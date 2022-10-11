BJP targets Siddaramaiah with 'PFI Bhagya’ posters calls him Siddaramullah

Bengaluru, Oct 11: To counter the 'PayCM' campaign launched by Congress, BJP has launched 'PFI Bhagya' featuring former chief minister Siddaramaiah in various parts of Challakere town along the route of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The posters, which read "To know terror bhagya and tactics of Siddramullah, scan this QR code" have been put up in the town in the early hours of Tuesday.

The photos featuring Siddaramaiah wearing Tipu Sultan 'peta' and holding a sword have also been put up below the flex banners of the Congress yatra.

The BJP had slammed Siddaramaiah when the former CM had demanded the Centre to ban RSS after it banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and other Muslim organisations. To counter it, PFI Bhagya posters had been put up in the town.