih al-Bukhari, collection of ahadith compiled by Imam Muhammad al-Bukhari, into Kannada. He also translated Tafheem ul Quran, the translation and commentary of the Qur'an by Syed Abul Ala Maududi, into Kannada. 

Sadullah was the publisher of Sanmarga, the Mangaluru-based Kannada Islamic weekly, besides being a key member of its editorial team for over four decades.  

He is survived by his wife, four sons and two daughters. 

His funeral prayer is expected to be held at Zeenath Bakhsh Juma Masjid in the city on August 23 after Dhuhr Salah. 

