Bus services unaffected in Dakshina Kannada despite weekend curfew; streets partially deserted

Mangaluru, Jan 8: Coastal district of Dakshina Kannada today woke up to covid curfew as per government guidelines after months of relaxation.

The law enforcers started the preparations in the morning itself as they vowed to crack down on violators of the curfew, which is aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

The weekend came into across the state last night and will be in force till 5a.m. on Monday.

As per guidelines, except emergency, grocery, food items sales and parcel service in hotels, no other services are allowed. Government, semi-government and corporation offices which offer emergency services will be open.

Both the government and private bus services remained unaffected in the region and people were seen travelling one place to another.

However, thanks to strict police patrolling prominent streets in Manglauru were partially deserted.