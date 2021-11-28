  1. Home
  2. Bodies of 2 covid patients found in mortuary after 15 months in Bengaluru

Bodies of 2 covid patients found in mortuary after 15 months in Bengaluru

News Network
November 29, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 29: In a shocking incident, the dead bodies of two Covid-19 patients were found 15 months after they died at the ESI hospital mortuary in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru.

The authorities were planning to cremate the bodies on Monday as the family and relatives of one of the deceased did not show any interest in taking the body for final rites. And, the police were not able to trace another deceased person's whereabouts and family.

The bodies were recovered three days ago at the cold storage when the workers went there for cleaning. The negligence of the staff and doctors is said to be the reason for the dead bodies remaining at the cold storage without disposal.

The bodies were identified with the help of tags as Durga (40), a resident of Chamarajpet and Muniraju (35), a resident of K.P. Agrahara in Bengaluru. Both were admitted to the ESI hospital for the treatment of Corona infection in July, 2020.

However, as they succumbed to the deadly virus, their bodies were shifted to an old mortuary to be handed over to the BBMP for disposal. As the Covid protocol, the BBMP, the civic agency, was to cremate the dead bodies of the Corona victims and the bodies were not given to the families.

The ESI hospital's old mortuary has six cold storages for keeping the dead bodies. However, during the spike in the Covid deaths, it had become difficult for the hospital authorities to keep the dead bodies at the mortuary.

The government had constructed a new mortuary, which was inaugurated in December, 2020. As the new mortuary started functioning, due to negligence these two bodies remained in freezers.

The cleaning staff, who went to clean the old mortuary, noticed foul smell emanating from freezers and found bodies. The Rajajinagar police have taken up the case and tried to track relatives. Durga's husband is dead and her family has not shown interest in taking her body. The police were trying to find out the address of Muniraju's family members.

The development has drawn sharp reactions from the public against the ESI hospital staff and doctors for utter negligence in handling of dead bodies. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 22,2021

Sharukh.jpg

Shahrukh Khan smashed a six off last ball to help Tamil Nadu win the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Karnataka. With Tamil Nadu needing 5 off the last ball, Shahrukh Khan (33*), proved his mettle and crunched Prateek Jain’s delivery, clean as a whistle over deep square leg for six.

When he had come into bat in the middle, Tamil Nadu were in a spot of bother when they required 57 off 28 balls. From then on, the right-handed batter launched his counter-attack, providing Tamil Nadu a fresh lease of life. It all came down to the wire, with TN needing five runs off the final ball with Shahrukh finishing it in style with a beautiful shot.

Earlier, Karnataka’s lower order was largely responsible for their total going past 150. Left arm spinner R Sai Kishore landed the initial blows for Tamil Nadu, striking off his first ball to bowl Rohan Kadam through the gate. Soon after, Karnataka lost Karun Nair and Manish Pandey off successive balls to the spinners. The wobble was steadied by Abhinav Manohar and Sharath BR through a 55-run stand.

The innings got a big impetus in the death overs, bowled by T Natarajan and Sandeep Warrier, who ended up giving 49 in the last four overs. J Suchith and Praveen Dubey added 41 in just 19 balls to take Karnataka to a total that kept them in the game, until that final blow from Shahrukh.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 18,2021

sahib.jpg

Lahore, Nov 18: Over 100 Sikh pilgrims from India, including Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, are expected to arrive at the revered Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on Thursday using the visa-free Kartarpur corridor, some 20 months after the pilgrimage was suspended following the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday, the first batch of 28 Indian Sikhs, including women, arrived in Pakistan to take part in the annual commemoration of the birth of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on Friday. Similarly, over 2,500 Indian Sikhs also arrived via the Wagah border crossing.

“The Indian Punjab chief minister (Channi) along with his delegation is also scheduled to visit Darbar Sahib on Thur¬s¬day,” Karta¬rpur Pro¬ject Management Unit chief executive officer Muhammad Latif said.

Latif also told the Dawn newspaper that over 100 Indian pilgrims were expected to visit the gurdwara on Thursday.

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, will be celebrated on November 19.

Till Wednesday, over 2,500 Sikh pilgrims have arrived via the Wagah border.

The pilgrims left for Nankana Sahib soon after their arrival to participate in the main event at Gurdwara Janam Asthan on Friday, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi told the Dawn newspaper.

“All the visiting Sikhs from India and elsewhere will be facilitated for travelling to Kartarpur sahib,” he added.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian government reopened the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from its side on Wednesday.

India signed the Kartarpur corridor agreement with Pakistan on October 24, 2019.

Under the pact, Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round the year visa-free travel through the 4.5-km-long passage.

In November 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor as part of the commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at a colourful ceremony, paving the way for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of their religion's holiest sites in Pakistan without needing a visa. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 25,2021

JEnotes.jpg

Kalaburgi, Nov 25: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau were in for a shock during a raid at the house of PWD Jewargi subdivision junior engineer Shantagouda Biradar at Gubbi colony here on Wednesday when they found currency notes worth Rs 13 lakh in the denomination of Rs 500 stuffed inside the pipeline.

The officials also found bundles of notes at the PoP ceiling of the hall.  The raid yielded Rs 54,50,000 in cash, 2 houses in Kalaburagi, one plot in Bengaluru, 36 acres of farmland, 3 cars, a school bus, a two-wheeler, Rs 15 lakh worth of household utensils and 100 grams of gold.

A team of ACB sleuths pounced on Shantanagouda’s residence in Kalaburagi at 5.30 am. Biradar, who was staying on the first floor of the building, suspected the ACB raid and refused to open the door for about 20 minutes. 

The officials grew suspicious that the JE could have stashed cash inside the pipe when the latter’s son was seen frequenting near the pipeline and got the pipeline drilled in the afternoon. Much to their shock, bundles of the currency notes started flowing out of the pipe. The JE has stuffed nearly Rs 13 lakh inside the pipe, the sources said.

The officials have information that Shantanagouda might have shifted huge amounts of cash to other locations and an investigation is going on in this direction also. 

A team of ACB sleuths led by North-East zone SP Mahesh Meghannavar raided the farmhouse located on the outskirts of Hangaraga (B) village in Yadrami taluk and the PWD office at Jewargi town. The officials found a gravel crushing machine in the farmhouse.

Shantanagouda did not cooperate with the officials initially and didn’t hand over the locker key of the house. The locker was opened by using a cutter, said ACB sources.

He has been working as a junior engineer in the Jewargi subdivision for 10 years. SP Meghannavar said the ACB officials from Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir inspected three places belonging to Shantanagouda.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.