  Built by Hindus, Muslims and Christians, this giant Christmas crib fosters communal harmony in Dakshina Kannada

News Network
December 25, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 25: Around a dozen youths including Christians, Muslims and Hindus came together and built a 200 sq feet crib at Maladi village in Dakshina Kannada’s Belthangady taulk to highlight the message of communal harmony on Christmas.

Praveen Poojary, a daily wage worker who took the lead on this project, said: “As children, we lived in communal harmony and celebrated all festivals, irrespective of our religion. I used to see the cribs that Christian families created during Christmas and was always fascinated by them. I always wanted to create a crib. When I shared this idea with Joyal Mendonca, a former taluk panchayat member, he agreed to give me some space close to his house,” he said.

People across all communities were part of the project and for the last 10 days have worked between 6 pm and 12 am every day. The crib was completed on Saturday, December 24.

“The uniqueness of this crib is that we have tried to make it look as natural as possible. We have used real cows, goats, rabbits, pigeons, and plants available in our village,” Poojary said. 

Praveen said they are not affiliated with any organisations or associations and their goal is to celebrate the true spirit of any festival.

News Network
December 23,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Karnataka ministers and BJP legislators belonging to the dominant Vokkaliga community on Friday demanded 12 per cent reservation in admission in the state educational institutions and government jobs.

Under the leadership of state Revenue Minister R Ashoka, they submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Along with the call for reservations, the leaders also put forth some other demands for the welfare of the community.

The Vokkaligas come under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Karnataka. "Today, we submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister to increase our reservation from four per cent to 12 per cent. Though our population is 16 per cent, we want 12 per cent reservation," Ashoka told reporters after submitting the memorandum.

There are many people in the peasant community which is living in abject poverty, Ashoka said adding that many Vokkaligas lost their land to various development projects and are financially weak. According to state Health Minister K Sudhakar, the Vokkaliga ministers and MLAs had a meeting under the leadership of Ashoka where it was decided to put forth this demand.

The demand comes as the state government made a move to increase reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent for SCs and from three per cent to seven per cent for STs. Besides, the Panchamasali community among the Lingayat caste has also demanded their inclusion in the 2A category of OBCs.

News Network
December 14,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 14: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that there is no need for a separate law to curb so called 'love jihad' cases in Karnataka. He however added that the government would not ignore the demand for it. 

'Love jihad' is a propaganda term used by Sangh Parivar to target Muslim men in case they marry Hindu girls.  

The minister told media persons here on Wednesday that RSS and other Hindu organisations have sought a separate law in this regard. But the existing anti-religious conversion law is adequate enough to contain such cases. However, the government would look into the demand. 

He said each citizen in the country has the right to practise the religion of his/her choice. But it should be free from force and offers. In case of religious conversion by force, family members must lodge a complaint so that police would initiate action against them. 

On the border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, he said he is going to Delhi on December 14 to discuss the border issue with Central leaders. There is no need to give any political colour to it, he added.

News Network
December 23,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 23: A Yakshagana artiste collapsed and died while performing on the stage last night at Saraswathi Sadana of Kateel Temple in Dakshina Kannada district. 

Guruvappa Bayar (58) was playing the role of ‘Shishupalana’ in the Yakshagana play titled Thrijanma Moksha when the incident took place. 

When the last prasanga of Yakshagana was being played, Bayar who was standing on Rangasthala collapsed on the stage. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

He had written Ashtamangala Yakshagana prasanga and had staged it at Town Hall in Mangaluru a few months ago. After having served in several Yakshagana mela, he had joined Kateel Mela in 2013.

