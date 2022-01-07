  1. Home
  2. Bus services unaffected in Dakshina Kannada despite weekend curfew; streets partially deserted

January 8, 2022

Mangaluru, Jan 8: Coastal district of Dakshina Kannada today woke up to covid curfew as per government guidelines after months of relaxation.

The law enforcers started the preparations in the morning itself as they vowed to crack down on violators of the curfew, which is aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. 

The weekend came into across the state last night and will be in force till 5a.m. on Monday. 

As per guidelines, except emergency, grocery, food items sales and parcel service in hotels, no other services are allowed. Government, semi-government and corporation offices which offer emergency services will be open. 

Both the government and private bus services remained unaffected in the region and people were seen travelling one place to another. 

However, thanks to strict police patrolling prominent streets in Manglauru were partially deserted.

News Network
January 5,2022

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government on Tuesday released fresh guidelines to mitigate the spread of the infection.

As per the fresh order, weekend curfew will be imposed from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday in the entire state. Besides, theatres, malls, pubs and bars will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, Karnataka minister R Ashoka said, adding that no gatherings will be allowed at public places.

Further, schools in Bengaluru, apart from 10th and 12th standards, will be shut down for two weeks from January 6.

The order comes after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met with members of the COVID-19 task force and experts in Bengaluru earlier today.

State Health minister K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashok, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, Chief Secretary, DGP Praveen Sood, BBMP officials, health senior officials and technical advisory committee members were also present in the meeting.

As the highest rise in COVID-19 cases is being seen in Bengaluru, Sudhakar insisted upon special measures for the state capital.

Stating that the third wave of COVID-19 has set in, Sudhakar predicted that Bengaluru will be the epicentre of the latest outbreak.

He said the infections went up to 1.6 per cent from a mere 0.4 per cent in the state, of which 90 per cent were reported in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 2,479 new COVID-19 cases, 288 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 13,532.

News Network
January 6,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 6: Karnataka on Thursday recorded 5,031 Covid-19 cases and one death. The capital Bengaluru alone registered 4,324 infections taking the positivity rate to 7.5 per cent. However, the positivity rate of the state overall remained lower at 3.95 per cent. No new Omircon cases were detected in the state. The total Omicron count in Karnataka is at 226.

Earlier today, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that people need to be cautious for the next four to six weeks to control a possible third wave of Covid-19 and the spread of Omicron variant in the state.

“New COVID guidelines have been released after a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. My appeal to the people is, four to six weeks is crucial. As we have observed worldwide, it is declining in five to six weeks. This wave will not be for too long, like in the first and second wave that was for three to four months,” Sudhakar was quoted as saying

Home Minister warns

With Congress deciding to go ahead with its 'padayatra' (march), demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, despite the government's COVID-19 restrictions, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday warned of action in case of violation of rules.

An unfazed Congress' state president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah reiterated that they will go ahead with the padayatra and said they are ready to go to jail, in case the government arrests them, reported PTI.

News Network
December 30,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 30: Pro-Kannada organisations have withdrawn the 'Karnataka Bandh' scheduled to be held on 31 December following the state government's assurance to the leaders of Kannada organisations on Thursday.

Holding a meeting with the leaders of Kannada organisations in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was successful in convincing the Kannada organisations to withdraw their bandh call.

Addressing the media after the meeting with the leaders, Bommai said, "We had a long meeting with the leaders of Kannada organisations and discussed various issues. We have reiterated that the state government will always support the Kannada activists to safeguard the interests of the state and requested them to withdraw the bandh as it would severely impact the traders and other industries. Responding to our request, they have withdrawn the Karnataka Bandh. All trade and transport activities will remain as usual on Friday.

Asked whether the government has given any word on the major demand of banning Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) activities in Karnataka, Bommai replied, "I have already made our (state government) stand clear. We also explained to them the legal options that we are exploring currently and they were convinced by it."

Vatal Nagaraj, President of the Kannada Organizations Federations said, "The Chief Minister has appealed to withdraw the bandh and he has assured us of all the help in the interest of the state and language in the coming days. Hence we have withdrawn the Karnataka Bandh scheduled to be held on 31 December."

Meanwhile, the Pro-Kannada activists led by Praveen Kumar Shetty of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike had a tough time in convincing Vatal Nagaraj to withdraw the bandh initially. Nagaraj was reportedly hellbent on continuing with the Bandh regardless of the support. However, with CM Bommai holding talks with the Kannada leaders, the confusion over the bandh was cleared.

