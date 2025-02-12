'Calls' from CBI; 'letter' from Supreme Court: Mangaluru woman duped of Rs 14 lakh in fresh cyber fraud

Mangaluru: A woman in Mangaluru fell victim to a sophisticated scam, losing Rs 14.02 lakh to fraudsters posing as police and CBI officials. The scammers deceived her under the pretense of a "digital arrest," using fake legal threats and official-looking documents.

The Deceptive Call

On November 12, 2024, the woman received a call from a customer care number claiming that Rs 1 lakh had been fraudulently transferred in Delhi using her ID. The caller warned that an FIR would be filed against her.

Shortly afterward, she received a WhatsApp video call from someone pretending to be a Delhi Police officer. The imposter accused her of being involved in 25 black money cases and instructed her to contact two alleged senior CBI officers.

The Fake Supreme Court Link

While at a research center of a private university, the woman received a suspicious link, supposedly from the Supreme Court. Upon opening it, she saw what appeared to be an official case number, an arrest warrant, and legal documents implicating her in black money transactions.

The fraudsters claimed she would be arrested within two hours unless she took immediate action. To "verify her innocence," they instructed her to transfer money to the RBI, assuring her that the funds would be refunded later.

The Financial Trap

Fearing arrest, the woman complied and transferred Rs 6.50 lakh via RTGS on November 13. To further cement their deception, the scammers even sent her a receipt. However, the threats didn’t stop.

Over the next two weeks, between November 13 and 30, the fraudsters continued pressuring her with dire warnings of imminent arrest and a seven-year prison sentence. Panicked and desperate to clear her name, she transferred a total of Rs 14.02 lakh to multiple accounts.

The Realization and Police Complaint

It was only after discussing the situation with her family that she realized she had been conned. She immediately filed a complaint at Ullal police station.

Authorities have urged citizens to be cautious and verify any legal claims before making payments. Scammers often use fear tactics and fake legal documents to manipulate victims into compliance.

Safety Measures to Avoid Such Scams

Verify Official Claims: Government agencies do not demand payments over the phone or WhatsApp.

Do Not Click Suspicious Links: Official legal documents are never shared through random links.

Consult Family or Authorities: If faced with legal threats, seek advice before taking action.

Report Suspicious Calls: Contact the cybercrime helpline if you receive questionable calls.

The case is currently under investigation.

