BTech girl stabbed to death in by BCA friend for rejecting advances in Bengaluru college

Bengaluru, Jan 2: A 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by a youth at the Presidency University in Bengaluru on Monday after the former rejected the latter's advances.

After attacking the girl, the accused also stabbed himself and is being treated at a private hospital. Rajanakunte Police rushed to the spot and registered a case.

The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Layasmitha, a native of Kolar. She was a first-year BTech student at Presidency engineering college.

The attacker has been identified as Pawan Kalyan, a first-year BCA student at Nrupathunga University in Bengaluru.

Pawan sneaked into the Presidency University and attacked Layasmitha after she reportedly rejected his proposal. She succumbed on the spot after being stabbed multiple times by Pawan. After attacking the girl, he also stabbed himself in the stomach and chest.

The college staff rushed him to a nearby hospital and later shifted him to Bowring Hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

Layasmitha's body has been brought to Yelahanka Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Pawan is also said to be a native of Kolar. Police are at the spot and are questioning college staff and Layasmitha's friends. Incident at Rajanakunte Police Station Limits.