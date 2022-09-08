BJP’s Jayanand Anchan is Mayor of Mangaluru, Poornima is his deputy

Mangaluru, Sept 9: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and senior corporator Jayanand Anchan, was on Friday, September 9, elected the mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation.

The two-time corporator, Anchan, who represents Kadri Padavu ward, defeated Congress candidate M Shashidhar Hegde.

On the other hand, Poornima, a corporator from the BJP representing the Central Market ward, was elected as the deputy mayor. She defeated Congress candidate Zeenath Shamsuddin.

For the 23rd term, the post of Mayor was reserved for the general category while Deputy Mayor was reserved for Backward Class A woman

The elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, and members of the four standing committees of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) were conducted by Mysuru regional commissioner G C Prakash.

The BJP has a strength of 44 corporators in the MCC council. While the Congress has a strength of 14 corporators, the SDPI has two members in the council.

While Anchan and Poornima secured 46 votes each in the election for mayor and deputy mayor posts, their opponents from the Congress bagged 14 votes each.

Of 65 voters, 62 including MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath of Mangaluru City South and Dr Y Bharath Shetty of Mangaluru City North and 60 corporators of the MCC were present. Two corporators from the SDPI remained neutral in the election.

Seven members each for the Town Planning and Reforms Standing Committee, Public Health and Education Standing Committee, Taxation, Finance & Appeal Standing Committee, and Accounts Standing Committee were elected unanimously during the election.