BJP mulls bringing Mandya MP Sumalatha to state politics ahead of assembly polls

News Network
April 3, 2023

Bengaluru, Apr 3: In a major push to capture the south Karnataka region, especially Mandya district which is considered a JD(S) bastion, the BJP is contemplating to bring MP Sumalatha Ambareesh to state politics ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, according to sources.

BJP insiders explain that the saffron party is planning to field the actress-turned-politician from the Mandya Assembly seat.

She will not only contest the May 10 elections, but also work as a star campaigner in the six other Assembly seats of the district.

Sumalatha had joined the BJP recently and won as an independent candidate from Mandya in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The saffron party had declared support for her candidature. In the 2019 polls, she defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, by a whopping margin of more than a lakh votes.

Sumalatha is the widow of late Kannada superstar Ambareesh, who is regarded as an iconic figure of the Vokkaliga community.

Ambareesh had pursued a political career for about three decades and had a large number of supporters' and fans' base. He hailed from Mandya.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is determined to make headway in the south Karnataka region which has 57 Assembly seats.

The BJP hopes to win more than 20 seats from here.

Mandya and Hassan districts have seven seats each. The BJP had won one seat each in these districts and the rest seats were held by the JD(S).

The JD (S) party derives its core strength from these districts.

The arrival of Sumalatha is expected to change the calculations in the south districts. The intensified campaigning by the MP will also help to consolidate the Vokkaliga vote bank.

Now, the saffron party is planning to project her as Vokkaliga face against Kumaraswamy and Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.
 

News Network
March 30,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 30: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) will handle 234 weekly air traffic movements (ATMs) up to May 31, according to its summer (aviation) schedule 2023. In the latter part of the schedule— from June 1 to October 28— the MIA will handle 242 ATMs each week.

The MIA has added Patna as a new sector, while Bengaluru continues to be the most served sector.

A release issued by the airport said that out of the 234 ATMs, 162 will be domestically operated, and the remaining 72 on the international sector. From June 1, domestic ATMs will touch 176 and international ATMs dip marginally to 66. A move by IndiGo to start a daily early morning through flight to Patna via Bengaluru is the highlight of this summer schedule. IndiGo with 148 ATMs will operate a Lion’s share of the 162 domestic movements up to May 31.

This scenario will remain unchanged from June 1 where IndiGo will operate 162 out of 176 domestic movements with Air India making up for the remaining 14 with its daily morning flight to Mumbai. Bengaluru will remain the most connected domestic destination with 28 weekly flights (four flights per day) up to May 31. This number will rise to 35 (five flights per day) from June 1 with the airline restoring its through flight to Kolkata via Bengaluru.

Mumbai (three flights per day), Hyderabad (two flights per day), Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata (via Bengaluru) and Patna (via Bengaluru - one flight per day) and Ranchi via Pune (four flights per week) are the destinations covered domestically. Air India will be operating solely between MIA and Mumbai on the domestic front. IndiGo which at present operates a daily flight to Dubai, will pare it to four flights a week from June 1.

Internationally, Air India Express will cater to bulk of overseas travelers from MIA operating 29 flights in a week up to October 28. These include 14 flights to Dubai (two daily), 4/week to Abu Dhabi, 3/week to Dammam and Muscat, two/week to Doha (direct) and two per week to Bahrain including one via Calicut and the other a direct flight, and one flight to Kuwait, for a total of 72 ATMs per week. International ATMs from June 1 will be 66, the release said.

News Network
April 4,2023

An Indian national from south Indian state of Karnataka has won the Big Ticket’s grand prize of Dhs20 million (Approximately Rs 45 crore) on Monday. Arun Kumar Koroth from Bengaluru city joined the list of millionaire.

Arun bought the ticket online on March 22. Big Ticket’s host Richard called Arun to inform him about the pleasant news but he was quiet and didn’t respond at all.

The Big Ticket confirmed that they would call Arun again at a suitable hour. Apart from Arun, another Indian Suresh Mathan won Dhs100,000.

Oman-based Indian national Muhammed Shefeek also pocketed the third prize of Dhs90,000. He bought the ticket on March 28.

The Big Ticket RANGE ROVER SERIES 09 WINNER was announced as well.

Indian national Arun Moonumoolayil Joseph with ticket no. 000856 won the dream car draw.

The Big Ticket, the longest-running and biggest raffle draw in the UAE, is hosted at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport and online at www.bigticket.ae

The raffle draw said, “What started out with a million dirham cash prize, gradually grew over the years and now we’re giving away grand prize of up to 35 million dirhams.”

The raffle draw guarantees cash prizes that vary from month to month, with Big Ticket giving away a minimum of Dhs10 million up to the biggest jackpot of 35 million.

The next draw has a prize money of Dhs15 million which is scheduled for May 3.

News Network
March 25,2023

Congcoastal.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Former Ministers U T Khader, B Ramanath Rai and Vinay Kumar Sorake will contest from Mangaluru (erstwhile Ullal), Bantwal and Kaup Assembly constituencies in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district as the Congress announced its first list of 124 constituencies on Saturday, March 25. 

Of the eight constituencies in Dakshina Kannada and five in Udupi districts, Congress has finalised candidates for five and three respectively in the first list. 

Rakshith Shivaram will contest from Belthangady seat while Mithun Rai will contest from Moodbidri and G Krishnappa from Sullia (SC) constituencies in Dakshina Kannada. 

M Dinesh Hegde and former MLA K Gopal Poojari will contest from Kundapura and Byndoor constituencies in Udupi district, respectively. 

Former Minister R V Deshpande is fielded from Haliyal, Satish Sail from Karwar and Mankala Subba Vaidya is fielded from Bhatkal constituencies in Uttara Kannada district.

In coastal region, U T Khader is offered ticket from Mangaluru City (earstwhile Ullal constituency), Mithun Rai from Moodbidri, Rakshit Shivaram from Beltangady, Ramanath Rai from Bantwal, Krishnappa G from Sullia, Gopal Poojary from Byndoor, Vinay Kumar Sorake from Kaup and Dinesh Hegde Molahalli from Kundapur legislative constituency.

