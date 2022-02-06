  1. Home
  2. Book U T Khader, Zameer Ahmed, Tanvir Sait on sedition charges: BJP MLA on hijab row

Book U T Khader, Zameer Ahmed, Tanvir Sait on sedition charges: BJP MLA on hijab row

News Network
February 6, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Chief Minister's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya urged the Karnataka government to book sedition cases against three Congress leaders Tanvir Sait, U T Khader and Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The MLA, who intimate photos with a nurse had gone viral, accused the Congress leaders of instigating girl students of the Muslim community to attend classes wearing hijabs.

Speaking to media persons in Honnali town on Sunday, he alleged that some terrorist organisation is behind this development and it wants to harm communal harmony in the state. 

So girl students of the Muslim community started attending classes wearing hijab recently, he said.

He also said that the state government would not allow Karnataka to become Taliban.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Media Release
February 2,2022

markaz1.jpg

Markaz English Medium School, Karanthur, Calicut has been certified by British Council, under the auspices of British High commission conducts  assessments and observations Globally for promoting International  Dimensions in school curriculum. 

MEMS International gets this certification for the second time.

School Principal Kalam Siddiqui received the certificate in the presence of Sheikh Abu Bakar Ahmed chancellor Jamia Markaz,  from Ahammed Devarkovil, Hon: Minister for Ports, Museums and Archaeology. School Manager Shaheer Azhari, Vice Principal Mohammed Rifay Mangalore , PTA executives Showkath and AbduRahman were present at the occasion.

Facilities at School:
Serene Campus 
CBSE Curriculum
Moral Education 
Smart Classrooms 
Innovation Lab ATL (Atal Tinkering Lab) 
Full-fledged Science Labs, Library, IT Lab, Basketball court,Spacious Ground ,SPC, CCA, Transportation, Entrance coaching and Hostel facilities 

Admissions are Open for academic year 2022-23 Started for ZeeQue, KG , Grade I - IX, Plus One Science. 

Contact: 0495 2800302, +91 9036913486

markaz2.jpg

Comments

Mohammed Ashraf Ali
 - 
Thursday, 3 Feb 2022

Best of luck

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 4,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu B Chouhan has urged the administrations of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada to take stern measures to prevent cattle thefts in the region. 

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of three coastal districts, the minister urged to constitute Gau Raksha Samithis to ensure that such incidents of cattle theft do not recur in three districts.

“The district administrations and police should take measures to prevent instances of cattle thefts reported in these districts. I have read in the media reports on the increase in incidents of cattle theft being reported in the coastal districts.

"There is a need to constitute Gau Raksha Samithis under the guidance of deputy commissioner/superintendent of police, to keep an eye on vehicles transporting cattle illegally. The police patrolling should be increased along with setting up additional check posts that function round the clock to check the illegal transportation of cattle," said the Minister. 

"There should be a fear among those who are engaged in illegal transportation of cattle. There is a need to instil confidence among those who rear cattle in their houses for livelihood, by ensuring sufficient protection to the cows reared by them,” the minister said in his letter.

The minister directed that an agreement between those who are selling cattle and one who buys the cattle for rearing should be written on stamp papers.

Details of the cattle transportation with time should be mentioned in the agreement. Similarly, photographs of the cattle with date on it should be shown to the police while transporting the cattle. The police should allow such vehicles only after verifying documents and photographs, the minister said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 5,2022

kalaburgi.jpg

Thousands of students led by Congress MLA Kaneez Fathima staged a protest in front of the deputy commissioner's office in Kalaburgi on Saturday condemning the denial of the entry of hijab-clad girl students into PU colleges in Udupi and Kundapur.

Holding placards that read-Hijab is our rights, the students shouted slogans against the decision taken by the college administrative board.

"Wearing hijab is the fundamental right of Muslim women. Why are you imposing curbs which were not in force hitherto? Muslim women have been wearing hijab for decades. Girl students who went to college by wearing hijab as usual, have been prevented from entering the college premises. It is illegal and unconstitutional," the agitators accused.

Gulbarga North MLA Kaneez Fathima said, "Being an MLA, I have taken part in the Legislative Sessions wearing hijab and has thrown lights on the problems faced by the people of my constituency. Will you stop me from entering the session from now onwards?"

"Forcing the Hijab-clad students to stand near the gate of schools and colleges is the extremity of the cruelty. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh should take steps to ensure that such incidents don't recur in the future. Communal harmony should be maintained besides taking precautionary measures against disrupting the National unity," she appealed.

A memorandum was submitted to the deputy commissioner.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.