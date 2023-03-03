  1. Home
BJP MLA resigns as KSDL chief after his son caught taking bribe

March 3, 2023

Bengaluru, Mar 3: Following Lokayukta raids on his son, Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa tendered his resignation as chairperson of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), even as he claimed there was a “conspiracy’ against him and his family.  

The Lokayukta authorities have recovered Rs 7.62 crore in residences of MLA’s son Prashanth and his aides, sources confirmed on Friday, adding that raids are going on at MLA's places too.

Virupakshappa met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and submitted his resignation. 

“I have nothing to do with the Lokayukta raids on March 2. It is a conspiracy against me and my family. Still, because there are allegations against me, I’m resigning as KSDL chairperson owning moral responsibility,” Virupakshappa stated in his letter to Bommai. 

Lokayukta cops on Thursday arrested Virupakshappa’s son for taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh over a government contract.

Prashanth Madal, a chief accountant in BWSSB, was “caught red-handed” taking the bribe on behalf of his father. Lokayukta police said they seized a total of Rs 2.2 cr from Prashanth. The MLA and his son have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is said that Bommai took Virupakshappa to task for having landed in such a situation.

Virupakshappa was appointed as chairperson of the KSDL, the maker of the famed Mysore Sandal Soap, in 2020 with the rank of a Cabinet minister. 

February 26,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 26: A 25-year-old student collapsed while practising dance on the premises of Azim Premji University in Bengaluru.

Though he was rushed to a private hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Baliram Shinde, a student of first-year MA Development. He was from Nashik in Maharashtra.

Sarjapur police said that Shinde was practising dance for the university’s annual fest, ‘UnMukt 2023’, along with a few other students, on college premises on Friday afternoon. He collapsed all of a sudden at around 12.30 pm.

The medical staff in the college gave him first aid, but on learning that he was not responding they rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. 

According to police, Shinde was  part of the strike in the college two days before his death.

The students, for over a fortnight, have been protesting the shuttle fee of Rs 8,500 imposed by the college. 

The doctors, who conducted the post mortem, suspected that Shinde died due to cardiac arrest. However, they are awaiting the official report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A case of unnatural death was registered on Saturday, based on the complaint filed by Akash Baliram Shinde, the elder brother of Abhijit.

In a statement issued by Azim Premji University, the spokesperson said, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of a student at the University campus yesterday.

The student, while participating in the opening event of the annual student festival, collapsed and, despite immediate medical help, could not be saved.

Our hearts go out to his family and friends who knew and loved him. We are doing everything possible to support his immediate family at this time of grief.”

February 22,2023

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the mayoral election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that was held on Wednesday, 22 February.

AAP's candidate and first-time councillor Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to be elected as Delhi’s new mayor.

Of the total 266 total votes cast for the mayoral elections, the AAP candidate bagged 150 votes while the BJP nominee, Rekha Gupta, trailed at 116 votes. 

The AAP thanked the Delhi voters for yet again reposing their trust in the party. The voting was held at the Civic Centre. 

"The goons lost, the public won. Many congratulations to all the workers as AAP candidate has become the mayor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Once again whole hearted gratitude to the people of Delhi. Many many congratulations to the first Mayor @OberoiShelly of AAP," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

February 24,2023

Udupi: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has suspended 42 students involved in drug-related cases since September, Udupi Police Superintendent (SP) Hakay Akshay Machindra said.

“A majority of the cases filed in Manipal police station involves MAHE students. Based on the drug tests on the students while in police custody, the university was also informed about the drug-related activities in the hostels about two days ago. Students who are found to be consuming were immediately suspended from classes for a month” Machindra said.

Though the illegal drug consumption cases were sporadic until recent years, there has been a sudden surge in drug peddling and consumption, particularly in Manipal and surrounding areas. 

Students have been the victims of the menace in most cases, which prompted the police to go tough against violators. In an awareness programme held in Udupi a few months ago, a senior citizen, who stays in a flat in Manipal, had complained to the police about some students allegedly consuming drugs next to his door.

A press release issued by MAHE declared that MAHE has a zero tolerance policy for drug consumption and sale of drugs. The University has also provided counselling to addicts, it said.  
 

