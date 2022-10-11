BJP targets Siddaramaiah with 'PFI Bhagya’ posters calls him Siddaramullah

  1. Home
News Network
October 11, 2022

Bengaluru, Oct 11: To counter the 'PayCM' campaign launched by Congress, BJP has launched 'PFI Bhagya' featuring former chief minister Siddaramaiah in various parts of Challakere town along the route of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The posters, which read "To know terror bhagya and tactics of Siddramullah, scan this QR code" have been put up in the town in the early hours of Tuesday.

The photos featuring Siddaramaiah wearing Tipu Sultan 'peta' and holding a sword have also been put up below the flex banners of the Congress yatra.

The BJP had slammed Siddaramaiah when the former CM had demanded the Centre to ban RSS after it banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and other Muslim organisations. To counter it, PFI Bhagya posters had been put up in the town.

News Network
September 29,2022

anas.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept, 29: In a gut-wrenching tragedy, a youth from Dakshina Kannada district lost his life after he slipped and fell out of a running train while returning to Mangaluru from Kerala.

The deceased is Mohammed Anas (19), son of Ashraf Usman, a resident of Pilivalachil near Kadambu in Vittla area of Bantwal taluk. He was an AC mechanic by profession.

It is learnt that Anas had gone to Kerala for work. The tragedy occurred when he was returning to Mangaluru after finishing his work. 

Sources said that he was lost his balance and slipped off the train near Aluva in Ernakulam district when he was standing near the door. He died on the spot. 

News Network
October 10,2022

couplemangal.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 10: A married couple died by suicide in an apartment at Maroli under the limits of Kankanady police station limits in Mangaluru today. 

The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjuna, 35, and Sowmya, 34. Mallikarjuna was a freelance web designer and Sowmya was an ITI college lecturer.

It is learnt that the duo had been on a trip to Kodagu two days ago and had returned on Sunday night.

He had allegedly ended his life by hanging after returning.

On noticing him ending his life, Sowmya reportedly informed her relatives and later ended her life by hanging.

The reason for death is yet unknown. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

News Network
September 28,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 28: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday welcomed the imposition of ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the country for five years.

"The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) in coordination with various state police departments had carried out raids on PFI workers and gathered evidence," he said.

He further stated that PFI was one of the religious fundamental forces which indulged in pitting the youth of the country against the nation. The move to ban PFI is good in the view of maintaining the integrity and unity of the country.

This is also a step which was necessary to maintain peace and harmony in the country, the Home Minister stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood has given directions to take up strict vigilance across the state against the backdrop of the move. The local police have been directed to conduct peace meetings with the Muslim community leaders.

It has also been directed to take those who try to disturb peace into custody. The central government has also issued warnings to take preventive measures in this regard.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy has given directions in localities where Muslims live in more numbers. The orders have been issued to lock all the PFI's offices in the city.

The notification of the union government has mentioned the murder of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettare in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka. It has also mentioned the proposal of the Karnataka government to ban PFI.

