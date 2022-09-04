  1. Home
Boy booked under POCSO after Class 10 girlfriend allows him to enter her house secretly at midnight

News Network
September 4, 2022

Mangaluru, Sept 4: The police have registered a case against a 17-year-old boy for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 10 student in Beltahandy taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

A complaint filed by a 16-year-old victim said that she got in touch with the boy on Instagram a year ago and were in touch with each other regularly and were having an affair.

Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said that the boy in conflict with law would often pester her that he would visit her house.

On August 13, the boy had reportedly asked the girl to keep the door of her house open in the night and had even warned of creating a scene in front of her house if she failed to do so. Accordingly, at around midnight, the boy messaged her stating that he had reached her house and was outside.

Afraid of the boy creating a scene outside her house, the victim confirmed that her family members were asleep, before opening the door. 

She invited the accused to her room, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Later, he allegedly threatened her with dire consequences in the event the incident came to light.

In her complaint, the victim said that he had visited her house at least five times and sexually assaulted her. 

The boy had called the girl on September 2 and informed her that he would be visiting her house. Despite the girl's objections, he had visited the house at around 11.50 pm and later sexually assaulted her. 

Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint. The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 376 and 506 and under the provisions of the Pocso Act and investigation is under way.

August 29,2022

shivamurthy murugha sharanu.jpg

Haveri, Aug 29: Police on Monday stopped Chitradurga Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who was booked for sexually abusing schoolgirls under POCSO Act, near Bankapura in Haveri district and directed him to return to Chitradurga. 

Mysuru City police on Saturday had booked the seer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 for allegedly sexually abusing high school girls. Nazarbad police had booked the pontiff under sections based on the complaint by Child Development and Protection Officer Chandrakumar.

The FIR has been registered against four persons, including the warden. According to the complaint, the pontiff used to sexually abuse high school girls, who were residing in a hostel run by the mutt. The two students reached out to Odanadi Seva Samsthe in Mysuru and explained the abuse to the authorities concerned.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday declined to comment on the allegations against the seer and the case as “the investigation is on”.

“This is an important case – under POCSO Act and also a kidnap case in Chitradurga...the police have registered both the cases and investigations are on. In such a situation, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation,” Bommai told reporters. “The police have complete freedom... They will investigate and the truth will come out.”

August 30,2022

maidan.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet and ordered status quo on land by both parties.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee asked the parties to approach the Karnataka High Court for the resolution of the dispute.

"The issues raised in the Special Leave Petition may be agitated by both parties before the High Court. In the meanwhile, the status quo as of today will be maintained by both sides. SLP is disposed of," the bench also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the order of the High Court.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet. 

August 23,2022

adaniairport.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 23: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), run by Adani Airports, has sought an immediate increase of Rs 100 in user development fee (UDF) on domestic passengers to facilitate development activities.

It has also requested permission to levy the fee on both arriving and departing passengers.

The airport, in its latest tariff filing, has sought to levy a UDF of Rs 250 on domestic passengers starting this October, and gradually increasing it to Rs 725 by March 31, 2026.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), the tariff-fixing body, is in the process of fixing tariff for Mangaluru airport for the period of April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026.

For international passengers, it has sought to levy UDF of Rs 525 and increase it to Rs 1,200 by March 2026.

The users fee will be charged on both departing and arriving passengers if the AERA agrees to it. Currently, the UDF is Rs 150 for domestic and Rs 825 for international passengers, but is charged only on departing passengers.

The Adani Group took over the operations of the international airport in the Karnataka port city on October 31, 2020.

In its filing with the pricing regulator, the airport said no tariff revision had taken place since 2010. The modernisation plan of the airport is also underway. The cumulative impact of these considerations will have a consequential impact on the tariff, it said.

The proposed developmental projects, including recarpeting of the runway, and construction of a new terminal building and cargo terminal, is estimated to cost about Rs 5,200 crore. The airport said it will fund these through debt and equity from parent Adani Enterprise.

The airport has also sought increase in landing and parking charges for airlines. The AERA has sought comment from airlines, passenger associations and business jet operators.

