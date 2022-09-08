  1. Home
  BJP's Jayanand Anchan is Mayor of Mangaluru, Poornima is his deputy

BJP’s Jayanand Anchan is Mayor of Mangaluru, Poornima is his deputy

News Network
September 9, 2022

Mangaluru, Sept 9: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and senior corporator Jayanand Anchan, was on Friday, September 9, elected the mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation. 

The two-time corporator, Anchan, who represents Kadri Padavu ward, defeated Congress candidate M Shashidhar Hegde.

On the other hand, Poornima, a corporator from the BJP representing the Central Market ward, was elected as the deputy mayor. She defeated Congress candidate Zeenath Shamsuddin.

For the 23rd term, the post of Mayor was reserved for the general category while Deputy Mayor was reserved for Backward Class A woman

The elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, and members of the four standing committees of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) were conducted by Mysuru regional commissioner G C Prakash.

The BJP has a strength of 44 corporators in the MCC council. While the Congress has a strength of 14 corporators, the SDPI has two members in the council. 

While Anchan and Poornima secured 46 votes each in the election for mayor and deputy mayor posts, their opponents from the Congress bagged 14 votes each.

Of 65 voters, 62 including MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath of Mangaluru City South and Dr Y Bharath Shetty of Mangaluru City North and 60 corporators of the MCC were present. Two corporators from the SDPI remained neutral in the election.

The government had reserved the post of mayor for the 23rd term for general category and the deputy mayor’s post for Backward Class A woman candidates.

Seven members each for the Town Planning and Reforms Standing Committee, Public Health and Education Standing Committee, Taxation, Finance & Appeal Standing Committee, and Accounts Standing Committee were elected unanimously during the election.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 7,2022

Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader and Karnataka minister Umesh Katti passed away at a private hospital here late Tuesday, September 6, night after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 61.

Katti was Minister of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Forest in chief minister Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government. 

It is learnt that he suffered a cardiac arrest at around 10 p.m. at his Dollars Colony residence, as per the reports. He was rushed to MS Ramaiah hospital, where he breathed his last. 

He was a six term member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He entered politics after the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985 who was Member of the Legislative Assembly. Hukkeri was  his assembly constituency.

News Network
September 3,2022

New Delhi, Sept 3: The Bombay High Court has sought response from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and others on a petition filed by a man who blamed Covishield for his daughter's death and demanded a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the Indian vaccine-maker.

Petitioner Dilip Lunawat has also made Microsoft founder Bill Gates whose foundation had partnered with the SII, the Union government, the Maharashtra government, and Drug Controller of India (DCGI) respondents to the plea. A division bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and Madhav Jamdar on August 26 issued a notice to all the respondents in the petition. The matter has been posted for hearing on November 17.

The petitioner claimed that his daughter Snehal Lunawat, a medical student, was compelled to take the anti-coronavirus Covishield vaccine made by the SII at her college in Nashik on January 28, 2021, as she was a health worker. A few days later, Snehal suffered severe headache and vomiting and was taken to a hospital where doctors said she had bleeding in her brain, the petition said. Snehal died on March 1, 2021, and side-effects of the vaccine were the cause, it claimed.

The petition relied on a report submitted by the Central government's Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committee on October 2, 2021, which purportedly admitted that his daughter's death was due to the side-effects of Covishield. The petition demanded a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the SII. 

coastaldigest.com news network
September 2,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader cancelled all public programmes including his participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public programme as he tested positive for Covid-19.

As per the protocol, Khader underwent RTPCR test, made mandatory for all attendees with a 'close proximity pass' at a private hospital in Deralakatte and tested positive for the disease on Friday. As he had no symptoms, Khader decided to self-quarantine and cancelled all programmes for next three days.

Khader, who is also Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, had planned to submit a list of demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now he will now submit it to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Prominent among the demands include realising a long-pending demand of people on including Tulu language into the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The other demands included giving priority to employment of locals in MRPL, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), ONGC, banks among others. He also urged Centre to rename the Mangaluru Airport as Koti Chennaya Airport, tackle sea erosion along coast, redress toll problem and to expedite Shiradi tunnel project.

