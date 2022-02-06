Book U T Khader, Zameer Ahmed, Tanvir Sait on sedition charges: BJP MLA on hijab row

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Chief Minister's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya urged the Karnataka government to book sedition cases against three Congress leaders Tanvir Sait, U T Khader and Zameer Ahmed Khan.
The MLA, who intimate photos with a nurse had gone viral, accused the Congress leaders of instigating girl students of the Muslim community to attend classes wearing hijabs.
Speaking to media persons in Honnali town on Sunday, he alleged that some terrorist organisation is behind this development and it wants to harm communal harmony in the state.
So girl students of the Muslim community started attending classes wearing hijab recently, he said.
He also said that the state government would not allow Karnataka to become Taliban.
