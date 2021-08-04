  1. Home
  2. BSY’s opponents left out of CM Bommai’s cabinet

News Network
August 4, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 4: The BJP central leadership has given a shock to the legislators by not considering them for ministerial berths in Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet for rebelling against BS Yediyurappa during his tenure as the chief minister.

Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, and CP Yogeshwar's names were left out while preparing the list of 29 probable ministers.

Yatnal has been very vocal against Yediyurappa. He had called Yediyurappa a rubber stamp chief minister as his son Vijayendra was handling government affairs.

He also accused the Yediyurappa's government of indulging in unbridled corruption in various issues, including tackling COVID-19, while making out a case for replacing him if the BJP is to be ''saved'' in Karnataka.

Bellad alleged that his phone was being tapped and it was part of attempts to fix him as part of a conspiracy, in order to defame him. He had petitioned the then Home Minister Bommai and Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri in this regard for an inquiry and to get the matter investigated.

On the other hand, Yogeshwar had demanded the ouster of Yediyurappa as chief minister over the interference of Vijayendra in administrative affairs.

He had gone to the extent of calling Yediyurappa an elephant. "Change is necessary. We can't allow elephant's son (BY Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa) to carry howdah (CM post) because his father carried it,'' he had commented.

Moreover, the central leadership has also dropped senior legislators and former ministers Suresh Kumar, Jagadish Shettar, and Aravind Limbavali.

News Network
July 31,2021

Bengaluru, July 31: The Karnataka government on Saturday announced that people arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra have to mandatorily have a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours if they are coming to the state.

The order is applicable to all the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal vehicles, Additional Chief Secretary Health Jawaid Akhtar said in a statement.

As per the order, airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours. Railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates.

For those travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure that they possess RT-PCR negative certificates.

Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Kerala -- Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Mysore -- and Maharashtra -- Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar -- shall establish check posts and make arrangements to deploy necessary staff to ensure that all the vehicles (driver, passengers, helper/cleaner) entering Karnataka are checked for the compliance of the above requirement.

"Also, it's mandatory for students and public visiting Karnataka daily for education, business & other reasons to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days & possess the negative test report," the government said in its order.

The passenger's swab shall be collected on arrival in Karnataka with necessary details like phone number, address, etc duly verified with his ID card. On receipt of the RT-PCR test report, further action will be taken as per the State protocol.

Taking to Twitter, former Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to impose stricter restrictions along the Kerala border.

Kerala is recording more than 20k cases for four days in a row and its alarming. We have stop cross border transmissions at any cost, he said.

News Network
August 2,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 2: Karnataka government transferred Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's secretary Dr Selvakumar S to the post of Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.

Dr Selvakumar S was replaced on Sunday by Ponnuraj V, who served as the Managing Director of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited.

A notification from the Karnataka government said, "Dr Selvakumar S, IAS, Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood."

"Ponnuraj V, IAS, Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka," it added.

The notification further stated that Ponnuraj V has also been placed in concurrent charge of the post of Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited with immediate effect and until further orders.

News Network
August 1,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 1: The Karnataka government has notified an order prohibiting diversion of funds from Hindu temples to non-Hindu religious institutions.

The government has barred deviation of funds from either the 'tastik' amount or the annual grants.

As many as 757 religious centres and 111 prayer centres in the state receive 'tastik' and annual grant from Muzrai department. The order instructs that such grants be given to the concerned institutions through the Department of Minority Welfare, Hajj and Waqf.

A notification in this regard was released by the Karnataka Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments department, popularly known as muzrai department, dated 23 July. It restricts diversion of funds from Muzrai department controlled Hindu temples to any other non-Hindu causes.

The decision was taken after members of the state and district Dharmic Parishads opposed the diversion of funds from Hindu temples to other religious institutions.

Diversion of the funds from the muzrai department to imams of mosques were recently opposed by Hindu organisations.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had opposed the decision of the government to provide Covid pandemic relief to the imams of 41 mosques and madrasas of Dakshina Kannada district from the funds of the muzrai department.

The VHP, instead, had urged the government to use the funds from 'devasthanams and temples' for the Hindu community.

In reply, Muzrai Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojary had assured the Hindu organisation to stop the financial aid from the department to non-Hindu religious institutions.

The Muzrai department had earlier distributed food kits worth Rs 1,500 each to all archakas of C-grade temples in May this year.

