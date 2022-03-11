  1. Home
  2. Bushra Mateen steals limelight at 21st VTU convocation with biggest medal haul

News Network
March 11, 2022

Raichur girl Bushra Mateen stole the limelight at the 21st annual convocation of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) with a biggest gold medal haul to date, at Jnana Sangama here on Thursday, Mar 11. 

Bushra Mateen, a student of SLN College of Engineering in Raichur, rewrote the record books with a whopping 16 gold medals in BE Civil. She eclipsed the previous best of 13 medals held by Asmath, a BE Civil student of Sahyadri College of Engineering, Mangaluru.

The golden girl rousing reception from the gathering which included Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, when she went up the dias to receive her medals.

Her father Sheikh Zaheeruddin had tears of joy watching his daughter receive a bunch of medals from the dignitaries.

“My father is a junior engineer. Drawing inspiration from him, I opted for the civil engineering course, said Bushra, who aspires to become an IAS officer. Bushra never went to tuition. She always believed in her own efforts. I am very proud of her, Zaheeruddin said.

Kannada medium

Local boy Vivek Bhadrakali, a student of KLE’s Sheshagiri Engineering College bagged seven gold medals in BE Mechanical Engineering. Son of teacher couple Savita and Nagaraj, Vivek studied up to SSLC in Kannada medium. A native of Hudali in Belagavi taluk, Vivek like many other toppers, wants to crack UPSC civil services exam.

Daughter of a farmer couple from Ballari Timmareddi and Triveni, Chandana M has won seven medals in E & E. She is a student of Ballari Institute of Technology. Swati Dayananda, a student of BNM Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, has clinched seven medals in E & C.

A total of 66,159 students received degrees in both BE and ME.

Honorary doctorate was conferred on Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalkrishnan. Dr Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech and IISc Professor Rohini Godbole were awarded the honorary degree in absentia.

News Network
March 11,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 11: The landslide victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab has given its Karnataka unit renewed vigour as it attempts to gain a foothold in the state where it has been a non-entity so far.

Functionaries say the party is planning to contest a series of elections including zilla and taluk panchayat polls and the 2023 assembly elections where it plans to field candidates in all 224 seats. It has already begun groundwork for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls.

“People kept saying AAP is a good party, but its strength is limited to Delhi and it can never make a mark in a bigger state,” said Prithvi Reddy, AAP convener. 

“We have proven this wrong in Punjab, and we have also opened our account in Goa. We are hopeful of emulating this in Karnataka too. ” While it plans to leverage its urban appeal in BBMP polls, the party may have to change tack since civic polls are expected to be delayed beyond the assembly elections. Some politicians feel its winning prospects will be dimmed if BBMP polls are held after the assembly elections.

“AAP comes across as an urban-oriented party, and it may win a couple of seats at the most in the BBMP polls,” said Lingaraje Urs, who unsuccessfully contested the 2018 assembly elections as an AAP candidate from KR Puram before switching the BJP. “But it is likely to draw a blank if assembly polls are held first, since the negative impact will cascade on its civic poll performance.”

Challenging the three big political parties — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — will be a tall order for the party, given its tiny support base and thin cadre. In 2018, it contested 29 assembly segments and bagged a measly 1. 4% share of the votes. No candidate made a mark. However, functionaries like Shanthala Damle, state vice-president of AAP, are hopeful that the scenario will be different this time. 

“People have recognised AAP as the real party with a difference,” Damle said. “While common men and like-minded leaders from other parties are joining us in big numbers, voters will support us for the Kejriwal-model of governance that ensures affordable water and power supply, educa- tion and healthcare which is a direct return on taxes paid.”

News Network
March 2,2022

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, March 2, upheld the ban on Malayalam TV channel MediaOne TV. The division bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chali refused to lift the ban on the channel imposed by the Union government citing “security reasons”.

Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited, which runs MediaOne TV, had approached the High Court after a single bench refused to lift the ban on the channel.

On February 8, a single-judge bench of Justice N Nagaresh had upheld the ban imposed by the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry. The I&B Ministry did not renew the transmission licence of the channel after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) refused to give security clearance to the channel, citing “security reasons”.

After perusing through files submitted by the MHA, the single-judge bench had observed that there were material and intelligence reports supporting the ban on the channel.

The court observed that there was sufficient grounds for denying permission for renewal of the channel’s licence.

In 2020, the channel had faced a 48-hour ban in connection with its reporting of the Delhi riots that year.

“Based on the inputs from various intelligence agencies, the MHA had formed a committee of officers, which found that the security clearance for the channel should not be renewed. The MHA also considered the entire facts and decided to accept the recommendations of the committee of officers. I find that there are inputs which justify the decision of the MHA. Therefore, I propose to dismiss the petition,” the judge said.

“I am not inclined as the issue involved national security matters. I have acted on the appeal in an interim order hoping that I would find something to interfere. Now seeing the files (MHA), it would not be proper for me to extend the stay even for one hour. I understand the situation of employees and business. But what is involved is a matter of security,’’ said the judge.

“As far as the Pegasus judgment is concerned, it has been passed in the view of the right to privacy. Whereas the other judgment in Digi Cable Network would sparsely apply to the facts of this case. Therefore, I am dismissing this writ petition (challenging the ban on transmission of Media One TV),” he added.

As the 10-year permission for MediaOne TV was to expire on September 29, 2021, the company applied for its renewal for another 10 years in May last year. On December 29, 2021, the MHA denied security clearance to it, and on January 5 this year, the ministry served a notice seeking to know why its application for renewal of permission should not be closed in view of the denial of security clearance.

On January 31, the ministry issued the order barring the channel’s transmission. Hours later, the channel’s management moved the High Court which, in an interim directive, deferred the implementation of the ban order. Subsequently, the court directed the MHA to submit the relevant files before it on February 7.

The Centre had told the court that “the Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that denial of security clearance to the TV channel based on intelligence inputs, which are sensitive and secret in nature, therefore, as a matter of policy and in the interest of national security, MHA does not disclose reasons for denial”.

The central government said in a situation of national security, a party cannot insist on strict observance of the principles of natural justice. In such cases, it is the duty of the court to read into and provide for statutory exclusion, if not expressly provided in the rules. Depending on the facts of the particular case, it will, however, be open to the court to satisfy itself whether there were justifiable facts, and in that regard, the court is entitled to call for the files and see whether it is a case where the interest of national security is involved, it said.

News Network
March 5,2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Russia’s neighbors against escalating tensions amid an ongoing war with Ukraine, reassuring that the Kremlin has “no bad intention toward” the neighboring countries.

Speaking at a televised speech on the ninth day of the military conflict in Ukraine, Putin said, “There are no bad intentions towards our neighbors. And I would also advise them not to escalate the situation, not to introduce any restrictions.”

“We fulfill all our obligations and will continue to fulfill them,” Putin said, adding that the Kremlin did “not see any need here to aggravate or worsen our relations.” “And all our actions, if they arise, they always arise exclusively in response to some unfriendly actions, actions against the Russian Federation,” he said.

The Russian leader ordered a military campaign in Ukraine over concerns about NATO military activities close to its borders.

Russia open to dialog with Ukraine: Putin

Putin said on Friday that, “Russia is open to dialog with the Ukrainian side, as well as with everyone who wants peace in Ukraine. But under the condition that all Russian demands are met,” according to the Kremlin.

These include the neutral and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, its "denazification," recognition of Crimea as part of Russia and of the "sovereignty" of people in eastern Ukraine.

Last month, Putin signed a decree recognizing the breakaway Lugansk and Donetsk regions in eastern Ukraine as independent republics.

The Russian president also expressed “hope that during the planned third round of talks, the representatives of Kiev would take a reasonable and constructive position.”

Russia and Ukraine are holding talks in Belarus for finding a way out of the conflict.

During the second round of talks on Friday, the two sides agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from unspecified locations. A third round of talks is expected to take place next week.

Putin denies Russia bombing Ukrainian cities

In a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin also denied reports that Russian troops were bombing Ukrainian cities. He dismissed such information as “gross propaganda fakes,” according to his office.

Everything depends on Ukraine: Kremlin

The president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the negotiations “were a good opportunity to clearly convey to the Ukrainian side our vision of solving this problem.”

“Going forward, everything will depend on the reaction of the Ukrainian side,” he told reporters.

He said that no documents had been agreed on with Kiev at the talks, but that Moscow had told the Ukrainian side how it saw the solution to the war.

