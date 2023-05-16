BJP questions Karnataka CM decision delay; Congress hits back

  1. Home
News Network
May 17, 2023

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for criticising it over the delay in deciding the chief minister of Karnataka, and cited examples when the BJP declared its chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh and Assam several days after winning the polls.

"Just to refresh memories of PM's drum-beaters especially. 2017 UP Vidhan Sabha election results out on March 11th. Yogi appointed CM 8 days later on March 19th. 2021 Assam Vidhan Sabha election results out on May 3rd. Himanta Biswa Sarma became CM 7 days later on May 10th," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

"There are many more such examples," he also said.

Several BJP leaders are criticising the Congress for the delay in deciding on the chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka amid hectic lobbying for the top post. 

The results in Karnataka were declared on May 13 but the party has not finalised its chief ministerial face yet and the process of consultations is on.

Karnataka's two chief ministerial aspirants Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday as the party held hectic consultations to decide on who would lead the government in the southern state.

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said a sorry state of affairs prevails in Congress where president Mallikarjun Kharge sees himself more as a "postman".

"Want to watch circus? Watch the Congress select their CM in Karnataka," he said on Twitter.

Referring to the lobbying by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the post of chief minister, he said, "The BJP also holds discussions and deliberations to elect its CMs and has often ensured smooth transition of power, even between CMs. Despite elaborate consultations, you will never find BJP aspirants falling over each other, rallying supporters and issuing veiled threats to the Party through the media".

"On the contrary, last evening, Lutyens journalists, who D K Shivkumar hosted at the Claridges, almost appointed Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka CM. Sorry state of affairs in the Congress, where President Kharge sees himself more as a postman, let alone being a decision maker or even part of the decision making team… He keeps referring to some High Command," he added.

News Network
May 11,2023

Zinterio, a newly opened solution providers of interior and exterior home and office solution for AEC Industry, has officially opened its doors to the public recently. The showroom was inaugurated by Ar Venkatesh Pai, Chairman, IIA Mangalore and Partner, Pailand Associates and Ar Mohammed Nissar, Chairman, IIID - MLRC, Chairman, Indian Design School and Founder, aBL designs.

Zinterio provides a one-stop-shop solution for home builders, interior decorators, and architects. The showroom offers a wide range of products, including designer and luxury pull handles, bathroom accessories, laminates, plywoods, louvers, designer wall panels, ceilings, texture paints and flooring, roofing solutions, building material solutions, table tops, and customized chairs.

The ceremony was attended by renowned architects such as Ar Gulshan Roy and Ar Asif and famous interior designers Shanawaz and Yasser who conveyed their best wishes.

During the inauguration ceremony, the directors of Zinterio expressed their gratitude to the architects, guests, and customers for their support. They also highlighted the company's commitment to providing high-quality products and services at an affordable price.

"We are thrilled to have inaugurated our new showroom and to offer our customers a one-stop-shop solution for all their interior and exterior needs," said Mr Nayeem Baji, Director of Zinterio. "We understand the importance of creating beautiful spaces, and we are committed to providing our customers with the best products and services." He added. 

Mr Zaheer Ahmed, Director of Zinterio, said, "We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new showroom. We have an expert team of professionals who are ready to assist our customers in selecting the right products for their specific interior design needs."

Zinterio's new showroom is located at HH Diamond City building, Marnamikatta, Mangalore, and is open 6 days a week from 9am to 7pm Customers can visit the showroom to view the products and consult with the expert team of professionals.

For more information about Zinterio and its products and services, visit their website at www.zinterio.in or call +91 8197745007

News Network
May 16,2023

Bengaluru, May 16: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of replacement of the BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel, who has already completed his three-year term, following the party's loss in the Assembly elections.

Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada, was appointed state unit chief in August 2019 for a three-year term. He was given an extension last year in view of the impending elections. In the May 10 elections, the Congress ousted the BJP from power.

The Congress got 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly, while the BJP secured 66 seats and JD(S) 19.

Joshi, the Lok Sabha member from Dharwad, and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, said the BJP legislature party will decide on who would be the leader of opposition in the Assembly after a discussion in the presence of a representative from the party's central leadership.

“I would just like to say that his (Kateel's) term of three years is over. In view of the (Assembly) election, our national leaders had given him responsibility. Our leaders will take further decisions,” Joshi told reporters here.

He also appealed to Congress to form the government at the earliest to fulfill the wishes of the people. On the next move of the BJP after the rout in Assembly elections, Joshi said the party will introspect.

“We have already said that this was the most disappointing result for the BJP. Such developments happen in the election. We have to find out the reason,” the Minister said. Neither he nor the party has taken the defeat lightly. Instead, the outcome has been taken as a challenge, he added.

“We are gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections and we will win". After the election results were declared on May 13, Kateel said as the state unit head he takes responsibility for the party's defeat at the hustings.

News Network
May 11,2023

Gaza Strip, May 11: The Israeli regime has staged more airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip for a third consecutive day, killing three Palestinians, including a top commander of the Palestinian resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad.

The strikes targeted a building in Hamad Residential City, near Khan Younis in southern Gaza strip early on Thursday.

"Ali Ghali... commander of the rocket launch unit... was assassinated in the south of the Gaza Strip along with other martyrs," said a statement from the al-Quds Brigades, the resistance group's armed wing.

The Israeli regime has been staging back-to-back aerial assaults against the blockaded Palestinian enclave since Tuesday.

At least 24 Palestinians have been martyred and dozens of others injured as a result of the incessant aggression.

The fatalities include three other senior commanders of the Islamic Jihad as well as their wives and children.

On Wednesday, Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza fired a new batch of retaliatory rockets towards Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, in response to the regime's deadly air raids.

Gaza's joint command of Palestinian resistance groups said in a statement that it had fired “hundreds” of rockets towards the occupied Palestinian territories in an operation codenamed “revenge of the free.”

"The resistance will remain in all fronts of the homeland as one unit, a sword and a shield for our people, our land and our holy sites,” the statement said.

"The resistance is ready for all options, and if the occupation persists in its aggression and arrogance, black days await it,” it added.

Tel Aviv has admitted that the at least 400 rockets were fired towards the territories from the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Israeli regime's massacre of civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip as "unacceptable".

The UN chief urged the occupying regime to "immediately" stop the bloodshed, said Farhan Haq, deputy UN spokesperson.

"Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations," Haq said.

Also on Wednesday, the Arab League regional grouping's Council condemned the "barbaric Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, which targeted civilians, children, and women in residential neighborhoods while they were sleeping safely in their homes."

