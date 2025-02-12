  1. Home
  2. 'Calls' from CBI; 'letter' from Supreme Court: Mangaluru woman duped of Rs 14 lakh in fresh cyber fraud

News Network
February 12, 2025

Mangaluru: A woman in Mangaluru fell victim to a sophisticated scam, losing Rs 14.02 lakh to fraudsters posing as police and CBI officials. The scammers deceived her under the pretense of a "digital arrest," using fake legal threats and official-looking documents.

The Deceptive Call

On November 12, 2024, the woman received a call from a customer care number claiming that Rs 1 lakh had been fraudulently transferred in Delhi using her ID. The caller warned that an FIR would be filed against her.

Shortly afterward, she received a WhatsApp video call from someone pretending to be a Delhi Police officer. The imposter accused her of being involved in 25 black money cases and instructed her to contact two alleged senior CBI officers.

The Fake Supreme Court Link

While at a research center of a private university, the woman received a suspicious link, supposedly from the Supreme Court. Upon opening it, she saw what appeared to be an official case number, an arrest warrant, and legal documents implicating her in black money transactions.

The fraudsters claimed she would be arrested within two hours unless she took immediate action. To "verify her innocence," they instructed her to transfer money to the RBI, assuring her that the funds would be refunded later.

The Financial Trap

Fearing arrest, the woman complied and transferred Rs 6.50 lakh via RTGS on November 13. To further cement their deception, the scammers even sent her a receipt. However, the threats didn’t stop.

Over the next two weeks, between November 13 and 30, the fraudsters continued pressuring her with dire warnings of imminent arrest and a seven-year prison sentence. Panicked and desperate to clear her name, she transferred a total of Rs 14.02 lakh to multiple accounts.

The Realization and Police Complaint

It was only after discussing the situation with her family that she realized she had been conned. She immediately filed a complaint at Ullal police station.

Authorities have urged citizens to be cautious and verify any legal claims before making payments. Scammers often use fear tactics and fake legal documents to manipulate victims into compliance.

Safety Measures to Avoid Such Scams

  • Verify Official Claims: Government agencies do not demand payments over the phone or WhatsApp.
  • Do Not Click Suspicious Links: Official legal documents are never shared through random links.
  • Consult Family or Authorities: If faced with legal threats, seek advice before taking action.
  • Report Suspicious Calls: Contact the cybercrime helpline if you receive questionable calls.

The case is currently under investigation.
 

News Network
February 1,2025

The Union Budget 2025 has brought significant revisions to the income tax structure, aiming to address long-standing demands of middle-class taxpayers, particularly salaried individuals. The newly proposed tax slabs and rebate enhancements are expected to provide substantial relief, making taxation more streamlined and beneficial for the majority.

REVISED INCOME TAX SLABS

The proposed tax slabs under the new regime are as follows:
•    Income up to Rs 4 lakh – Nil
•    Rs 4-8 lakh – 5%
•    Rs 8-12 lakh – 10%
•    Rs 12-16 lakh – 15%
•    Rs 16-20 lakh – 20%
•    Rs 20-24 lakh – 25%
•    Above Rs 24 lakh – 30% (plus applicable cess and surcharge)

Currently, the tax slabs under the new regime are:
•    Income up to Rs 3 lakh – Nil
•    Rs 3-7 lakh – 5%
•    Rs 7-10 lakh – 10%
•    Rs 10-12 lakh – 15%
•    Rs 12-15 lakh – 20%
•    Above Rs 15 lakh – 30%

ENHANCED REBATE UNDER SECTION 87A

The budget proposes an increase in the income cap for availing the rebate under Section 87A from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, while the rebate amount will rise from Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000. This effectively means that individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually (or Rs 1 lakh per month) will not have to pay any income tax under the new regime, excluding special rate income such as capital gains.

Additionally, salaried taxpayers can benefit from the standard deduction of Rs 75,000, pushing the tax-free income threshold to Rs 12.75 lakh.

Recent data suggests that 78% of taxpayers have already transitioned to the new tax regime. With these latest reforms, the government anticipates an even greater shift towards the default new regime.

TDS AND TCS RATE RATIONALISATION

The government has proposed selective rationalisation of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rates, which include:

•    Senior Citizens’ Interest Income – The tax deduction threshold will be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

•    TDS on Rent – The annual exemption cap will rise from Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

•    TCS on Foreign Remittances – The threshold cap will increase from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Additionally, the higher 20% TDS deduction will now apply only in cases where the PAN is inoperative, ensuring that compliant taxpayers do not face undue deductions. These adjustments are expected to ease compliance burdens for taxpayers.

UPDATED TAX RETURN FILING WINDOW EXTENDED TO 4 YEARS

Currently, taxpayers can file an updated return within 24 months from the end of the relevant assessment year, provided it results in additional tax payments. The new proposal extends this window to 48 months, offering taxpayers more flexibility to rectify their tax filings and remain compliant.

The Union Budget 2025’s tax reforms reflect a concerted effort to reduce the financial strain on taxpayers while simplifying the taxation process. These changes mark a significant shift in the government's approach to personal taxation, with a clear emphasis on inclusivity and fairness.

News Network
February 3,2025

Udupi: A 59-year-old man has allegedly lost ₹20.17 lakh in a stock market scam after being lured by promises of high returns.

Vinod, the complainant, stated that he discovered an online stock market-related company, PML Securities, on November 2 last year. Encouraged by its offerings, he began investing through the company’s mobile applications, PML Max and PML PRO, starting from November 27.

Initially, his investments were returned in line with the IPO (Initial Public Offering) process, reinforcing his trust in the platform. However, trouble arose when he attempted to withdraw his funds, only to find himself unable to do so. Upon contacting the company, he was allegedly persuaded that additional payments were required to unlock his money.

Trusting the assurances given, Vinod continued making payments, transferring a total of ₹20.17 lakh to various bank accounts linked to the company until December 24. The complaint alleges that the operators of PML Max and PML PRO deceived him by falsely promising substantial returns on stock market investments.

A case has been registered at the Manipal Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

News Network
February 6,2025

deportedindians.jpg

A U.S. military aircraft carrying 104 Indian migrants deported from the United States landed in Amritsar, Punjab, on Wednesday. This marks the first such deportation flight under President Donald Trump's intensified crackdown on illegal immigration. 

Harrowing Journeys in Pursuit of the American Dream

Many of the deported individuals undertook perilous journeys orchestrated by unscrupulous agents who promised legal entry into the U.S. Harvinder Singh, from Tahli village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, recounted his ordeal:

False Promises and Dangerous Routes: After paying an agent ₹4.2 million for a U.S. work visa, Singh was rerouted through multiple countries, including Brazil and Colombia. He endured a treacherous two-day trek through mountainous terrain, often referred to as the "donkey route," and a perilous sea journey toward the Mexico-U.S. border. During this voyage, the boat capsized, resulting in the death of a fellow traveler. 

Survival Amidst Tragedy: Sukhpal Singh from Darapur village described a similar experience, involving a 15-hour sea journey and a 45-kilometer hike through hazardous hills. He witnessed numerous fatalities along the way and was eventually apprehended in Mexico before reaching the U.S. Detained in a dark cell for 14 days, he emphasized the dire conditions faced by many Punjabi migrants. 

Financial Ruin and Broken Dreams

Families of the deported migrants are now grappling with substantial debts incurred to fund these ill-fated journeys.

Crippling Debts: Kuljinder Kaur, wife of Harvinder Singh, lamented, "We sold whatever little we had and borrowed money at high interest to pay the agent, hoping for a better future. But he deceived us. Now, not only has my husband been deported, we are also left with a huge debt." 

Mortgaged Futures: In Kapurthala's Behbal Bahadue, Gurpreet Singh's family mortgaged their home and took loans to send him abroad. Similarly, Jaswinder Singh's family in Fatehgarh Sahib spent ₹5 million, only to face the burden of high-interest loans after his deportation. 

Government Response and Future Implications

This deportation operation precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Washington for discussions with President Trump. The Indian government has expressed its willingness to accept deported nationals after proper verification. Between November 2023 and October 2024, the U.S. deported 519 Indian citizens, with estimates suggesting around 725,000 unauthorized Indian immigrants currently reside in the U.S. 

The deported individuals' experiences underscore the perils of illegal migration and the exploitation by fraudulent agents. Authorities urge citizens to pursue legitimate avenues for international travel and employment to avoid such tragedies.

