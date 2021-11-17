  1. Home
BJP will win more than 15 seats out of 25 in Dec 10 MLC polls: Jagadish Shettar

News Network
November 18, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 18: Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar exuded confidence that BJP would win more than 15 seats out of 25 in polls for Karnataka Legislative Council, slated to be held on December 10.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, before the inaugural ceremony of Janaswaraj Yatra, he said, there are minimum four to five aspirants for the party's ticket. The core committee submitted the list of aspirants to the Centre. The candidates would be announced soon and he also made it clear that there is no dearth of candidates.

He said the yatra is being held with four teams across the state - one team headed by Shettar will organise conventions in Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Ramnagar, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban. Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Naryan, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment A  Narayanswamy, Health Education Minister K Sudhakar are part of his team.

Similarly, the other team led by State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel started the tour in Koppal and the team would cover eight districts in north Karnataka region. The teams led by former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa inaugurated the convention in Karwar and Shivamogga respectively on November 18. So, these four teams will cover 31 districts in Karnataka, he explained.

When questioned on why voters should support BJP in legislative council polls, he said the party gave importance to decentralisation of power. Besides, the Modi-led government is implementing the Jala Siri scheme to ensure that each rural family will get potable water in their household. The Centre and the state government released grants to provide basic facilities in rural areas, he said.

He also made it clear that the results of legislative council polls will not become a referendum on the Bommai-led government and such things can only be gauged from the results of general elections.

On the bitcoin scam, he said it came to light in 2016 when the Congress-led government was in power in Karnataka. "If Congress leaders had evidence with regard to involvement of BJP leaders and their sons in the scam, Siddaramaiah could have taken action against them then. But why didn't he do it?" he questioned and said the government is not shielding anyone in the scam. The investigation is in progress.

He also taunted that Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah is targeting his own party leaders with regard to bitcoin scam.

Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraj, MP G M Siddeshwara, State BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra, MLC K Gopalaiah, State BJP Secretaries K S Naveen, Mahesh Tenginakai, MLAs N Linganna, S V Ramachandrappa and others were present in the press conference.

News Network
November 13,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Prime Ministers of Australia and Israel, Scott Morrison and Naftali Bennett, will address the inaugural session of the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit, which begins from November 17, Karnataka IT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said here.

As per the agreement, he said, both BTS 2021 and Sydney Dialogue sessions will be held simultaneously and streamed on both the platforms.

The sessions will also focus on QUAD space collaboration, he said.

Narayan also said South Africa, Vietnam and UAE will be participating in the summit for the first time.

Australia, Pennsylvania, the United Kingdom and Toronto Business Development Centre will set up their virtual stalls at the event, he said.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the summit which is being organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT of the Government of Karnataka jointly with Software Technology Parks of India.

More than 30 countries, including Japan, Sweden, UK, Canada, Australia, Israel, Germany, France, Lithuania, Switzerland, Vietnam, Taiwan, Denmark, Netherlands, Finland, and other members of the European Union are expected to participate in the summit.

The summit is expected to digitally reach over half a million people. 

News Network
November 4,2021

New Delhi, Nov 4: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said people "will not get any real relief" from the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel announced by the Centre and that petroleum prices will be raised again after assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that reduction in excise duty on petrol, diesel was inadequate.

The RJD leader reached Delhi on Wednesday for a routine check-up and tests.

He alleged that the Modi government has "done drama" of reducing petrol prices by ₹ 5.

"If the prices are reduced by ₹ 50 per litre, then it will bring relief. Petroleum prices will be increased again after UP elections," the RJD leader said.

The Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol by ₹ 5 and that on diesel by ₹ 10.

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav said that the price of petrol should be brought down below ₹ 70 per litre.

"Earlier, BJP felt that ₹ 70 per litre petrol was costly and now they have raised the prices above ₹ 100 per litre. They should bring the price of petrol under ₹ 70 per litre at least," he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 15,2021

hamsalekhapejawar.jpg

Udupi, Nov 15: Acclaimed film composer and a songwriter Hamsalekha, who had sparked a row by making controversial remarks against former Pejawar Mutt pontiff Late Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, has apologised for the same.

Hamsalekha, who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry, was invited as the chief guest at an award function in Mysuru, where he spoke about the ugly practice of untouchability in Hindu society.

Referred to the initiative undertaken by the late swamiji to visit the Dalit colonies, he said: "The best he can do is to go there and sit. Can he eat chicken if offered, or can he eat mutton fry or liver fry? I don't think that visiting the houses of Dalits is a big achievement." 

He went on to say that people of forward communities should take Dalits to their homes and feed them. They should also offer to wash the utensils used by the Dalits, he had commented.

However, as the video went viral and sparked outrage, Hamsalekha came out with an apology, the video of which he posted in the Facebook. "I know I was wrong in making such comments in an awards ceremony… Even my wife did not like some of my utterances and I sought apologies from her. I am a musician and do not want to hurt anyone... Please forgive me if my words have hurt you," he said in the video.

