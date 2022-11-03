BJP MLA Renukacharya’s 25-yr-old nephew found dead in car that plunged into canal

Davanagere, Nov 3: Karnataka BJP MLA M P Renukacharya’s nephew Chandrashekar, who had been missing since October 30, was found dead on Thursday, Nov 3. Police discovered his body inside a car that had fallen into a canal.

According to police, the car bearing the registration number KA17 MA2534 was found near Kadadakatte in Honnali taluk of Davangere district of Karnataka.

Chandrashekar, 25, who is the son of Honnali MLA Renukacharya’s brother, had been to Gourigadde near Shivamogga to meet Vinay Guruji, a spiritual leader, with his friend Kiran and was said to be returning to Honnali but went missing.

Kiran is in police custody now. Primary reports suggested that Chandrashekar’s body was found in the car’s back seat.

Though police are yet to arrive at any conclusion, they said they were investigating the matter from all angles.

Early in the day, Renukacharya suspected that Chandrashekar might have been kidnapped as his father is a class 1 contractor. Chandrashekar worked for Renukacharya during elections.