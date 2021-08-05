  1. Home
  2. BJP using the central agencies to harass leaders like Zameer Ahmed Khan, alleges Cong

News Network
August 5, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 5: Coming to the defence of party MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Congress in Karnataka on Thursday termed the Enforcement Directorate's searches on properties linked to him as "politically motivated", inviting a strong rebuttal from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The Congres accused the ruling BJP of using the central agencies to target leaders of opposition parties.

Hitting back at the Congress for attacking the BJP and terming the searches politically motivated, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed it as the "usual slogan" of that party's leaders to cover their misdeeds.

Several of Khan's supporters and Congress workers wearing black bands gathered near Khan's residence where searches are on and shouted slogans accusing the ruling BJP of targeting party leaders and questioned as to why the central agencies were not probing saffron party leaders allegedly involved in corruption.

"The ED raid on former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan is politically motivated and an attempt by BJP to intimidate leaders from opposition parties. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of BJP to use institutions like ED, IT, etc," senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah said.

Condemning the searches, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar said it is an attempt to harass Khan, who has the capacity to face it legally, as he accused the central agency of discrimination by targeting only opposition leaders.

"About one-and-a-half to two years ago, the ED had issued him (Khan) notice and questioned him and he had told me that he had answered all the queries. When such is the situation, it is my feeling that raids were not required. Probably this is to harass him, but I'm confident that he will come out clean within the framework of law," he said.

Questioning as to why central agencies were not probing allegations against BJP leaders, Shivakumar claimed things are being done to their (BJP leaders) own benefit.

"Is everyone in the BJP clean? Is their businesses and transaction pure...there is lot of discrimination (by central agencies)," he alleged.

Some supporters of Khan even held a small prayer meeting outside his residence, in support of their leader.

The simultaneous searches at houses and offices belonging to the Chamarajpet legislator at about six locations began at 6 am, official sources said.

Security personnel were seen at Khan's new bungalow near Cantonment railway station here and other properties like his flats and businesses, including the National Travels offices in the city, where ED officials are conducting searches in connection with a money laundering investigation into the alleged Rs 4,000 crore IMA ponzi scam.

Responding to a question on Congress' allegations, Chief Minister Bommai said, "I'm neither an ED or IT officer to answer all this. Congress people have become experts on ED and IT, they have experience. Those who are involved in illegal activities will be raided.. can everyone's house be raided?"

Describing comments by Congress leaders terming searches as politically motivated as their "usual slogan", he said "to cover their misdeeds they have been saying this.. this is not the first time. The raids and seizures will be under the scrutiny of the court in coming days."

To Congress' question as to why raids are not being conducted on BJP leaders, Bommai said agencies like ED and IT conduct raids based on the information they have. "They can't do it just because someone has made certain allegations."

A four-time MLA, Khan was earlier with the JD(S) and is now with the Congress party.

He had even served as a Minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the past. 

News Network
August 1,2021

hokyk.jpg

Tokyo, Aug 1: A determined Indian men's hockey team advanced to the Olympic semifinals for the first time in 49 years, beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Sunday, a triumph which leaves the side within touching distance of a medal that has proved elusive for over four decades.

The eight-time former Olympic champions scored three field goals through Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win.

Great Britain's lone goal was scored by Sam Ward from a penalty corner in the 45th minute.

India will take on world champions Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday.

India's last of the eight Olympic gold medals came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games but there were no semifinals in that edition as only six teams participated in the event.

For a country that gave the world stalwarts like Major Dhyan Chand and Balbir Singh Senior among others, it has been especially painful to watch the hockey teams' Olympic debacles before this edition.

The last time India featured in the semifinals of the Olympics was in 1972 Munich Games where they lost 0-2 to arch-rivals Pakistan.

It was the edition in which American swimming legend Mark Spitz won seven gold medals, a feat which was overshadowed by the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes and coaches by Palestinian terrorists at the Olympic Village.

Belgium defeated Spain 3-1 in another quarterfinal to seal their place in the last four round.

The other semifinal of the men's hockey competition will be played between Australia and Germany.

By virtue of this win, India now have a 5-4 win-loss record over Great Britain in the Olympic Games.

In Sunday's tie, Great Britain enjoyed the early share of exchanges, earning their first penalty corner as early as in the third minute but India defended well to keep the danger away.

The Indians got their footing into the match as time went by and took the lead in the seventh minute through Dilpreet, who pushed the ball past Great Britain goalkeeper after being fed by Simranjeet Singh.

It was Simranjeet who created the chance after he stole the ball from a Great Britain defender just outside the latter's circle.

Two minutes from the first quarter, India custodian PR Sreejesh made fine reflex saves to deny Great Britain.

The Indians didn't let their rivals settle down and doubled their lead seconds into the second quarter through Gurjant.

It was Hardik who created the opportunity by intercepting a pass just outside the Great Britain 'D' and then sent the ball to an unmarked Gurjant, who kept a calm head to put the ball into the net through the legs of opposition goalkeeper Oliver Payne.

In the 35th minute, Gurjant had another chance to extend the lead but his reverse hit from a tight angle was easily saved by Payne.

Thereafter, it was all Great Britain as they pressed numbers in front in search of goals.

Leading by two goals, the Indians dropped back and tried to defend the lead but the move proved costly as minutes from the end of the third quarter Great Britain secured four back-to-back penalty corners the last of which was put into the back of the net by Ward.

With 15 more minutes remaining and just a goal behind, Great Britain went on the offensive in the final quarter, throwing numbers into their attacks as the Indians struggled to control the onslaught.

Great Britain succeeded in their efforts as they earned three more penalty corners in the match but their doubtable Sreejesh rose to the occasion and pulled off saves after saves to keep his side ahead.

India extended their lead against the run of play in the 57th minute when Hardik scored with a rebound from a counter-attack after his initial shot was saved by Great Britain goalkeeper Payne.

That goal sealed the tie in India's favour as down by two goals and with just three minutes remaining, Great Britain players' shoulders dropped down.

Once the hooter went off to declare the match's end, Indian players had tears of joy as they hugged and congratulated each other.

News Network
August 4,2021

cabinetbommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 4: Discontent seems to be brewing within the ruling BJP in Karnataka, with Ministerial aspirants who could not make it to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet and their supporters openly expressing their displeasure and also several districts not getting any representation.

Thirteen districts - Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Raichur, Hassan, Vijayapura, Ballari, Davangere, Kolar, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru and Chamarajanagara have not got any representation in the cabinet.

Also, a couple of Ministers who were part of the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet, but could not make it to Bommai's Ministry have expressed their discontent.

Former Ministers who didn't make it to the new cabinet include Jagadish Shettar (who had opted out of the Ministry citing seniority as a former CM), Suresh Kumar, Laxman Savadi, Arvind Limbavali, C P Yogeshwar, Shrimant Patil and R Shankar.

Expressing displeasure over not being inducted, Shankar, who is among the legislators who had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019, said he was surprised as to why he was not made Minister, "despite assurance". However, he also expressed hope about being part of the Ministry in the days to come.

Shrimant Patil, who had become Minister in Yediyurappa cabinet after quitting the Congress and winning subsequent bypolls, too expressed similar opinion on not being part of the Bommai cabinet.

Senior BJP leader and MLA from Krishnaraja constituency in Mysuru district, S A Ramadas said he had expected a Ministerial post and that the district would get the representation.

"I had got congratulatory messages till last night, but don't know what changed at the last minute." He said Yediyurappa too had told him that he had suggested his name for the Minister post. Hitting out at Bommai for not inducting him, Haveri MLA Neharu Olekar said, "I'm from the SC community. I have got elected three times and despite being a party loyalist, I'm not made Minister...the reason for this is because Bommai feels that I'm inferior."

Stating that neither Yediyurappa nor the high command came to his support, he said "wait and see what will happen in the days to come, I 'm talking to my people...but I will not quit the party, will try to bring things to the notice to central leaders and Sangh Parivar leaders."

Olekar's supporters even staged a protest in the city demanding that their leader be made Minister.

Yediyurappa confidant and MLA M P Renukacharya said injustice has been done to Davangere district as there is no representation from the district in the cabinet, and claimed people are pained by it.

"We had asked to make someone among BJP MLAs from the district a Minister, but no one was made...I have brought it to the notice of Yediyurappa and the CM," he said.

Supporters of Kalaburagi South MLA Dattatraya Chandrashekhar Patil Revoor staged a protest in the city accusing the BJP of not giving adequate representation to Kalyana Karnataka region.

They alleged that their leader's name was dropped from the list of Ministers at the last minute and demanded answers from the BJP leaders as to why injustice was being done to them.

Several supporters of Shorapur MLA Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gouda), who had gathered in the city hoping that their leader would become a Minister, staged a protest.

Addressing supporters, Nayak told his supporters that Bommai had called him assuring him a chance next time, but he rejected the offer stating that he will become Minister for full term when the party comes back to power in 2023 polls, and not in this government.

Aland MLA Subhash Guttedar's supporters staged a protest in the city demanding Minister's post to their leader, and they were detained by police, while supporters of Arvind Bellad held demonstrations in Hubballi alleging injustice.

Bellad was even seen as a contender to the CM post.

Meanwhile, a person claiming to be a supporter of state BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra, Yediyurappa's younger son, cut his hand in protest and said he was pained as his leader was not made Minister.

"Without Vijayendra..it is not a cabinet," he said.

Responding to a question on Vijayendra's induction, earlier today, Bommai had said, "the national president has spoken to Yediyurappa and the national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh spoke to Vijayendra personally.I can only say, Vijayendra's name is not there in the list today."

News Network
July 30,2021

New Delhi, July 30: India logged 44,230 fresh Covid-19 cases taking its tally to 3,15,72,344, while 555 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,23,217, according to Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

The number of active cases stood at 4,05,155, constituting 1.28 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.38 per cent with 42,360 more recoveries, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate increased to 2.44 per cent on Friday. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.43 per cent, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,43,972, it stated.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far stands at 45,60,33,754.

