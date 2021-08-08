  1. Home
  2. BJP is working for the welfare of all without differentiating between Hindus and Muslims: Minister Ashwath Narayan

News Network
August 9, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 9: Claiming that the BJP is not against minorities, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the BJP government was working for the welfare of all sections without distinguishing between Hindus and Muslims.

He was speaking at the state executive meeting of Minority Morcha. Opposition parties are pitting communities against each other for political gain, whereas the BJP has initiated several programmes for their welfare, he said.

National president of Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui said that while the Congress and the JD(S) were involved in family politics, BJP was leaving no stone unturned for the welfare of minorities.

News Network
August 3,2021

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced class 10 exam results.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19. The result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: How to check your marks online

Step 1. Visit the official result portal cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘CBSE 10th results’ link. It will redirect you to the login window.

Step 3. Enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID.

Step 4. Submit and download CBSE 10th result.

Save your results for future references.

News Network
August 3,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 3: As many as 51 interstate passengers who arrived at Mangalore Central Railway Station and Mangalore Railway junction on Monday night were shifted to Town hall as none of the passengers had an RT-PCR negative report. 

Most of the passengers were from Kerala and the remaining were from Maharashtra.

Police sources said that the passengers had been shifted to Town Hall which was transformed into a temporary quarantine centre.

DCP Hariram Shankar said the RT-PCR swabs of all passengers have been collected and results were awaited. Women were allowed to go to their homes and quarantine themselves till they received the result. But men were kept at the temporary quarantine centre cum Town hall.

"Only those whose results are negative will be allowed to go and those tested positive will be moved to Covid Care Centers (CCC).

Passengers alighting at Mangalore railway stations in the coming days also will have to face a similar procedure.

Police have been allegedly detaining even medical personnel at the temporary quarantine centre. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 26,2021

Bengaluru, Jul 26: With the chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who had single-handedly led the party to the seat of power in Karnataka, finally quitting the post, the Central BJP leaders are likely to announce new name to head the only-BJP-government in the entire southern-peninsula.

While Yediyurappa is perceived as a ‘soft Hindutva’ ideologue, the BJP is said to be considering a hardliner backed by the RSS to become its face for the 2023 polls. 

According to official sources, there are several names to replace B S Yediyurappa doing the rounds including that of the Union minister Prahlad Joshi, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishvedhwar Hegde Kageri, Home minister S R Bommai, Mining minister Murugesh Nirani and others. 

The Central BJP leaders who had directed the Chief minister B S Yediyurappa to demit office, must have a definite name at their proposal and may announce it very soon, a senior BJP party functionary said.

Speaking to newsmen, after coming out from the Raj Bhavan, submitting his resignation Chief minister said, "The Governor had accepted my resignation and has asked to remain in office as caretaker till the next alternate arrangements were made".

The outgoing chief minister thanked Prime minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP National President J P Nadda, for showing generosity for heading the state despite being beyond the age of 75".

Terming his resignation to the office of the Chief minister as an act of 'Voluntary-one" he said, "During my visit to Delhi recently I myself had requested to replace me with a new face."

Replying to the question he said he would remain in active politics and work for the party to bring it back to power in the 2023 assembly elections.

