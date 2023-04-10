  1. Home
  BJP's first list of 170-180 candidates for Karnataka polls by April 12: Bommai

April 10, 2023

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the first list of the BJP candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections will be released either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

He said there is no confusion regarding finalising the list. "Most probably the first list will be released tomorrow or the day after tomorrow".

There is a likelihood of releasing it this evening but since there are more discussions to happen, it could be released on Tuesday or Wednesday, Bommai told reporters in Delhi.

"For some candidates more ground report has to be gathered, more information has to be collected and discussion on the new candidates has to take place," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said the first list of about 170 to 180 candidates for elections to the 224-member Assembly would be released by this evening.

However, later in the afternoon, Yediyurappa said: "Yesterday there were discussions about all the constituencies. Today again our national president J P Nadda had called me for a few more clarifications. I have explained them. He may clear it (list) this evening or tomorrow".

The Karnataka BJP strongman denied that there was any delay in releasing the list saying that discussions had taken place and it will be finalised.

When asked whether he was unhappy as he was not present in the meeting in the morning convened by Nadda, Yediyurappa denied it and said: "Whatever suggestions I had given they (BJP leadership) have agreed. We are going to get absolute majority and we are going to form the government. There is no doubt about it."

April 5,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Amid speculations about him joining ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday clarified that he will only campaign for the saffron party and neither join them nor contest the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

He was speaking to the media persons with chief minister Basavraj Bommai sitting beside him.

"I support chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is like my uncle(mama)," said Sudeep. 

When asked if he was joining BJP, the actor said that he was not entering politics or contesting elections.

Talking to media persons, Bommai said that Sudeep doesn't belong to any political party. "He has announced his support for me. His support for me also means that he is supporting BJP," says Bommai.

Meanwhile, police said an alleged threat letter was received by Kichcha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju on Wednesday, after which a case has been filed in the matter.

According to the police, Sudeep's manager received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media.

The actor, meanwhile said that he will let the police handle the case.

Karnataka is scheduled to undergo voting for the state assembly on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

April 10,2023

New Delhi, Apr 10: The Election Commission on Monday recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew the national party status of the All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

In an order issued on Monday, the Commission also revoked the state party status granted to RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram.

The Commission said the AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states -- Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is in power in Delhi and Punjab.

The poll panel said that the status of NCP, CPI and the Trinamool Congress as national political parties would be withdrawn.

The BJP, Congress, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), National People's Party (NPP) and the AAP are now national parties.

The Commission said that NCP and Trinamool Congress will be recognised as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively based on their performance in the recently concluded assembly elections.

It also granted "recognised state political party" status to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya and the Tipra Motha in Tripura. 

March 27,2023

Shivamogga, Mar 27: The protest staged by people of Banjara Community opposing the state government's decision to recommend the Centre to implement A J Sadashiva panel commission's report on internal reservation among SCs turned violent in Shikaripur on Monday when police resorted to caning when agitators hurled stones at the residence of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the agitators when the latter attempted to picket the residence of Yediyurappa and bring the situation under control. 

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar visited the town to take stock of the situation. The enraged agitators burnt posters with the images of Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. A policeman was injured during the violence.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Shikaripur town to prevent untoward incidents and restore peace.

Later, they staged a protest in front of the town panchayat office.

Banjaras urged the government to drop the Justice A J Sadashiva Commission report recommending proportional representation to sub-castes among Scheduled Castes, saying it was unscientific. 

They said the report is a ploy by vested interests to divide the Scheduled Caste communities that were living together peacefully all these years.The move of the state government would mete out injustice to Banjaras. It must withdraw the recommendation, they urged.

