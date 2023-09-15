BJP protests demanding instant permission for Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan

  1. Home
News Network
September 15, 2023

Hubballi, Sept 15: The BJP is holding a protest here, alleging the authorities of delaying permission for holding Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan under pressure from the Congress government in the state.

The party accused the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi of delaying a decision to grant permission for the event.

The BJP has urged him to grant permission, as the Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution permitting the celebration of Lord Ganesh festival at the venue - Idgah Maidan at Chennamma Circle, by installing a Ganesh idol.

BJP council members, leaders and workers led by MLA Arvind Bellad met the Municipal Commissioner on Thursday and urged him to give permission for the festivities at the venue, based on the Municipal Council's resolution.

On not getting any positive response or assurance, they subsequently launched an indefinite protest in front of the Commissioner's office seeking permission to hold public celebrations for Ganesh festival at the Idgah Maidan, and even sang bhajans and played musical instruments like harmonium and tabla.

Ullagaddi, on his part, is said to have clarified he has to consider various issues, including law and order before taking any decision and that he has sought the opinion of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad district in this regard.

Alleging the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government's role in delaying permission, aimed at minority appeasement, the BJP leaders questioned law and order being given as a reason by the Commissioner and pointed out that the festival was celebrated peacefully last year.

The BJP continued with the protest on Friday too.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai said, despite the Mahanagara Palike resolution, the Commissioner instead of implementing it immediately, is being adamant, with the support of the government or some one else.

Noting that the title deed of the Idgah Maidan is clear that it is the Corporation's property, he said, but still applications are being filed in the courts making claims. 'We are ready for a legal battle too.'

Urging the Commissioner to give permission without any delay, Tenginakai asked him not to give an opportunity for any untoward incident.

Pointing out that last year the High Court had ordered giving permissions to hold various celebrations and festivals including Ganeshotsav at the venue, subjected to the approval of the Mahanagara Palike, he said the government seems to be exerting pressure on the Commissioner, not to give permission to hold Ganeshotsav. 

News Network
September 13,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 13: The cabinet sub-committee formed to monitor the drought situation in Karnataka has decided to recommend the government to declare 195 taluks as drought-hit. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to give his nod to the proposal soon.

Karnataka has 236 taluks in 31 districts.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday held a cabinet sub-committee meeting where a decision to send a proposal to the CM recommending to announce 195 taluks as drought-hit was taken.

“After the survey of crops in several taluks, we have received a report. In 161 taluks, there is a severe drought situation and in another 34 taluks, there is moderate drought. In the remaining 40 taluks, despite the rain deficit, there is no moisture deficit. We have decided to recommend to declare 195 taluks as drought-hit. CM Siddaramaiah is likely to approve the proposal soon,” the minister said.

Karnataka has faced severe rain deficit this year except in July due to which several reservoirs are yet to reach their maximum levels.

“We are prepared to handle the drought. We have decided to form a task force in all drought-hit areas. We are planning to give maximum jobs under the MGNREGA scheme. In the Malnad region there was a 40 per cent rain deficit due to which there was water scarcity in the Cauvery basin. Even in the south interior region, there is a rain deficit. The report for 40 taluks is awaited,” Krishna Byre Gowda said.

He also said that once the CM signs the recommendations, a notification will be issued and will be sent to the Centre.
 

News Network
September 9,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 9: The fresh announcement of alliance between BJP and JD(S) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections shows that the JD(S) has no ideology and it does anything for power, opined Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"When I termed JD(S) as a 'B team' of the BJP, they used to be angry with me. H D Deve Gowda had said that there would be no alliance with any party at any cost. Now, G T Devegowda is saying that they are going for the alliance for the survival of their party. They have put 'secular' in their party's name and are joining hands with communalists. It shows that they have no ideology, and they do anything for power," he said.

In the wake of his admirers saying that Siddaramaiah can become the prime minister, he clarified that he would not enter national politics. "Anybody can become anything in democracy. They have just expressed their opinion. Narendra Modi directly became the Gujarat Chief Minister, and then the Prime Minister. But, I will not join national politics," he noted.

"I just speak on issues, and not just for the sake of criticising anybody or attacking Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah said.

News Network
September 9,2023

Mangaluru, Sept 9: Minister for Medical Education Dr Sharanaparakash Rudrappa Patil said that a tender for the construction of the regional centre of Rajiv Gandhi University for Health Sciences (RGUHS) in Mangaluru will be floated shortly.

Following an appeal by Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, the Minister inspected the proposed site for the regional centre at Mary Hill in Mangaluru on September 8.

"Work will commence once the tender is finalised. The MLA said that land for the project has been earmarked. Now, the work has to commence. It is a Rs 40 crore project. The regional centre will have a skill development centre, sports centre and other facilities," Patil said.

The setting up of the regional centre in Mangaluru will benefit students of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts.

RGUHS members Dr Shivasharan Shetty and Dr Sharan Shetty appealed to the minister to complete the work on the regional centre at the earliest. The Minister directed RGUHS Vice Chancellor Dr Ramesh M K to take note of the same. 

