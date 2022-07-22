BSY gets relief from Supreme Court in corruption case

  1. Home
July 22, 2022

Bengaluru, July 22: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa won a reprieve today from the Supreme Court, which has put on hold criminal proceedings in a corruption cases against him.

The Karnataka High Court had refused to cancel an FIR registered against Mr Yediyurappa, who is accused in a land allocation scam.

The senior BJP leader is accused of denotifying acres of land illegally in 2006-7 and allotting the land to entrepreneurs - when he was Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. The case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

In 2020, the High Court had rejected his request that the FIR registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta police be cancelled. High Court judge John Michael Cunha had reprimanded the police for delaying the investigation. "The circumstances clearly indicate the delay is intentional and deliberate," the judge had said.

The FIR was registered against Mr Yediyurappa in 2013 after a private complaint made by one Vasudeva Reddy alleged the former chief minister had denotified land in Bellandur and Devarabeesanahalli, acquired to develop an IT park. 

July 22,2022

New Delhi, July 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education will not declare merit lists for class 10 and 12 exams to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students, Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said on Friday.

The CBSE did not announce merit lists in 2020 and 2021 as the results were declared on the basis of alternate assessment scheme because exams could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As per earlier decision of the board, no merit list will be declared to avoid unhealthy competition among students. The board is also not awarding first, second and third division to its students," Bhardwaj said.

"The board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects," he added.

The results for the 2022 examination for classes 10 and 12 were announced on Friday. While 92.7 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 exam, 94.40 per cent passed the Class 10 exam.

In Class 12, 1,34,797 students scored above 95 per cent and 33,432 scored above 90 per cent.

In Class 10, 64,908 candidates scored above 95 per cent and 2,36,993 scored above 90 per cent. 

July 15,2022

Bagalkot, July 15: An aggrieved family member of one of the four persons injured in recent communal violence occurred at Kerur town in Bagalkot district today threw Rs 2 lakh given by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah at his vehicle.

Siddaramaiah, who is also Congress MLA from Badami, had to face the anger of the people in when he visited victims at hospitals who had sustained injuries during the recent communal violence.

The family members of those injured were angry over the fact that no leader from the Opposition party had come to visit them even after so many days.

Siddaramaiah reportedly tried to console them, and gave Rs 50,000 each to the family members of four injured persons, including one Mohammad Hanif, even as they refused to take money. After Siddaramaiah's vehicle started moving, a woman threw the money at the vehicle, saying that they do not need money.

"We do not need money, but we need justice. Miscreants to who disturb peace and cause violence should be punished. Peace should prevail in the society," said the Muslim woman who threw money back at Siddaramaiah's vehicle.

They lamented that though a minister came, he met only one community. Former minister H Y Meti and others did not come to meet the family members of the injured, they added.

In a video, which is being circulated on social media, a Muslim woman can be seen throwing Rs 2 lakh compensation given by the CLP leader at his convoy refusing to accept it as Siddaramaiah drove away. 

Earlier in the day, the former Karnataka chief minister had visited a hospital in Bagalkot district where the injured victims of the communal clashes are being treated.

"Today, I visited the Bagalkot hospital who were injured in the recent riots in Kerur of Badami assembly constituency and inquired about their well-being. MLA Ananda Nyamagowda, former minister HY Meti, former MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar, Ajay Kumar Saranayake and others were present," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

According to the police, the issue began on July 6 when members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike, confronted a Muslim youth, identified as Yasin, and accused him of teasing Hindu girls. This led to a heated exchange and, later, Yasin brought more people with him and assaulted the men who confronted him.

This prompted the Hindu group to retaliate. Overall, at least four people were injured in the clashes.

To prevent a possible law and order issue, authorities imposed Section 144 for a day, banning large gatherings in the town. A total of 18 people – from both the Hindu and Muslim communities – have been arrested. 

July 22,2022

The BJP may lack elected MPs and MLAs from Kerala but the party's state unit is on cloud nine over NDA's Droupadi Murmu possibly receiving one vote in the just concluded Presidential polls from the state, dominated by blocs led by the CPI(M) and the Congress.

Murmu scripted history on Thursday by becoming the country's first tribal President, defeating Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha in an election where the MPs and MLAs voted to pick the country's constitutional head. The BJP neither has representation in the state Assembly nor in the Lok Sabha. The single vote polled to Murmu from Kerala has kicked up a debate in the Left-ruled state as the BJP valued it higher than the other 139 votes that went to Sinha while the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress did not want to pin the blame on anyone without knowing facts.

An elated BJP state unit credited its outreach to other party MLAs for the lone vote Murmu got from Kerala, even as it said it expected two votes in her favour. Soon after the results were announced, BJP's Kerala chief K Surendran, on his Facebook page, shared the purported break-up chart of the total votes polled to both candidates from the states and the Parliament, which seemed to indicate one state MLA's preference for the NDA candidate. As there is no BJP legislator in the 140-member state Assembly, Sinha was expected to corner all the votes en bloc.

Incidentally, only a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Neel Ratan Singh Patel was allowed to cast his vote in the presidential polls from here on July 18 as he was undergoing an Ayurvedic treatment at a hospital in Palakkad district. Murmu securing the solitary vote has made political observers wonder whether some legislator had done it deliberately or by mistake.

However, Surendran expressed joy over the matter, saying the lone vote is of "more value than the rest of 139 votes polled". He also termed the vote received by Murmu as a "positive" one against the negative stand being taken by the respective fronts headed by the Left and the Congress in the state.

Addressing a press meet on Friday, he said the vote polled to the NDA candidate from the state was not an "accidental" one as believed by many. He said he had sent a letter to all the 140 MLAs in the state and MPs from the state requesting them to cast their vote for Murmu. Many of them were met personally with the request and there were several legislators and parliamentarians from the state who secretly admitted they would like to vote for Murmu, he claimed.

"They told us in person that they could not violate the party line and vote for the NDA candidate but their conscience is with her. We had strong expectations about two votes but we did not get one of them in the last moment. We don't know whether it was so because of any pressure from the respective party leadership," Surendran said.

When reporters asked the details about the person who voted in favour of the NDA nominee, the BJP leader laughed it off, asking the media to find it out. He also said the BJP state leadership had not approached the MLAs and MPs discreetly but through an open letter and out of a sincere wish that a person hailing from a tribal community should become the President.

Responding to the matter, senior Congress leader V D Satheesan said no one actually knows what had happened in the presidential election. "It is not right to insult anyone without knowing the things properly," the Leader of Opposition told reporters in Kozhikode. When the media asked whether the ruling CPI(M) would look into any suspected incident of cross voting and probe who did it, party state secretary Balakrishnan asked how could it be done.

"If you(media) know a way please let us know," he told reporters here. When asked whether the party doubts any particular MLA, the Left leader said it was not right to blame anyone without any proof. "Normally you people (reporters) guess and write about such matters. But in this case, I couldn't find any such articles. CPI (M) MLAs will not do this," he added.

