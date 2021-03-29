  1. Home
BJP won’t lose bypoll despite Jarkiholi sex clip crow: Sriramulu 

March 29, 2021

Raichur, Mar 29: Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu today said that the sex scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi will have no bearing on the ongoing bypolls in the state.

Speaking to reporters after BJP candidate Pratap Gouda Patil filed his nomination for the bypoll here, Sriramulu stated that the party will seek votes on the basis of the development of the constituency. "Our candidates will win the polls," the minister said.

Reacting to the remarks made by Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah who'd said that BJP MPs were slaves, the minister said the Congress leaders were talking like that due to fear of defeat in the bye-elections. "Being a senior leader, Siddaramaiah should not give such statements," he said.

March 26,2021

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Mar 26: In a shocking incident, a young entrepreneur has ended his life by jumping from the third floor of a residential apartment in Udupi today afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Uttam Nayak (30), said to be the owner of a petrol bunk located at Athrady in the coastal district. 

The police are yet to find out what spurred the young man to resort to the extreme step. It is learnt that he had entered the wedlock just four months ago.

According sources, he jumped to death from the balcony of his flat which is located on the third floor of the complex at Mathadabettu area in the Udupi. 

Uttam Nayak’s brother and father also stays with him. If sources are to be believed his wife is currently staying in Mumbai. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 18,2021

Udupi, Mar 18: In a moving incident, Hindus and Muslims got together to arrange a decent funeral for an elderly Hindu woman, whose body was lying abandoned for five days at the mortuary of the District Hospital at In Udupi’s Ajjarakad where she died after one-and-a-half months of treatment. 

According to information later Sundari Moily’s mortal remains were cremated at Udyavara crematorium in the presence of her relatives and others on March 17.

65-year-old Sundari was admitted in the hospital around one-and-a-half months ago. She was suffering from a chronic disease and was bedridden with her mentally retarded sister at her home without medical treatment for months and there was no one to take care of her.

She was finally admitted to the hospital with the support of her relatives in Kunjarugiri near Katapady, her neighbour P A Hussain and a social worker from Ambalapady, Mr Vishu Shetty. She, however, breathed her last week in the hospital without responding to the treatment. 

When her relatives claimed her dead body, the hospital authorities refused to hand over as saying she was admitted as forsaken woman without heirs or relatives. They said if the body was to be released to the relatives, then they had to bring NOC from Padubidri Police Station and Gram Panchayat .Accordingly, the NOC was obtained from Gram Panchayat. Ravi Shetty, President of Padubidri Grama Panchayath, helped by signing the NOC. 

On the receipt of the NOC, the hospital authorities released the body to her relatives for the last rites. 

Thanks to the efforts of Udupi social worker Nithyananda Volakadu, NRI social worker/lawyer, P A Hameed Padubidri, Prakash Moily from Kunjarugiri, her neighbor P A Hussain and others, she received a respectable funeral rites in the end.

Hindu-Muslim bond

Prior to this, Sundari Moily had fallen sick around two years and was hospitalized and provided with all helps by her Muslim neighbour. When the duty doctor, reportedly ill-treated the patient in the hospital, her Muslim neighbour had protested and lodged a complaint. Even though the doctor lodged a counter complaint, the police had filed ‘B’ report and dropped the case following the statement from Sundari Moily.

The Muslim family's humanitarian gesture had sent a good message in and around the town.

Sundari Moily was married to Ramesh Devadiga from Karkala, who passed way 15 years ago. She was childless. She is now survived by her only sister, who is mentally challenged. Her two brothers, Koraga and Kitta also died years ago due to heart attack and electrocution respectively. Her mother, Radha Moily died around 7 years ago.
 

Naushiba
 - 
Thursday, 18 Mar 2021

I am daughter of P.A.Hussain ..
I hearty thanks to all who helped n looked at the patient (Sundari Akka) who dies from some of helath issue...😓 she's our beloved neighbour as wel as our family friend...
before she's admitted to hospital she called my mom n said that she will come to meet us to our home 😓with the grief I would like to say will will miss the person(Sundari Akka) n we will pray for your another journey of life🤲🏻
And one more thing I wish to say that there's no men without humanity so help whoever may be ..there is no companion of Hindu or Muslim or etc.....
Thank you dear uncle for giving chance to write about our beloved Sundari Akka who is no more😓👍🏻
Thank you again for writing.....👍🏻

March 24,2021

An array of promises from legislations for Sabarimala and against "Love Jihad", employment for at least one person from each family and free laptop to high school students, among others, have been listed in the poll manifesto of the BJP-led NDA, released by Union Minister Prakash Javedkar here on Wednesday.

At a press meet, Javadekar claimed the BJP manifesto is progressive, dynamic and development-oriented and Kerala was awaiting such a manifesto.
 
Attacking the Left-ruled state government, Javadekar said there was an attempt to hijack Prime Minister Narendra Modi's projects and use it in Kerala with minute changes and present them before the people in a new form.

"Our manifesto is progressive, dynamic, aspirational and developmental oriented. Kerala was waiting for such a manifesto." "As to the key points, the manifesto guarantees employment to at least one from each family, terrorism free Kerala, hunger-free Kerala, Sabarimala legislation (to protect the traditions of the hill shrine), free laptop to high school students, Love jihad legislation," Javadekar said.

He said the landless SC/ST community members will get five acres for agriculture purposes. The manifesto also promised six cooking gas cylinders free to all BPL families.

"Pinarayi government has started hijacking central government schemes by making little modifications and taking credit," the union minister alleged.

