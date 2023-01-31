  1. Home
  2. Budget 2023: Poll-bound Karnataka gets Rs 5,300 cr assistance promise for irrigation

News Network
February 1, 2023

upperbhadra.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 1: In a major announcement for poll-bound Karnataka, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Rs 5,300 cr assistance would be provided to drought prone central region of Karnataka.

In the Budget 2023, FM Sitharaman said, “Govt to provide Rs 5,300 cr assistance to drought prone central region of Karnataka.”

The allocation was made to support the Upper Bhandra project in the region. The project aims to support the micro-irrigation and filling up of service tanks for drinking water. 

The Upper Bhadra Project is a lift irrigation scheme planned to provide sustainable irrigation facilities in drought prone 2,25,515 hectares of land located in districts including Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Tumkur and Davangere by drawing water from Tunga and Bhadra rivers. Through the project, the state also aims to recharge the groundwater table and provide drinking water facilities in the region. 

Budget 2023

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the fourth budget of NDA government on Tuesday. The budget 2023-2024 is also the last full-term budget for NDA 2.0 before the Indian Parliamentary Elections in 2024. 

The budget provided emphasis on inclusive development, last mile connectivity, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth and the financial sector.

However, after the announcement, Y Sathish Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation said, "For poll-bound Karnataka, #ModiGovt announces assistance of ₹5300 crore for Upper Bhadra project. The allocation of budget is now directly proportional to the time left for elections in the state? #Telangana projects get “0” Assistance despite several requests!"

The Budget session of the Parliament that began on Tuesday will end on February 13. The next leg of the Parliament will convene on March 12 and go until April 6.

News Network
January 23,2023

RahulGandhi.jpg

Jammu, Jan 23: The demand for statehood is Jammu and Kashmir's biggest issue and the Congress will use "our full power" to get it reinstated, party MP Rahul Gandhi said on Monday as his Bharat Jodo Yatra arrived here to a grand welcome.

Gandhi, who met a cross section of people from Jammu and Kashmir during his yatra, said J&K has the highest level of unemployment in the country.

"The Congress party will fully support you and your statehood (demand). To reinstate statehood, the Congress will use our full power," Gandhi told a gathering at the Satwari Chowk here.

"Statehood is your biggest issue. There is no big issue as big as statehood. Your right has been snatched," he said.

Gandhi said he spoke to a cross section of people from J&K during his yatra and they raised their issues. He said they told him that their voices are not being heard by the administration. "The entire trade is being run by outsiders and people of J&K watch them sitting haplessly," he said.

Gandhi said Jammu and Kashmir has the highest level of unemployment in the country. Youngsters aspire to become engineers, doctors and lawyers but they find they cannot, he said.

"There was another way (to get employment) earlier. It was with the Army. It has also been closed now by a new scheme, called Agniveer, introduced by BJP. That path is also now closed," he said.

In August 2019, the NDA government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed the state be divided into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
 

News Network
February 1,2023

FM.jpg

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday began her much anticipated Budget speech, highlighting India's economic prospects amid a slowing global economy.

"The world has recognised India as a bright star. Our growth for the current year is estimated at 7 per cent...the highest among all major economies, in spite of massive global slowdown caused by pandemic and war," Sitharaman said, kicking off her speech.

She added that the Indian economy was on the right track, and heading towards a bright future.

While presenting the first Budget for 'Amrit Kaal', FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the government, in a bid to increase digital infrastructure in the rural areas and boost rural startups, will set up an accelerator fund for agri startups.

She said the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for [email protected]

This is the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024.

Sitharaman is presenting her fifth full Budget after she took over as Finance Minister in July 2019.

Details to follow

Agencies
January 26,2023

India.jpg

New Delhi, Jan 26: India's military prowess infused with a spirit of "aatmanirbharta" and diverse and vibrant cultural heritage were showcased on the Kartavya Path as the nation celebrated its 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

"Nari Shakti" was predominantly the theme of the celebrations with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries joining people and members of the armed forces in marking the august occasion.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the chief guest at the ceremonial event.

A combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces also took part in the parade that started around 10:30 am and ended close to noon after a fly-past.

The Egyptian contingent included 144 soldiers representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces and it was led by Col Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelfattah Elkharasawy.

The ceremony commenced with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

According to tradition, the national flag was unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. However, the ceremonial salute this year was given with 105-mm Indian field guns, which replaced the vintage 25-pounder guns, reflecting upon the growing "aatmanirbharta" in defence.

Shallow fog lowered visibility at the Kartavya Path on Thursday as spectators strained their eyes to watch aerial manoeuvres by a battery of 50 aircraft that flew in different formations.

The military assets which were displayed during the parade included made-in-India equipment, showing the spirit of "aatmanirbhar bharat", officials said.

The main battle tank Arjun, the Nag Missile System (NAMIS) and the K-9 Vajra were also showcased.

All equipment from the Army which were part of the Republic Day celebrations are made-in-India, Chief of Staff Delhi Area Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar had earlier said.

With 'Nari Shakti' being the theme, the Akash weapon system display had Lt Chetana Sharma at the forefront.

The marching contingents from the Army included one each from the mechanised infantry, the Dogra Regiment, the Punjab Regiment, the Maratha Light Infantry, the Bihar Regiment and the Gorkha Brigade. A camel band from the Border Security Force also took part in the parade.

The Republic Day celebrations were held on the revamped Central Vista avenue and was the first at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to Kartavya Path last year.

Lt Commander Disha Amrith, a woman naval air operations official posted at a strategic base, led the Indian Navy's contingent of 144 young sailors.

The naval tableau, designed on the theme 'Indian Navy - Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof', showcased the multi-dimensional capabilities of the force, "Nari Shakti" and key indigenously designed and built assets under "aatmanirbhar bharat", officials said.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased one tableau and equipment. The theme of the tableau was "Securing Nation with Effective Surveillance, Communication and Neutralising Threats".

Indigenously-developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), a modular 8X8 wheeled combat platform, carried on a 70-ton trailer was displayed by the DRDO.

Three Param Vir Chakra awardees and three Ashok Chkara awardees also took part in the parade, and a "veterans' tableau" with the theme -- "Towards India's Amrit Kaal with a Resolve of Veterans' Commitment" was also part of it.

The Indian Air Force contingent comprising 144 air warriors and four officers, was led by Sqn Ldr Sindhu Reddy. The air force tableau, designed on the theme "Indian Air Force Power Beyond Boundaries", displayed a rotating globe highlighting IAF's expanded reach, whereby it has been able to provide humanitarian assistance across borders, as also exercises conducted with friendly countries.

A group of "Shramyogis" involved in the construction of the Central Vista, the Kartavya Path, the new Parliament Building along with milk, vegetable and street vendors were specially invited for the parade.

A total of 23 tableaux - 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress took part in the ceremonial parade with 'Nari Shakti' as the theme for majority of the floats. 

