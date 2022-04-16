C M Ibrahim takes over as JD(S) Karnataka president

  1. Home
April 17, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 17: Former union minister C M Ibrahim, who recently jumped back from Indian National Congress to Janata Dal (Secular), today took charge as the Karnataka state unit president of the regional party.

He succeeded Sakleshpur MLA H K Kumaraswamy, who resigned from the post earlier today. The latter took over as the President of the JD(S) Parliamentary Board.

Earlier Mr H K Kumaraswamy said: "I am ready for any sacrifice if it helps to develop the party. Mr Ibrahim would make ways to strengthen the party.”

Apart from former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, many JD(S) leaders were present on the occasion.

News Network
April 6,2022

In an unwarranted development, Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri has reportedly used the recent hijab controversy in Karnataka to target democracy in India, saying "we must stop being deceived by the mirage of the pagan Hindu democracy".

Zawahiri’s comment has apparently embarrassed the Muslims of India, who consider Al-Qaeda as a dreaded terror outfit that intendeds to harm the image of Islam globally. On the other hand, it has helped the ruling BJP of Karnataka to justify its action against hijab.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the police are “going after” the new video in which Al-Qaeda chief is seen backing Muslim women on the Hijab row. “This proves what we’ve been saying from the beginning, and what the High Court stated in its Hijab judgement that there are ‘unseen hands’ involved. It is not ordinary for children to act that way, the court had said. The Al-Qaeda video proves what we were saying,” Jnanendra said. 

In an 8.43-minute video clip released by the terror outfit online, and verified by the American SITE Intelligence Group, Zawahiri also showered praises on Karnataka college student Muskan Khan for confronting a group of students opposing hijab in her college in early February.

In the Arabic video clip, with English subtitles provided by SITE Intelligence Group that tracks the online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organisations, Zawahiri also reads out a poem that he says he wrote for "our Mujahid sister" and for her "brave feat".

"May Allah reward her for exposing the reality of Hindu India and the deception of its pagan democracy," the Al-Qaeda chief said in the video, also ending speculations about his death due to natural causes.

The video, the Al-Qaeda chief's second in the past six months, focused mostly on the hijab controversy.

"...we must shake off the delusions that confound us... we must stop being deceived by the mirage of the pagan Hindu democracy of India, which, to begin with, was never more than a tool to oppress Muslims," said Zawahiri, one of the world's most wanted terrorists.

Addressing the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent, he said they must realise that in the real world there is no such thing as 'human rights' or 'respect of the Constitution' or 'law'.

"…It is exactly the same scheme of deception which the West has employed against us, the true nature of which was exposed by France, Holland, and Switzerland when they banned the hijab while allowing public nudity," he said.

"The enemies of Islam are one and the same…who vilify the hijab and assail the Islamic Shariah... It is a war on Islam, its core doctrines, its laws, ethics, and etiquettes."

Calling for the unity of Muslims from China to the Islamic Maghreb, and from the Caucasus to Somalia, Zawahiri said, "We must rely on Allah alone and actively cooperate with one another."

"We must realize that the governments imposed on us, specifically in Pakistan and Bangladesh, do not defend us; rather, they defend the very enemies that they have empowered them to fight against us," he said.

The hijab row began in January from a government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves in violation of the stipulated dress code were sent out. It later spread to a few other colleges in nearby Kundapur and Byndoor.

The Karnataka High Court later dismissed all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear a hijab in colleges, claiming hijab is not a part of essential religious practices of Islam.

It could be recalled here that former US secretary of state Hilary Clinton had openly admitted the American government and Intelligence Agencies had created and funded Al-Qaeda decades ago. 

News Network
April 17,2022

Hubballi, Apr 17: Tension prevailed in the Old Hubballi area as the mob angry over an objectionable social media post started hurling stones on Saturday midnight.

In protest against a social media post with an edited photograph of Bhawa Dhwaj atop a holy place of Muslim community, the mob turned violent.

To disperse the mob, police resorted to opening fire in the air and using tear gas after stone-pelting started near Old Hubballi Police Station at Indi Pump Circle. Police vehicles were damaged, and two policemen were also injured in the incident.

Additional police security was arranged, and Police Commissioner Labhu Ram held talks with leaders, to maintain peace. Prohibitory orders were also clamped.

Police arrested one Abhishek Hiremath on charges of displaying the edited photo on his status of social media account, which went viral after which a protest was staged.

CM and Home Minister condemn mob 

The stone-pelting incident reported in Hubballi at a police station was an unpardonable offence, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Sunday.

The government will take action against all those involved in the incident, the CM said. 

"Police had taken all action based on a WhatsApp post and arrested the accused. Yet, they came in front of the police station in a provocative manner and caused a riot," he said, noting that police personnel were injured in the incident.

The police will not hesitate to take strict action against those who pelted stones. "I am asking all such organisations not to take the law into their hands. The state will not tolerate it," Bommai said. 

The issue should not be given a political colour. This incident should be looked at as a law and order issue, he said. 

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra suspected that the stone-pelting incident was pre-planned. "This incident is similar to KG Halli and DJ Galli riots," he said. Those who pelted stones have been arrested. 

Police were able to control the situation at around 1 am. Additional forces have been deployed following the incident, Jnanendra said. 

News Network
April 10,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the hooliganism by Hindutva outfits and alleged that Bommai has outsourced the law and order department to Sangh Parivar.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister hit out at Bommai for not initiating action against the Hindutva outfits who are on rampage attacking Muslim shopkeepers. "Basavaraj Bommai has outsourced the law & order dept of govt to Sangh Parivar, & the goons of Sri Ram Sene are appointed on contractual basis. This is a disaster for Karnataka," the Congress leader tweeted.

"An act of Mareecha in the name of 'Rama'!! It is the Ravanas who are dictating Mareechas, & those Ravanas should also be punished," he further said. He said if Bommai is still the Chief Minister of Karnataka, he should get the 'goons of Sri Ram Sena' kicked into jail for vandalising shops of Muslim traders in Dharwad. If Bommai is incapable of doing this, it is better to resign for the benefit of Karnataka, he added.

He was referring to the vandalism by Hindu activists who destroyed watermelons of Muslim vendors at Nuggikeri Anjaneya Swami temple on Saturday saying that they cannot do business of Hindu temple region. The Hindu outfits had also petitioned the temple management citing a government rule that non-Muslims cannot do business inside Hindu temples. When there was no response, they reportedly went on the rampage. "The goons of Sri Rama Sene have presented the picture of @BJP4India's 'Rama Rajya'. In reality, this is Ravana Rajya in the name of Rama," Siddaramaiah said.

Noting that that the attack by goons of Sriram Sena is not just on the Muslim traders, but also an attack on farmers growing water melon, Siddaramaiah expressed his apprehension that if these goons continue to wander on the streets, they will try enter all the houses. The former Chief Minister even charged Bommai of being insecure of his position and having no control over his cabinet. In an attempt to save his chair, he has pledged the govt & his integrity with Sangh Parivar, he alleged.

"Bommai has failed to shut the foul mouths of communal anti-heroes like C T Ravi (MLA and BJP national general secretary), N Ravikumar (MLC) from commenting on the investigation by Police Commissioner. These statements demoralise the entire Police department," Siddaramaiah said. Highlighting that Karnataka is known for peace and harmony, in which he took pride, the former chief minister said the attack on Muslims by wings of Sangh Parivar and BJP has embarrassed Kannadigas in front of the whole world. He also said that Kannadigas will never excuse the acts of vandalism.

"The BJP in Karnataka is not just digging a grave for itself, but also for all the Kannadigas. BJP's communal venom is hurting investment sentiments & industrialists are contemplating about moving out of our state. This is a dangerous & concerning development," Siddaramaiah alleged. He also charged that the Karnataka Chief Minister had become a 'toy in the hands of communal goons'. "This toy is a prescription for Karnataka's failure. What we need is the prescription for Karnataka's growth story," Siddaramaiah said. 

