Brahmin teacher who served for 29 years in Muslim school gets a heartfelt farewell

Mangaluru: In a heartfelt farewell, the Govt Muslim Residential School near Deralakatte bid an emotional goodbye to Manjunath Bhat, a mathematics teacher who dedicated 29 years of his life to shaping young minds. The event, held on Monday, was organized by the school and its alumni association as Bhat prepares to retire in March.

Poornima, district officer from the minority welfare department, praised Bhat’s unwavering commitment. “Serving at the same institution for 29 years is no small feat. It speaks volumes about his dedication,” she remarked.

His colleague, Mohammed Haneef, reflected on Bhat’s exemplary service. “Teaching Muslim children for nearly three decades, he never faced a single complaint. He is truly a model teacher. Post-retirement, he plans to take up farming in his village,” he shared.

Mohammed Anwar AS, president of the alumni association and professor at Yenepoya Medical College, expressed deep gratitude. “No matter how far we go, we must always remember our teachers. I owe my success, in part, to educators like Manjunath Bhat,” he said, recalling cherished memories from his school days.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Bhat addressed the gathering, saying, “I never expected such a grand farewell. My bond with my students is unbreakable, and this event is a testament to the strength of that connection.”

The farewell was presided over by school principal Umarabba, who lauded Bhat’s dedication. “He has been a pillar of this institution, recognized as a model teacher who served with diligence, regardless of the challenges faced,” he noted.

The celebration saw alumni and dignitaries honouring Bhat with valuable gifts, including a gold ring. His wife, Sahana, and children, Srivatsa and Sindhoora, stood by his side as he was showered with love and appreciation—an unforgettable tribute to a teacher whose legacy will live on in the hearts of his students.