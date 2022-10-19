Bommai dubs Cong ‘jobless’ as it launches ‘SayCM’ campaign after 'PayCM'

  1. Home
News Network
October 19, 2022

Yadgir, Oct 19: Hitting back at the Congress for its 'SayCM' campaign, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday called the grand old party "jobless". 

He said the BJP government in the state led by him believes in the fact that its work should speak for itself and is working for the welfare of the people.

"Let them do, let them do more. They are jobless, so they are doing such things, but we have a responsibility to run the government and do public welfare work. We are reaching out to people through our work. We believe that our work should speak rather than us speaking, and are doing our work," Bommai said.

He was responding to a question on Congress' 'SayCM' campaign. The Congress in Karnataka today announced the launch of 'SayCM.com' campaign, with 'SayCM QR code', targeting Bommai and the BJP government over alleged unfulfilled promises made by the governing party in its 2018 poll manifesto.

The 'SayCM' campaign follows the Congress’ recent 'PayCM' campaign targeting Bommai and his government over graft allegations. The 'SayCM' QR code that has been launched looks similar to 'PayCM' with CM Bommai's face, but will take the user to 'SayCM.com'. 

News Network
October 15,2022

rahuil.jpg

Ballari, Oct 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka as against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a "40 per cent commission" government.

The BJP government in Karnataka is "anti-SC and ST" and there is a 50 per cent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people, Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

The BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40 per cent commission" government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged.

Cong leaders hit out at RSS-BJP

The Congress leaders slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state and the ruling party's parent outfit the RSS and alleged that the nation is facing challenges from fascist forces. 

Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ballari, Congress leader Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the nation is facing challenges from "fascist" forces.

Condemning what he called the "communal forces," Gehlot claimed that people are suffering due to unemployment and price rise. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP and RSS for "disturbing peace" in the country by indulging in "communal" politics. 

News Network
October 5,2022

siblings.jpg

Sullia: A brother-sister duo was killed when as their scooter was knocked down by a speeding car on Subramanya-Jalsoor state highway at Elimale in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada on October 4. 

The victims are Moksha and Nishant, children of Devidas, resident of Kadapala Bajinadka. Nishant was a student at Sullia junior college, while Moksha was a fifth grade student of Devachalla government model higher primary school.

Nishant was riding the scooter with Moksha riding pillion. When they approached midway at Elimale and Jabale, their scooter was hit by a speeding Maruti car. Both were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to Sullia government hospital immediately by locals.

Nishant succumbed on the way, while his sister Moksha breathed her last as she was being taken to Mangaluru for higher treatment.

News Network
October 5,2022

Five states are now in the process of finding private players for running state-sponsored district hospitals. States including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Meghalaya are handing over district hospitals to private healthcare companies to run attached medical colleges on a public-private-partnership (PPP) basis.

This is a part of Niti Aayog’s decision to privatise government hospitals that was taken in January 2020. The think tank had already developed the Concession Agreement Guiding Principles for Setting up Medical Colleges, which was drawn up based on models tried in Gujarat and Karnataka earlier.

Madhya Pradesh plans to set up medical colleges in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Katni, Balaghat and Indore in the first phase under a DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) basis, according to a press report.

Under the plan, the state government will provide land to the private partner on a 99-year (60 years + 39 years) lease to set up a medical college and in addition, will provide a 300-bed district hospital to the partner.

In Uttar Pradesh, 16 medical colleges are to be developed under the state government’s one-district-one-medical-college initiative, which is being financed by the Viability Gap Funding scheme of the Central government. UP government will provide a district hospital and the land for medical colleges on a 33-year lease. 

Meghalaya has invited bidders to develop Shillong Medical College and Hospital and similar plans are afoot in Karnataka and Maharashtra as well. Punjab is another state that has expressed an interest to join the initiative.

