  2. Boyfriend arrested for abetting suicide of former Miss Andhra in Bengaluru

News Network
July 28, 2023

Bengaluru, July 28: Police in northern Bengaluru arrested a gym instructor for abetting the suicide of a former Miss Andhra last week. 

On July 21, 25-year-old Vidyashri B R allegedly hanged herself at her home in Kempapura near Chikkabanavar. She lived with her mother Triveni R and her younger brother Manoj B R. Her father passed away six years ago. 

An MCA graduate, Vidyashri worked for Blue Yonder, an American multinational, in Bellandur and also dabbled in modelling. She had won the Miss Andhra title. 

In 2021, Vidyashri befriended Akshay, an instructor at a gym in Basaveshwara Nagar, on Facebook. He is originally from Mandya and lives with his parents in Kengeri. 

Akshay and Vidyashri started dating and developed intimacy. They went on vacation multiple times and were supposed to get married. She also loaned him money. 

About three months ago, Akshay started avoiding her. He told her he wouldn't care if she died. He then stopped answering her phone calls and replying to her messages. 

Police investigations show that disagreements arose between the couple after Vidyashri asked him to return her money. He allegedly threatened to leak her private pictures. 

While Vidyashri's family knew about her relationship with Akshay, they weren't aware of why she killed herself. 

Death note

In the aftermath of her death, the family looked for a diary she regularly kept and came across a purported death note. 

Vidyashri wrote that Akshay was responsible for her death and treated her like a b***h. She also wrote about how he owed her Rs 1.76 lakh and switched off his phone when she asked him to return the money. She was depressed and didn't want to live, she reportedly wrote. 

After the discovery of the death note, her mother filed a police complaint against Akshay on Wednesday. Police arrested him on Thursday. 

News Network
July 14,2023

Bengaluru, July 14: Newly constructed Shivamoga Airport in Karnataka is likely to be operationalised from August 11 and all pending amenities in the Airport would be made available by July 20, state minister for Large Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, said on Thursday.

He instructed officials to ensure that all amenities at the Shivamogga airport should be ready by July 20 while chairing a progress review meeting of new airports in the state.

"Ambulance and other vehicles need to be arranged and a coffee cafe is required to be opened. Apart from these, some technical and non-technical staff need to be appointed. The airport should be ready for operations by July 20 and all the requirements should be fulfilled by then," the minister said at the meeting.

The Directorate of Civil Aviation has permitted Karnataka State Industries and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) to conduct the operation and maintenance of this airport, making it the first airport to be maintained by an institution of the state government, the minister informed.

If everything goes as per plan, the first flight from Bengaluru would land at Shivamogga airport on August 11. Prominent citizens, including people's representatives, will be invited to be part of the historic moment, Patil informed.

He also reviewed the progress of the ongoing work for the Vijayapura airport.

Voicing his misgivings over the airport not being provided with a night landing facility, the minister directed the officials concerned to introduce night landing facility at the airport.

"The original plan did not include the night landing facility. So far, about Rs 350 crore has been spent on the airport project and an additional Rs 12 crore will be required to introduce a night landing facility here. Runway work has been completed and all structure-related works will be done in three months. Simultaneously, installation of the equipment will be taken care of," he said.

The minister also reviewed the progress of ongoing airport projects at Hassan, Rayachuru and Karawara. He also held discussions on airstrips at Dharmasthala, Kodagu and Chikkamagalu, which were proposed in the recent state budget.

News Network
July 24,2023

Mangaluru, July 24: The coastal belt of Karnataka including Dakshina Kannada has been receiving heavy rainfall for past few days with rivers overflowing and many areas flooded. 

With catchment areas receiving heavy rainfall, the highway near Subrahmanya has been inundated. Several college students were forced to cross the flooded road to attend the college to write their semester exams.

Many students have also urged the Mangalore University to postpone the exams due to heavy rains in the region.

With catchment areas receiving bountiful showers, the water-level of river Nethravati reached 7.9 metres in Bantwal and a few areas are facing the threat of flood.

As a result, the Bantwal tahsildar has declared holidays for a few schools that are facing flood threat. Similarly, the Kadaba tahsildar has declared holiday for schools and PU colleges in Kadaba taluk on Monday.

 Holidays have also been declared for the Government Model Higher Primary School at Madya and the Aliyoor primary and high school after a tree fell on the road and the water-level of the river increased.

The Mangalore University has postponed scheduled exams for degree colleges in Kodagu owing to heavy rain in the district.

News Network
July 21,2023

Bengaluru, July 21: JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said his party has decided to work together as an Opposition with the BJP, in the interest of the state.

Stating that party supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has authorised him to take any final decision regarding the party, he said there is still time for Parliament polls to talk about it.

Kumaraswamy was responding to a question on the discussions in the JD(S) legislature party meeting on Thursday night, which was attended by Gowda, amid reports about the possibility of JD(S) allying with the NDA ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"I have already said both inside and outside the assembly, as both BJP and JD(S) are Opposition parties, it has been decided to work together in the interest of the state. Even today morning, MLAs of our party discussed how to go ahead," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, in the legislature party meeting Gowda has advised that after gathering the opinion all the leaders, a 10-member team has to be formed with representation from all communities, for the party organisation and to raise the voice against the misdeeds of this (Congress) government in all the 31 districts.

"Still there is 11 months for Parliament elections. Let's see when Parliament election comes. It was advised to organise the party. Also, Deve Gowda has said that he has authorised me to take any final decision regarding the party," he added.

In the elections to the 224-member Assembly held in May, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19. 

