Cabinet will take a call on CAA implementation in Karnataka: Home Minister Parameshwara

March 13, 2024

Bengaluru, Mar 13: Karnataka government has not yet discussed the issue of implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the State, and the Cabinet will take a call on it, Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday.

The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, a move that comes four years after the contentious law was passed and paves the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"We have not yet discussed it. If the Chief Minister says it has to be discussed and decided in the Cabinet, we will decide it. Whether to accept or reject it has to be decided by the Cabinet," Parameshwara told reporters.

The rules were notified days ahead of the expected announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. With this, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to self-proclaimed persecuted non-Muslim migrants — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — from the three countries.

March 10,2024

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Sunday, March 10, declared its candidate list for the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year.

Banerjee's nephew and TMC general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, announced the names of 42 candidates for all the seats in Bengal.

Abhishek surprised many when he announced the name of former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Baharampur, which is the bastion of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Party leader Mahua Moitra also appears among the candidates from her usual seat of Krishnanagar.

Banerjee and her team of candidates arrived at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday afternoon as the TMC kicked off the campaign for the elections.

Banerjee also announced that the party is in talks with the Samajwadi Party for contesting in one Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Among some of the prominent names, Abhishek Banerjee will contest from Diamond Harbour, expelled Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar, Bengali film actor Dipak Adhikary from his usual constituency Ghatal, former cricketer and politician Kirti Azad from Bardhaman-Durgapur. Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha will contest from Asansol.

Before announcing the names, Abhishek slammed the Modi government at the Centre, claiming that "Modi ki guarantee" has "zero warranty". He also labelled BJP leaders as "outsiders and anti-Bengal", who only visit the state during elections.

Banerjee also asserted that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the saffron camp during the Lok Sabha elections for "withholding the state's funds".

  • Coochbehar: Jagdish Chandra Basuniya
  • Alipurduar: Prakash Chik Baraik
  • Jalpaiguri: Nirmal Chandra Roy
  • Darjeeling: Gopal Lama
  • Raigunj: Krishna Kalyani
  • Balurghat: Biplab Mitra
  • Malda North: Prasun Banerjee
  • Malda South: Shahnawaz Ali Raihan
  • Jangipur: Khalilur Rehman
  • Baharampur: Yusuf Pathaan
  • Murshidabad: Abu Teher Khan
  • Krishnanagar: Mahua Moitra
  • Ranaghat: Mukutmani Adhikari
  • Bangaon: Biswajit Das
  • Barrackpore: Partha Bhowmik
  • Dum Dum: Sougata Roy
  • Barasat: Kakali Ghosh Dastidar
  • Basirhat: Haji Nurul Islam
  • Joynagar: Pratima Mondal
  • Mathurapur: Bapi Haldar
  • Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee
  • Jadavpur: Sayoni Ghosh
  • Kolkata South: Mala Roy
  • Kolkata North: Sudip Bandyopadhyay
  • Howrah: Prasun Bandyopadhyay
  • Uluberia: Sajdah Ahmed
  • Srirampore: Kalyan Banerjee
  • Hoogly: Rachana Banerjee
  • Arambagh: Mitali Bag
  • Tamluk: Debangshu Bhattacharya
  • Kanthi: Uttam Barik
  • Ghatal: Dipak Adhikary (Dev)
  • Jhargram: Kalipada Soren
  • Medinipur: June Malia
  • Purulia: Shantiram Mahato
  • Bankura: Arup Chakraborty
  • Bardhaman North: Dr. Sharmila Sarkar
  • Bardhaman-Durgapur: Kirti Azad
  • Asansol: Shatrughan Sinha
  • Bolpur: Asit Kumar Mal
  • Birbhum: Shatabdi Roy
  • Bishnupur: Sujata Khan

March 1,2024

A far-right Israeli minister has hailed the regime's soldiers who killed more than 100 Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“We must give complete support to our heroic fighters operating in Gaza, who acted excellently against a Gazan mob that tried to harm them,” Itamar Ben-Gvir, the so-called “national security” minister, said in a statement on Thursday.

He also reiterated his demand to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, claiming that it “endangers” Israeli soldiers.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid near al-Nabulsi roundabout in Gaza City, killing at least 112 people and injuring hundreds of others.

The latest massacre of Palestinians by Israeli forces has been met with strong condemnation from different states and international organizations. 

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani slammed the "barbaric attack", noting that "The shame of supporting and remaining silent towards the mass killing and genocide of Palestinians by the criminal Zionist regime will be evident on the foreheads of the false champions of human rights in the United States and  Europe."

Israel waged its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed 30,035 Palestinians and injured 70,457 others.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

February 28,2024

The Congress high command on Wednesday, February 28, swiftly deployed former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to Shimla to engage in negotiations with party members, addressing the imminent risk Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government collapsing.

Sources revealed that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge consulted with former party chief Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarding the developments in Himachal Pradesh.

Hours after six Congress MLAs voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, Kharge swung into action to pacify the disgruntled lawmakers and sent Hooda and Shivakumar to the state. They are expected to reach Himachal Pradesh soon.

They have been asked to engage with the disgruntled MLAs, including six MLAs, who are learnt to be "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are seeking his replacement.

The Congress government in the state faces an existential threat as six MLAs have crossed sides and are reportedly in communication with the BJP.

Adding to the Congress' woes, former state chief minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh also announced his resignation from the cabinet and said he has already spoken to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker suspended 15 BJP MLAs over 'misconduct' and adjourned the session.

The approval of the state budget is pending in the assembly, and with the support of Congress rebels, the BJP is obstructing its passage while seeking a division of votes.

In a significant setback for the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP clinched victory in the state's sole Rajya Sabha seat on Tuesday. BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan defeated Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi, setting the stage for a potential no-confidence motion in the assembly.

The contest ended in a tie, with both the Congress and BJP candidates securing 34 votes each, indicating that at least six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The winner was determined through a draw of lots, officials confirmed.

In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the Congress holds 40 seats, while the BJP has 25 legislators. Three seats are occupied by independents.

