  2. BTech girl stabbed to death in by BCA friend for rejecting advances in Bengaluru college

News Network
January 2, 2023

Bengaluru, Jan 2: A 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by a youth at the Presidency University in Bengaluru on Monday after the former rejected the latter's advances. 

After attacking the girl, the accused also stabbed himself and is being treated at a private hospital. Rajanakunte Police rushed to the spot and registered a case.

The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Layasmitha, a native of Kolar. She was a first-year BTech student at Presidency engineering college.

The attacker has been identified as Pawan Kalyan, a first-year BCA student at Nrupathunga University in Bengaluru.

Pawan sneaked into the Presidency University and attacked Layasmitha after she reportedly rejected his proposal. She succumbed on the spot after being stabbed multiple times by Pawan. After attacking the girl, he also stabbed himself in the stomach and chest.

The college staff rushed him to a nearby hospital and later shifted him to Bowring Hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

Layasmitha's body has been brought to Yelahanka Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Pawan is also said to be a native of Kolar. Police are at the spot and are questioning college staff and Layasmitha's friends. Incident at Rajanakunte Police Station Limits.

News Network
December 19,2022

school.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 19: A class 4 student lost his life after he was beaten up and pushed off from the first floor by his teacher at a government-run school in Karnataka’s Gadak district. 

The accused teacher is missing following the incident and the police have launched an operation to nab him.

The teacher, Muttu Hadali, beat 9-year-old Bharat Barakeri with a thin iron rod at government primary school at Hagli village near Nargund town in Gadag when he was talking to his friends on Monday, December 18.

Shivprakash Devaraju, a senior police officer said the family dispute is likely to be cause behind the incident.

The police further informed that Muttu had earlier thrashed Bharat’s mother, Geetha Barakeri, who is also a teacher at the school. Barker is presently hospitalised.

In a similar incident in Delhi last week, a class 5 student of a Delhi school was hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the school building by her teacher on Friday.

The class teacher at Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi’s Model Basti area, Geeta Deshwal first hit a girl student studying in the fifth standard with small paper-cutting scissors and then threw her from a first-floor classroom, the Delhi police said.

Earlier on Saturday, a man allegedly threw his two-year-old son from the first floor of a building in Delhi’s Kalkaji area under the influence of alcohol following an argument with his wife. The 30-year-old also jumped from the building.

News Network
December 26,2022

thakur.jpg

Shivamogga, Dec 26: BJP leader and Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur has urged the Hindu community to keep sharp-edged weapons in their homes in order to protect themselves. 

Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention in Shivamogga, she said said many Hindus including, Harsha of Shivamogga, have sacrificed their lives in Karnataka in the recent years for the sake of Hindutva. 

“So this is the time for retaliation and not sacrifice,” she added.

"Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when...Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting replay is our right," she said.

Targeting Muslims, she said, "they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing, they do love jihad. Even if they love, they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god."

She said: "According to Sanyasi, the true definition of love will not survive in this world created by God unless all oppressors and sinful people are removed. Respond in the same way to those involved in Love Jihad. Protect your daughters and instil good values in them."

News Network
December 25,2022

child.jpg

Kasaragod, Dec 24: An 11-month-old baby passed away after falling into a bucket full of water at Ambalathara Elane Mile in Kasaragod district. 

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Rameez, son of Abdul Jabbar and Razina couple. The tragedy occurred a day after the death of child’s grandmother.

The child who was playing inside the house enter the bathroom and fell into a bucket filled with water at around 8:30 am on Saturday.

His mother was reportedly cooking food at this time. After the child went missing, the family searched for it and found it in the bucket.

