BSY gets relief from Supreme Court in corruption case

Bagalkot, July 15: An aggrieved family member of one of the four persons injured in recent communal violence occurred at Kerur town in Bagalkot district today threw Rs 2 lakh given by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah at his vehicle.
Siddaramaiah, who is also Congress MLA from Badami, had to face the anger of the people in when he visited victims at hospitals who had sustained injuries during the recent communal violence.
The family members of those injured were angry over the fact that no leader from the Opposition party had come to visit them even after so many days.
Siddaramaiah reportedly tried to console them, and gave Rs 50,000 each to the family members of four injured persons, including one Mohammad Hanif, even as they refused to take money. After Siddaramaiah's vehicle started moving, a woman threw the money at the vehicle, saying that they do not need money.
"We do not need money, but we need justice. Miscreants to who disturb peace and cause violence should be punished. Peace should prevail in the society," said the Muslim woman who threw money back at Siddaramaiah's vehicle.
They lamented that though a minister came, he met only one community. Former minister H Y Meti and others did not come to meet the family members of the injured, they added.
In a video, which is being circulated on social media, a Muslim woman can be seen throwing Rs 2 lakh compensation given by the CLP leader at his convoy refusing to accept it as Siddaramaiah drove away.
Earlier in the day, the former Karnataka chief minister had visited a hospital in Bagalkot district where the injured victims of the communal clashes are being treated.
"Today, I visited the Bagalkot hospital who were injured in the recent riots in Kerur of Badami assembly constituency and inquired about their well-being. MLA Ananda Nyamagowda, former minister HY Meti, former MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar, Ajay Kumar Saranayake and others were present," Siddaramaiah tweeted.
According to the police, the issue began on July 6 when members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike, confronted a Muslim youth, identified as Yasin, and accused him of teasing Hindu girls. This led to a heated exchange and, later, Yasin brought more people with him and assaulted the men who confronted him.
This prompted the Hindu group to retaliate. Overall, at least four people were injured in the clashes.
To prevent a possible law and order issue, authorities imposed Section 144 for a day, banning large gatherings in the town. A total of 18 people – from both the Hindu and Muslim communities – have been arrested.
