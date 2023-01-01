  1. Home
Businessman shoots self in car after resort party, names BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali in suicide note

News Network
January 2, 2023

Limbavali.jpg

Ramnagar, Jan 2: A businessman in Ramnagar district of Karnataka shot himself dead and in his suicide note, he named a BJP MLA and five others, officials said on Monday.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Pradeep, a resident of Amalipura near HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

He had mentioned the name of Mahadevapura constituency BJP MLA and former minister Arvind Limbavali and five others in his death note.

Besides Limbavali, the purported note names K Gopi, Somaiah, Ramesh Reddy, Jayaram Reddy and Raghav Bhat with their phone numbers, police sources said. 

“These six people did injustice to me. They should be punished and I should get justice,” the note states.

Pradeep had shot himself in the head in his car, the police said, adding that he had gone to a resort near Nettagere in Ramnagar, a neighboring town of Bengaluru, with his family to celebrate New Year on Sunday.

In between, he returned to Bengaluru residence and wrote the suicide.

After he came back to the resort, he committed suicide in his car.

The five named in the note are all said to be influential people.

In the note, he urged the police to initiate action against the five persons and hold them responsible for his death.

The deceased also mentioned their mobile numbers

The note mentioned that the accused took Rs 1.50 crore from the deceased in connection with opening a resort and had promised to make him a partner in the business.

"The partners have betrayed me. I was supposed to get Rs 2.50 crore. BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali attempted to compromise and I got only Rs 9 lakhs. After that, MLA Arvind Limbavali also did not help me," the death note says.

coastaldigest.com news network
January 1,2023

naushadhaji.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 1: Two persons including a social worker lost their lives in a ghastly road mishap involving a car and a bus on Venur-Guruvayanakere near Gardadi in Belthandy taluk of Dakshina Kannada today morning. 

The deceased are Naushad Haji Suralpady, a social worker and Muslim community leader, and car driver Musharraf Ulaibettu. Both of them reportedly breathed their last on the spot when the car and bus involved in head-on collision. 

44-year-old Naushad Haji was the chairman of Dakshina Kannada district madrasada management and founder president of Nande Pengal, a campaign to help poor Muslim women to get married. 

He is survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters and a large number of relatives, friends and well-wishers. 

carbus.jpg

News Network
December 24,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 24: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday appealed to the people not to panic but exercise caution, amid rise in Covid-19 cases in certain countries and said his government has taken adequate measures to manage the situation.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said, “We will continuously monitor the situation, but there is no need to panic. Only thing is that people should be cautious. The government, people, organisations and the society have to face Covid together.”

The CM said he recently held a meeting to review the Covid situation and gave directions to officials concerned to implement the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state as well. The health department officials have been directed to increase the booster dose coverage and organize camps at Taluk and district level to administer doses and ramp up testing for Covid-19.

All the Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases should be tested and wearing masks in the indoor events should be made mandatory. “I have instructed Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and health department officials to enhance the health infrastructure. It’s not just about hospitals but also stocking drugs and vaccines. There should not be any shortage at any level,” he added.

On specific guidelines for Bengaluru, Bommai said there will be a follow-up meeting by the Health Minister Sudhakar and Revenue Minister R Ashoka. To another query, the CM said issues pertaining to North Karnataka will be discussed in the assembly on Monday and Tuesday.

Asked about Congress state president D K Shivakumar’s apprehension that early polls may take place, Bommai said, “Neither our government nor our party has not decided to hold elections before completion of the current term. We will take our programmes and report card to the people and seek their mandate.” According to Bommai, Shivakumar’s statement was a message to the Congressmen to gear up for the election and give up squabbling. 

News Network
December 28,2022

russia.jpg

Moscow, Dec 28: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, an arch loyalist of Vladimir Putin given a new job this week, predicted war between Germany and France next year and a civil war in the United States that would lead to Elon Musk becoming president.

Medvedev, deputy head of Putin's advisory security council, served as president during a four-year spell when Putin held the office of prime minister. He appears to have seen his fortune rise in the Kremlin, which said on Monday he would now serve as Putin's deputy on a body overseeing the military industry.

In his list of predictions for 2023, published on his personal Telegram and Twitter accounts, he also foresaw Britain rejoining the EU, which would in turn collapse.

Musk, the Tesla boss who now owns Twitter, responded to the suggestion he would emerge as U.S. president by tweeting back "Epic thread!!", although he also criticised some of Medvedev's predictions. Medvedev has praised Musk in the past for proposing Ukraine cede territory to Russia in a peace deal.

Since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Medvedev has reinvented himself as an arch-hawk, framing the conflict in apocalyptic, religious terms and referring to Ukrainians as "cockroaches" in language Kyiv says is openly genocidal. Last week he made a rare foreign visit to China, holding talks on foreign policy with President Xi Jinping.

Political scientist Vladimir Pastukhov said Medvedev's newly outspoken public persona appeared to have found favour with his boss.

"Medvedev's Telegram posts have found at least one reader, and indeed an admirer: Putin," Pastukhov, a political science professor at London's University College London, wrote on his own Telegram. 

