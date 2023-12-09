C M Ibrahim, C K Nanu expelled from JDS for 'anti-party activities', says Deve Gowda

  1. Home
December 9, 2023

Bengaluru, Dec 9: JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said that the Karnataka state unit president C M Ibrahim and party national vice-president C K Nanu have been expelled from the party due to 'anti-party activities' at the national executive committee meeting.

After the national executive committee meeting, Gowda announced the decision to sack the two leaders.

Gowda said the image and the interests of the party were taking a beating due to which the decision was taken.

"A national executive meeting was convened in Bengaluru and a unanimous decision was taken for their ouster," Gowda said.

Mandya district JD(S) president D Ramesh and West Bengal JD(S) unit president Puneeth Kumar Singh, moved the resolution for the expulsion of Ibrahim and Nanu from the party at the executive meeting.

"The resolutions presented by these two were unanimously accepted by the executive," Gowda said.

Along with Gowda, former chief minister and party state president H D Kumaraswamy, all state unit presidents and executive members were present.

The action comes a day after expelled leader Ibrahim, a former Union Minister, announced convening a national-level meet in Bengaluru on December 11.

Ibrahim had rebelled against the party leadership for their decision to form an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections.

He even claimed that his faction of JD(S) was the original one.

December 7,2023

Cracks are beginning to emerge in India’s opposition alliance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party routed its main rival in recent state elections, putting him in a strong position to stay in power for another five years.

Sunday’s unexpected results gave Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party a clear mandate to govern three out of five states that voted in November. India’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, won just one.

That’s prompted some public displeasure among an alliance of more than two dozen opposition parties that was created with one purpose in mind: to defeat the electoral juggernaut of the prime minister and his party in the national vote in 2024.

The Congress party, whose public face is Rahul Gandhi, had initially organized a meeting of senior opposition leaders for Wednesday to discuss strategy, but abruptly rescheduled after several senior members said they wouldn’t be available. Mamata Bannerjee from the Trinamool Congress said publicly she had other duties to attend to as chief minister of West Bengal state. She said she’d attend the alliance bloc’s next meeting whenever it’s decided, local media reported.

Opposition leaders have also raised questions about the Congress party’s decision to forgo the alliance partnership in the state elections. Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and a leader of a regional party in the state, said Congress only “remembered the I.N.D.I.A. alliance after three months.”

Another senior opposition member, who asked not to be identified in order to speak frankly, said Congress had tried to go it alone in the state elections to win more bargaining power in the opposition alliance, but that approach has failed.

Hindi Heartland

Sunday’s results raises doubts over whether the Congress-led alliance can unseat India’s most popular politician in next year’s elections.

“The Congress was expected to win two or more states,” said Neerja Chowdhury, an author and political columnist. “Instead it’s been downed to one and completely a rout in the Hindi heartland, which is where it wanted to revive and has to revive in order to give a fight to the BJP.”

Indian politics has been dominated by Modi and the BJP for close to a decade with a mixed rhetoric of Hindu nationalism and economic development. Modi’s government has targeted low-income voters, especially women, by providing them with substantial cash-handouts and subsidies.

The state election results showed that while Congress increased its share of the vote in the southern state of Telangana, so did the BJP. In Chhattisgarh, the ruling party won 39 more seats than it did in the previous election, taking votes away from Congress as well as regional parties.

Opposition Leverage

Sanjay Raut, a senior regional party leader, said some party leaders had “grievances” over the Congress’s strategy of contesting the state elections on its own. But he said the Indian alliance is still strong and has their support.

Recent events might actually allow allied parties more leverage, according to Chowdhury.

“This may make the process of seat adjustments easier than would’ve been the case had the Congress won in several states,” she said.

Gandhi said Sunday that the “battle of ideology will continue” as he acknowledged the party’s defeat.

For the opposition, the main roadblock is the prime minister. A powerhouse in himself, Modi hopscotched across the states for an entire month and asked voters to trust him and believe in the “guarantee” of a better life promised by him. 

Modi has projected himself as the only leader who has been able to win India a seat at the global table and as someone who can conjure up a bright future for 1.4 billion people.

November 28,2023

Mangaluru, Nov 28: A woman lost her life after a fire mishap led to an explosion at a flat in an apartment building at Attavar area in Mangaluru on Tuesday, November 28. 

The deceased is identified as Shaheena Nusba (58), wife of Abdullah Kola.

It is learnt that the fire erupted at around 4 a.m. due to an electrical short circuit which led to the explosion of an aquarium. 

Nine people including five children were present in the home at the time of the mishap. Shaheena who was a cardiac patient, breathed her last when the smoke engulfed the house. 

The injured have been admitted to different hospitals in Mangaluru. All are said to safe and out of danger.

November 29,2023

Bengaluru, Nov 29: The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) cleared 62 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 3,607.19 crore with an employment generation potential of 10,755 within the state, the official release stated on Wednesday.

The SLSWCC committee, headed by M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development approved eight projects involving more than Rs 50 crore investment, totaling Rs 2,088.44 crore. These hold the potential to create 6,360 jobs.

Some of the top investors include Texcon Steels, Hundri Sugars and Ethanol Private Ltd, Bren Life Sciences, Alpine Ethanol, Virupaksha Laboratories and Qualcomm India among others.

Of the total 62 proposals, about 51 investment projects are between Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore totaling Rs 941.40 crore, promising employment generation potential of 4,395 within Karnataka.

Three projects with an additional investment of Rs 577.35 crore were also approved by the committee.

