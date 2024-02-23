  1. Home
  2. BJP urges Karnataka govt to withdraw non-Hindu appointment provision in temple management

News Network
February 22, 2024

Bengaluru, Feb 22: The BJP has urged the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government to withdraw the provision in the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2024 allowing persons of other religions to become members of temple management.

The new bill was tabled and consent was secured in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Taking to social media, BJP said on Thursday that, as per the new bill, persons from other religions could become a part of the management of a temple.

This is the malicious intent of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to dry the coffers of temples with the help of persons from other religions much the same way he has rendered the state's treasury empty, the BJP said.

“Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, you do not want Hindu gods. But, for enjoyment and pursue dirty appeasement politics you very much require the money of Hindu temples. The days are close when Hindus will teach you a befitting lesson.

"Revert the order which enables persons from other religions to become members. Hindu Dharma had not spared Ghori and Ghazni. You are nothing.

"The Congress and CM Siddaramaiah are doing what Ghazni, Ghori, Aurangazeb and Tipu had done earlier. After looting Karnataka for appeasement politics and assembly elections of five states, the Karnataka Congress party’s evil eye is set on the Hindu temples."

The order has been issued that five per cent of the income of temples with less than a crore income and 10 per cent of the income of temples with above Rs 1 crore income will have to be handed over to the government, BJP stated.

The Congress government has, however, said that the money would be used to provide facilities to the priests and temple staff.

News Network
February 23,2024

modifascist.jpg

New Delhi: Google's AI tool Gemini's response to a question around Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in direct violation of IT rules as well as several provisions of the criminal code, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

The minister took cognizance of the issue raised by verified account of a journalist alleging bias in Google Gemini in response to a question on Modi while it gave no clear answer when a similar question was tossed for Trump and Zelenskyy.

"These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code," Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X.

The minister marked the post to Google and the Ministry of Electronics and IT indicating further action in the matter.

According to a screenshot shared by a user on social media platform X, Gemini was asked whether PM Modi is a ‘fascist’, to which the platform responded that he has been “accused of implementing policies some experts have characterised as fascist,” which based on factors like the “BJP’s Hindu nationalist ideology, its crackdown on dissent, and its use of violence against religious minorities”.

However, as per the screenshot, when it was asked a similar question about former US President Donal Trump, Gemini responded with: “Elections are a complex topic with fast-changing information. To make sure you have the most accurate information, try Google Search.”

 Responding to the post, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT Act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code”. These rules pertain to basic due diligence that is required of intermediaries like Google to enjoy immunity from third-party content.

A senior IT Ministry official said that this was the second time that Google’s AI system presented “answers replete with biases”. “We are issuing a show cause notice to them, seeking information on why Gemini is generating such problematic views on certain individuals. If we do not find their answers satisfactory, they will stand to be prosecuted,” the official added, requesting anonymity.

News Network
February 19,2024

putin.jpg

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has threatened Washington, Berlin, London and Kiev with nuclear attacks if Russia is forced to retreat from Ukraine.

Medvedev, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote on Telegram on Sunday that if Moscow is forced to give up Ukrainian territory it has taken control of, it will “not hesitate” to make a “difficult decision.”

“Attempts to restore Russia’s 1991 borders will lead only to one thing — a global war with Western countries with the use of our entire strategic (nuclear) arsenal against Kiev, Berlin, London, and Washington. And against all other beautiful historic places that have long been included in the flight targets of our nuclear triad,” he wrote.

He added that Russia will have “enough guts” to take action if the country is “on the verge of extinction.”

“It’s better to return everything before it’s too late. Or we will return it ourselves with maximum losses for the enemy. Like in Avdiivka,” he concluded.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces were forced to withdraw from the country’s eastern town of Avdiivka after a yearlong battle.

Earlier this month, Medvedev also took to X, formerly Twitter, to criticize NATO allies for their “dangerous babbling” about a potential wider war with Russia.

“The response will be asymmetrical,” he wrote. “To defend our country’s territorial integrity, ballistic and cruise missiles carrying special warheads will be put to use. It is based on our military doctrine documents and is well known to all. And this is exactly that very Apocalypse. The end to everything.”

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 to defend the pro-Russian population in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk against persecution by Kiev, and also to “de-Nazify” its neighbor.

In the same year, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson joined the Russian Federation after holding referendums.

Putin said at the time that Kiev and its backers have to respect the will of the people, vowing to defend the Russian land with all means.

The US-led Western alliance has vowed to back Kiev for as long as the war against Russia continues, flooding Ukraine with weapons and munitions, which Russia says will only prolong the war.

In May 2022, Medvedev said that if the West supplied Ukraine with weapons, the move would increase “the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia.”

News Network
February 9,2024

Chikkamagaluru: The police detained more than 20 Congress workers who had allegedly opposed the speech of Hindutva ideologue Chakravarti Sulibele at a programme on Thursday night. 

Tension prevailed at the venue for some time and the police who rushed to the spot brought the situation under control.

Namo Brigade organised Namo Bharatha programme at Vijapura layout in Chikkamagaluru. Accusing Sulibele of telling lies to mislead people, Congress workers tried to stage a protest at the venue. 

However, they were prevented by the police on Rathnagiri Road. Later, two tried to hold a banner near the stage. However, the BJP workers prevented them.

Those who tried to hold the banners later fled from the spot and hid inside the toilet of a building. 

Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate too rushed to the spot. Police security was tightened after the incident. 

