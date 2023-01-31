Budget 2023: Poll-bound Karnataka gets Rs 5,300 cr assistance promise for irrigation

Bengaluru, Feb 1: In a major announcement for poll-bound Karnataka, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Rs 5,300 cr assistance would be provided to drought prone central region of Karnataka.

In the Budget 2023, FM Sitharaman said, “Govt to provide Rs 5,300 cr assistance to drought prone central region of Karnataka.”

The allocation was made to support the Upper Bhandra project in the region. The project aims to support the micro-irrigation and filling up of service tanks for drinking water.

The Upper Bhadra Project is a lift irrigation scheme planned to provide sustainable irrigation facilities in drought prone 2,25,515 hectares of land located in districts including Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Tumkur and Davangere by drawing water from Tunga and Bhadra rivers. Through the project, the state also aims to recharge the groundwater table and provide drinking water facilities in the region.

Budget 2023

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the fourth budget of NDA government on Tuesday. The budget 2023-2024 is also the last full-term budget for NDA 2.0 before the Indian Parliamentary Elections in 2024.

The budget provided emphasis on inclusive development, last mile connectivity, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth and the financial sector.

However, after the announcement, Y Sathish Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation said, "For poll-bound Karnataka, #ModiGovt announces assistance of ₹5300 crore for Upper Bhadra project. The allocation of budget is now directly proportional to the time left for elections in the state? #Telangana projects get “0” Assistance despite several requests!"

The Budget session of the Parliament that began on Tuesday will end on February 13. The next leg of the Parliament will convene on March 12 and go until April 6.