BJP MLA Patil Yatnal says he was asked to pay Rs 2,500 crore to become Karnataka CM

Belagavi, May 6: Senior BJP leader and Vijayapur City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has revealed that some people from New Delhi had come to him with an offer to make him the chief minister if he paid Rs 2,500 crore.

Speaking at a convention of Lingayat Panchamasali community on Thursday, he warned people against bogus assurances of being given candidature in exchange of money and urged them not to fall prey to promises of being made a chief minister if they paid a huge sum.

"They had also assured me candidature for the Assembly election and meetings with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and BJP president J P Nadda," he said.

Yatnal said when that offer was made, he asked, "Where should I keep it? Can it be kept in a room or godown?"

He said many people in politics get cheated with such assurances of candidature. "I have worked under former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as well as Lal Krishna Advani, Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley. How can such a person be asked to keep Rs 2,500 crore ready to become chief minister?"

He asked people in the community not to hurt their political prospects by falling prey to such assurances. "Many people say 'we will take you to Sonia Gandhi or J P Nadda’s residence'. Such things keep on happening in politics and one needs to be cautious," he said.