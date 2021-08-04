BSY’s opponents left out of CM Bommai’s cabinet

Bengaluru, Aug 4: The BJP central leadership has given a shock to the legislators by not considering them for ministerial berths in Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet for rebelling against BS Yediyurappa during his tenure as the chief minister.

Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, and CP Yogeshwar's names were left out while preparing the list of 29 probable ministers.

Yatnal has been very vocal against Yediyurappa. He had called Yediyurappa a rubber stamp chief minister as his son Vijayendra was handling government affairs.

He also accused the Yediyurappa's government of indulging in unbridled corruption in various issues, including tackling COVID-19, while making out a case for replacing him if the BJP is to be ''saved'' in Karnataka.

Bellad alleged that his phone was being tapped and it was part of attempts to fix him as part of a conspiracy, in order to defame him. He had petitioned the then Home Minister Bommai and Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri in this regard for an inquiry and to get the matter investigated.

On the other hand, Yogeshwar had demanded the ouster of Yediyurappa as chief minister over the interference of Vijayendra in administrative affairs.

He had gone to the extent of calling Yediyurappa an elephant. "Change is necessary. We can't allow elephant's son (BY Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa) to carry howdah (CM post) because his father carried it,'' he had commented.

Moreover, the central leadership has also dropped senior legislators and former ministers Suresh Kumar, Jagadish Shettar, and Aravind Limbavali.