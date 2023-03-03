BJP MLA resigns as KSDL chief after his son caught taking bribe

Bengaluru, Mar 3: Following Lokayukta raids on his son, Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa tendered his resignation as chairperson of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), even as he claimed there was a “conspiracy’ against him and his family.

The Lokayukta authorities have recovered Rs 7.62 crore in residences of MLA’s son Prashanth and his aides, sources confirmed on Friday, adding that raids are going on at MLA's places too.

Virupakshappa met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and submitted his resignation.

“I have nothing to do with the Lokayukta raids on March 2. It is a conspiracy against me and my family. Still, because there are allegations against me, I’m resigning as KSDL chairperson owning moral responsibility,” Virupakshappa stated in his letter to Bommai.

Lokayukta cops on Thursday arrested Virupakshappa’s son for taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh over a government contract.

Prashanth Madal, a chief accountant in BWSSB, was “caught red-handed” taking the bribe on behalf of his father. Lokayukta police said they seized a total of Rs 2.2 cr from Prashanth. The MLA and his son have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is said that Bommai took Virupakshappa to task for having landed in such a situation.

Virupakshappa was appointed as chairperson of the KSDL, the maker of the famed Mysore Sandal Soap, in 2020 with the rank of a Cabinet minister.