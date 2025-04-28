  1. Home
  BJP urges Governor to direct Speaker Khader to revoke suspension of 18 MLAs from Assembly

News Network
April 28, 2025

UT khader.jpg

Bengaluru: Opposition BJP on Monday petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking revocation of the suspension of 18 of its MLAs from the Legislative Assembly, calling it "undemocratic and unconstitutional".

They requested the Governor to direct Speaker U T Khader to reconsider the suspension of MLAs, and enable them to resume their responsibilities as representatives of the people.

In an unprecedented move, 18 BJP MLAs were suspended for six months from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on March 21, for showing "indiscipline" and "disrespecting" the Speaker, following which they were forcefully evicted from the House by the marshals as they refused to leave.

The BJP delegation led by state BJP president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to him.

"....we most respectfully beseech your excellency to kindly exercise your good offices to direct the Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly to reconsider the suspension order imposed upon the 18 Members of the Legislative Assembly belonging to the principal opposition party in the state," the memorandum said.

They also requested that "the suspension be revoked, thereby enabling the concerned legislators to resume their responsibilities as representatives of the people. And to take all necessary steps to uphold the basic tenet of democratic values in the State of Karnataka."

The incident leading to the suspension occurred on the last day of the Assembly's budget session. The BJP MLAs staged a massive protest against 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in public contracts and demanded a judicial probe into the alleged "honey-trap" attempt against Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna.

During the protest inside the Assembly, while some BJP legislators climbed onto the podium where the Speaker's Chair is situated, and surrounded it; a few others protesting from the well of the House, hurled papers at the Speaker. Marshals had to forcefully evict the BJP MLAs who had surrounded the Speaker's Chair.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum to the Governor, Ashoka said the Speaker and the Congress government's decision to suspend 18 MLAs is "undemocratic", and also "unconstitutional", as the functioning of a legislator is being hindered.

"Congress imposed an emergency on the country and tried to subvert democracy. Participating in the Assembly is our right. People have elected legislators to speak in the Assembly and to monitor functioning of the government through various legislature committees. It is our duty and it is being obstructed, so it is unconstitutional," he said.

Stating that he had already spoken to the Speaker and the chief minister in this regard, he said, "We met the Governor and brought things to his notice regarding what is there in the Constitution and various court orders. He (Governor) has said that he will write a letter to the government and speak to the concerned minister and Speaker. He has responded positively. He said the suspension should have been for the session and not for six months."

However, responding to allegations that his decision was illegal, Speaker Khader said everyone has the right to express their opinion in a democracy, and everything will happen in accordance with the Constitution and rules.

In the memorandum submitted to the Governor, the BJP said, in their role as members of the opposition, they had assembled near the Speaker's Chair as a form of protest. "It was wrongly perceived by the Speaker, so also the ruling party that, in doing such protests they deem that we exhibited behaviour inconsistent with the decorum of the House. Consequently, under Rule 348 of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, 18 legislators were suspended for six months and were subjected to additional restrictions," it said.

The Karnataka Legislature is one of the highest embodiments of our democratic values, and truly a "temple of democracy". The dignity and sanctity of the Speaker's and Chairman's offices are fundamental to maintaining the credibility of the legislative institutions, the BJP said.

"We wholeheartedly affirm our adherence to these principles," the party said.

"The events of March 21 were neither premeditated nor intended to show any disrespect to the Chair. Over the past two years, we have observed the set of principles of the House with great appreciation, particularly given the increasing challenges to the standards of debate, language, and procedural adherence in legislative forums. We continue to hold the institution and its leadership in the highest regard," it added.

Pointing out that, in such circumstances, if the Speaker summoned the concerned legislators on that day to seek clarifications, they would have readily explained their actions and assured their respect to the Chair and the House. Unfortunately, no such opportunity was afforded before the issuance of a decision imposing substantial restrictions on 18 duly elected representatives, effectively preventing them from fulfilling their duties towards their constituencies, the BJP said.

The MLAs who were suspended are the BJP chief whip Doddanagouda Patil, former Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan, S R Vishwanath, B A Basavaraju, M R Patil, Channabasappa, B Suresh Gowda, Umanath Kotyan, Sharanu Salagar, Dr Shailendra Beldale, C K Ramamurthy, Yashpal Suvarna, B P Harish, Bharath Shetty, Dheeraj Muniraju, Chandru Lamani, Muniratna and Basavaraj Mattimud. 

News Network
April 14,2025

Haveri: The Contractors’ Association of Haveri district has raised a grave concern over the Karnataka government's failure to release pending payments amounting to ₹738 crore for public works executed over the past few years. In a desperate appeal, the association has warned that if the dues are not settled by the end of April, contractors may be forced to seek mercy killing (euthanasia) as a form of protest.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Mallikarjun Haveri, the taluk president of the Haveri District Contractors’ Association, alleged that corruption and commission demands in various government departments have exacerbated the financial distress of contractors.

“The commission racket is rampant,” he said. “Officials and middlemen have been demanding commissions ranging from 10% to 15% for clearing bills. Many contractors have borrowed money at exorbitant interest rates to complete government projects. Despite paying commissions, our dues remain unpaid. Middlemen are bleeding us dry.”

He further claimed that at least 10 contractors have died by suicide due to mounting debt and financial stress.

According to the association, in Haveri district alone:

₹200 crore is pending with the Public Works Department (PWD),

₹138 crore with the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department,

₹400 crore for projects announced during the previous BJP government.

The association reminded that contractors had protested in Belagavi during the winter session of the state legislature. At the time, the Public Works Minister had promised to clear the dues in phases by the end of March. However, the departments—including the RDPR, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL), and the Minor Irrigation Department—have yet to act on these assurances.

“We don’t want to take such extreme steps,” said the office-bearer. “But if the government continues to neglect us, we will be left with no option but to seek permission for euthanasia.”

News Network
April 18,2025

oilport.jpg

The US military has struck the western Yemeni oil port of Ras Isa, leaving dozens of workers and paramedics dead, and dozens more injured.

The facility in Hudaydah governorate was hit at least two times on Thursday night, with the second strike coming as civil defense and rescue teams were extinguishing fires and recovering victims. The second attack killed at least five paramedics.

The Palestinian Information Center and al-Manar TV now report that at least 38 people have been killed in that attack, while 102 others injured.

The Yemeni government slammed the attack as a clear war crime aimed at supporting the Zionist regime and enabling it to continue the Gaza genocide.

It said the strikes prove that the US deliberately attacks civilian infrastructure in Yemen with false justifications.

The government vowed that this crime would not pass without painful punishment, and the US would reap nothing but humiliating defeat and failure.

The US military claimed the port was a source of fuel for the Ansarullah resistance movement.

The governorates of Sana'a, al-Bayda and Hudaydah were also hit with multiple strikes.

The United States intensified its deadly attacks on the country last month at President Donald Trump’s direct orders.

Washington claims the raids are strictly aimed at protecting shipping activity around Yemen, alleging that the regional waterways’ maritime security had been endangered by Sana’a.

Yemeni officials have, however, roundly rejected such claims, underlining that the country only targeted vessels belonging to the Israeli regime and ships taking supplies to it.

The operations implemented by Yemen’s Armed Forces began in October 2023, when the Israeli regime, the US’s most cherished regional ally, began taking the Gaza Strip under a genocidal war.

More than 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed as a result of the warfare, which receives hugely enhanced and unstinting arms support on the part of Washington.

Agencies
April 22,2025

palestineisrael.jpg

Palestinian officials have raised the alarm about the dire situation of abductees held in Israeli prisons. The warning came after several abductees released from Israeli jails gave harrowing accounts of conditions in the regime’s prisons.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society (PPS) said in a statement on Monday that the number of Palestinian abductees killed in Israeli jails since the regime’s genocide in Gaza started has surged to 65, including a child.

It added that inmates abducted in Gaza account for at least 40 of those fatalities.

The society emphasized that among the slain detainees are 74 whose bodies are still being held by the Israeli regime, 63 of whom have been held since the beginning of the genocidal war.

Meanwhile, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs warned of inhumane conditions at Israel’s Damon Prison, where female abductees are enduring extreme hardship.

The Commission reported that food is scarce and of poor quality, leading to digestive issues and severe weight loss among inmates.

The Commission warned that Palestinian abductees are held in filthy, blood-stained cells, given only a small mattress and no food.

Most of the abductees also face insults and humiliation during their incarceration by the regime.  

It added that prisoner Karam Musa, 53, from the town of Surra in the Nablus Governorate, who was detained on February 25, 2025, was kept in a blood-stained and filthy cell, with no room for prayer, no food, and only a small mattress.

According to Karam, the Israeli Prison Service provides one plate of legumes for eight prisoners. The break period has been reduced to one hour, during which the prisoners shower.

A 44-year-old prisoner named Hanin Jaber lost eight kilograms due to malnutrition during her five months of detention.

Jaber was arrested on December 3, 2024, while out on a walk with her children in the park, on charges of sheltering and feeding her son, whom the Israeli regime claims is "wanted."

Prisoner Fidaa Suhail Assaf, 49, from the town of Kafr Laqif in the Qalqilya Governorate, has been suffering from leukemia for a year before her detention.
 

