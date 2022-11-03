  1. Home
  2. BJP MLA Renukacharya’s 25-yr-old nephew found dead in car that plunged into canal

News Network
November 3, 2022

Davanagere, Nov 3: Karnataka BJP MLA M P Renukacharya’s nephew Chandrashekar, who had been missing since October 30, was found dead on Thursday, Nov 3. Police discovered his body inside a car that had fallen into a canal.

According to police, the car bearing the registration number KA17 MA2534 was found near Kadadakatte in Honnali taluk of Davangere district of Karnataka.

Chandrashekar, 25, who is the son of Honnali MLA Renukacharya’s brother, had been to Gourigadde near Shivamogga to meet Vinay Guruji, a spiritual leader, with his friend Kiran and was said to be returning to Honnali but went missing.

Kiran is in police custody now. Primary reports suggested that Chandrashekar’s body was found in the car’s back seat.

Though police are yet to arrive at any conclusion, they said they were investigating the matter from all angles.

Early in the day, Renukacharya suspected that Chandrashekar might have been kidnapped as his father is a class 1 contractor. Chandrashekar worked for Renukacharya during elections.

News Network
November 2,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 2: The National Investigating Agency, which is probing into the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru has announced a reward for those who will provide information on four more accused in connection with the case.

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by bike-borne assailants in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada in July this year days after a gang of saffron activists murdered a Muslim youth. The police have already arrested several people in connection with the case. 

The NIA meanwhile has announced Rs 5 lakh reward for information on Mohammed Mustafa alias Mustafa Paijaru, resident of Boodu Mane of Ballare village of Sullia taluk, Rs 5 kah for M H Thufail, resident of backside of Gaddige mosque of Madikeri, Rs 2 lakh for information on M R Ummer Farooque, resident of Kallumutlu Mane of Sullia town and Rs 2 lakh for Aboobacker Siddique alias painter Siddique alias Gujuri Siddique, resident of Bellare village of Sullia.

The NIA said that continuous search is on for the absconding accused. If anyone comes to know about the whereabouts of these accused, they are requested to provide information to the office of NIA police superintendent on eighth floor of Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Kendriya Sadana in Dommalur of Bengaluru. One can also provide information on phone numbers 080-29510900, 8904241100 and email [email protected]

News Network
October 21,2022

Israeli military forces have shot dead a Palestinian teenager and injured three others during an overnight raid on the Jenin refugee camp in northern West Bank, as an escalation of tensions is fueling an atmosphere of hatred and anger across the occupied territories.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local sources, reported that the teenager, identified as 19-year-old Salah Briki, was critically wounded when Israeli military vehicles stormed the camp in the early hours of Friday, and clashes erupted between Israeli troops and Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health later announced in a statement that Briki succumbed to wounds he sustained in the neck.

Israeli forces also broke into a number of houses in the camp, and arrested a young man named as Baraa Kifah Alawneh.The development came as a Palestinian teenager died of wounds he sustained one month ago when he was shot by the Israeli army in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that Mohammad Fadi Nouri, 16, lost his life on Thursday.

Nouri was shot in the stomach during confrontations on the outskirts of Ramallah, located 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of al-Quds, the ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, Palestinians in occupied East al-Quds and the West Bank observed a general strike and called for confrontations with Israeli forces.

The measure was taken in response to the killing of another Palestinian, 22-year-old Uday Tamimi, the previous night.

Israeli authorities accused Tamimi of an October 8 shooting at the main checkpoint into the Shuafat refugee camp in East al-Quds, in which one Israeli soldier was killed and another wounded.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

At least 175 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the illegally occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year, including 51 Palestinians during Israel’s three-day assault on Gaza in August, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.

News Network
November 3,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 3: The airport authority of India (AAI) has issued an official aeronautical information publication (AIP) supplement stating the change of city and airport name from Mangalore to Mangaluru with effect from December 1.

The AIP supplement said the purpose is to officially inform all stakeholders regarding the name change for Mangalore Airport and Mangalore city in AIS (Aeronautical Information Services) products.

The name of city 'Mangalore' is changed to 'Mangaluru' and name of the airport 'Mangalore' Airport is changed to 'Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru,' it said. According to AAI, the AIP is the basic aviation document intended primarily to satisfy international requirements for the exchange of permanent aeronautical information and long duration temporary changes essential for air navigation.

The AAI had handed over the airport in October 2020 to Adani Group to operate, manage and develop for 50 years.

