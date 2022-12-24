Built by Hindus, Muslims and Christians, this giant Christmas crib fosters communal harmony in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru, Dec 25: Around a dozen youths including Christians, Muslims and Hindus came together and built a 200 sq feet crib at Maladi village in Dakshina Kannada’s Belthangady taulk to highlight the message of communal harmony on Christmas.

Praveen Poojary, a daily wage worker who took the lead on this project, said: “As children, we lived in communal harmony and celebrated all festivals, irrespective of our religion. I used to see the cribs that Christian families created during Christmas and was always fascinated by them. I always wanted to create a crib. When I shared this idea with Joyal Mendonca, a former taluk panchayat member, he agreed to give me some space close to his house,” he said.

People across all communities were part of the project and for the last 10 days have worked between 6 pm and 12 am every day. The crib was completed on Saturday, December 24.

“The uniqueness of this crib is that we have tried to make it look as natural as possible. We have used real cows, goats, rabbits, pigeons, and plants available in our village,” Poojary said.

Praveen said they are not affiliated with any organisations or associations and their goal is to celebrate the true spirit of any festival.