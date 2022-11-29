  1. Home
  2. BJP MLA warns Hindutva outfits of action against call to boycott Muslim traders in Bengaluru

News Network
November 29, 2022

Bengaluru, Nov 29: A BJP MLA in Karnataka has warned of action against a call by hardline Hindutva organisations to boycott Muslim traders from carrying out their businesses during the Subramaneshwara fair in Bengaluru.

The activists and the Bajrang Dal have demanded that only Hindu traders should be allowed to carry out business during the fair which sees the participation of thousands of devotees.

Uday B Garudachar, the MLA from Chikpet constituency, has clarified that there would not be any new rules because of Hindu activists demand and people of all religions are permitted to carry out their businesses.

"Only allowing Hindu traders is not tenable. If anyone tries to create problem in the fair, legal action will be initiated against them," he added.

"We are elected representatives and got elected after getting votes of people belonging to all religions. There is no room for discrimination. The tradition which has been followed for years will be carried forward."

Expressing their outrage against the decision, the Hindu activists argue that Hindu traders are not allowed to carry out business in the surrounding areas of mosques.

They have also challenged the MLA to allow Hindu traders to carry out business near mosques in his Assembly constituency.

Garudachar also said that action will be initiated if Hindu traders are not allowed to carry out business surrounding mosques in his constituency.

However, the police department has made tight security arrangements during the fair on Tuesday.

News Network
November 16,2022

Udupi, Nov 16: A group of hardline Hindu activists staged a communally motivated protest against a private school in Kundapura taluk of Karnataka’s Udupi district after school authorities included 'Azan' (Muslim prayer call) in sarva dharma prayer. 

Ironically, the school management was quick to tender an apology and promise the Hindutva outfits not to repeat such things in future.  

The incident took place on Tuesday, November 15, when the Mother Teresa Memorial School at Shankaranarayana in Kundapura hosted a taluk-level primary and high school sports meet at the playground of a Government PU College. 

The school was founded by two lady entrepreneurs Renita Lobo and Shamitha Rao and sponsored by Mother Teresa Memorial Education Trust. Mangaluru.

According to Shamitha Rao, “the students were performing prayer songs on the theme 'sarva dharma' (all religions). Accordingly, the dance started with chanting 'Om' and later featured the bell of a church and continued with Azan. The dance ended with asathoma sadgamaya...”

“It was our mistake for having chosen Azan. We had no intention to hurt the sentiments of the people. Utmost care will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the school,” she added.

"The 25-year-old school has been playing ‘gayathri mantra’ when children enter the school premises daily through our intercom system. Later, we play national anthem at 9.09 am before the commencement of the classes. We have been giving emphasis to communal harmony in the vicinity,” she said.

Umesh Shetty, former taluk panchayat member said, “I was at the stage when the students performed and we objected to it immediately. We did not want to stage a protest there itself as there were a large number of students at the venue and we did not want to raise the issue of religion in front of them."

Hindutva activists staged a protest at Shankaranarayana on Wednesday condemning the incident and submitted a complaint to the BEO to ensure that such incidents do not occur again in the taluk. "We raised an objection to making Hindu students dance for Azan,” activists said.

When asked about the incident, the Udupi DDPI, N K Shivaraj, said, “the school authorities have clarified that the purpose of making the students dance for Azan was to observe religious harmony. It aimed only at showcasing harmony and nothing else.”

News Network
November 25,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 25: The Election Commission on Friday directed officials for a review of the deletions and additions in the electoral rolls of three Assembly seats in Karnataka and ordered the suspension of two additional district election officials after allegations of "electoral fraud" in the state.

The poll authority also directed the chief electoral officer to share a list of all deletions and additions made to the electoral rolls of the Shivajinagar, Chickpet and Mahadevapura Assembly seats after January 1, 2022 with all the recognised political parties so as to enable them to file claims and objections.

The Election Commission directives came a day after the Congress petitioned the poll authority, seeking a detailed investigation into the "voter information theft fraud" in Karnataka.

The Congress had alleged that 27 lakh names were deleted and 11 lakh voters added to the voters' lists of the three Assembly constituencies, claiming that the employees of a private company had collected voters' data, impersonating as government officials.

The commission also appointed officers from outside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), under which the three Assembly seats fall, to oversee the exercise of ensuring the purity of the electoral rolls. 

News Network
November 26,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 26: A parked car caught fire triggering panic at Balmatta in Mangaluru on Saturday noon.

The car engine and battery has been damaged in the mishap. It is suspected that a short circuit caused the mishap. Fire was doused immediately, sources said.

“We were having juice at a juice outlet in Balmatta. The engine was on. Suddenly, smoke started coming out from the front portion of the car," said Rifad from Mangaluru.

The car was purchased seven years ago. Traffic ACP Geetha and other officials visited the spot.

